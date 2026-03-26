How Blockchain Is Transforming the Fintech Landscape

Blockchain-focused fintech companies raised $10.6 billion in venture capital in 2024, according to Galaxy Digital’s annual report. That funding flowed into 1,200 deals spanning payments, lending, compliance, and infrastructure. Blockchain is no longer a separate category within fintech — it is becoming a layer that runs through every major fintech vertical, from neobanking to insurance to wealth management.

Blockchain in the Payments Vertical

Payments was the first fintech vertical to feel blockchain’s impact, and the transformation continues. Stablecoin settlement volume surpassed Visa’s annual transaction throughput in 2024, according to data from Visa’s own onchain analytics dashboard. Circle’s USDC settles on eight blockchain networks, offering 24/7 global transfers with sub-minute confirmation times. Traditional payment companies are adapting rather than competing. Stripe integrated USDC payments on Solana. PayPal launched PYUSD and expanded it to Solana for faster settlement.

Cross-border payments, a $156 trillion market according to McKinsey, is where blockchain’s advantages are most pronounced. A remittance from the United States to the Philippines using SWIFT-connected banks costs 6-8% in fees and takes 1-3 business days. The same transfer on Stellar or Solana costs less than $0.01 and settles in seconds. Companies like Wise, Remitly, and MoneyGram have integrated blockchain rails for specific corridors.

Blockchain in Lending and Credit

DeFi lending protocols originated over $50 billion in loans in 2024. Aave and Compound remain the largest decentralised lending platforms, with combined deposits exceeding $20 billion. But blockchain lending is evolving beyond crypto-collateralised models. Maple Finance provides undercollateralised institutional lending, with credit analysts evaluating borrowers much like traditional banks do, but using smart contracts for loan disbursement and repayment tracking.

Goldfinch, backed by a16z, extends blockchain-based credit to borrowers in emerging markets. The protocol has funded loans in Mexico, Nigeria, Kenya, and Southeast Asia, connecting DeFi capital from developed markets to borrowers who lack access to traditional credit markets. By 2024, Goldfinch had originated over $100 million in loans with default rates comparable to traditional microfinance, according to protocol data.

On-chain credit scoring is an emerging area. Companies like Cred Protocol and Spectral Finance are building credit scores based on blockchain transaction history — repayment patterns, on-chain financial behaviour, and wallet tenure. These models could extend credit access to the 1.4 billion unbanked adults identified by the World Bank.

Blockchain in Wealth Management and Asset Management

Tokenisation is reshaping how assets are packaged and distributed to investors. BlackRock’s BUIDL fund (tokenised US Treasuries on Ethereum) attracted over $500 million within months of launch. Franklin Templeton’s OnChain US Government Money Fund, operating on Stellar and Polygon, held over $400 million in assets by 2024. These are not crypto experiments — they are registered investment products managed by the world’s largest asset managers.

Wealth management platforms are integrating digital assets as a standard asset class. Betterment, Wealthfront, and similar robo-advisors now offer crypto exposure through ETFs. Interactive Brokers provides direct trading of over 40 cryptocurrencies alongside traditional securities. The distinction between “crypto platforms” and “investment platforms” is dissolving, as digital assets become part of standard portfolio construction.

Blockchain in Compliance and RegTech

Blockchain creates both compliance challenges and compliance tools. Chainalysis, the leading blockchain analytics firm, generated over $300 million in annual revenue by 2024 by selling compliance tools to banks, exchanges, and government agencies. Its software traces transactions across blockchain networks to identify illicit activity, sanctions violations, and fraud.

Elliptic, TRM Labs, and Merkle Science provide similar services, collectively serving over 1,000 financial institutions. The global blockchain analytics market was valued at $1.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to $8 billion by 2030, according to Allied Market Research.

On the other side, blockchain enables new compliance mechanisms. Verifiable credentials and decentralised identity (DID) standards allow users to prove their identity, accreditation, or jurisdictional status without exposing personal data. Circle integrated KYC verification into USDC transfers, and Polygon ID launched a zero-knowledge proof identity solution that allows users to prove they meet compliance requirements without revealing underlying personal information.

Blockchain in Insurance Technology

Insurtech is the least penetrated fintech vertical by blockchain, but that is changing. Smart contracts enable parametric insurance products that pay out automatically based on data triggers. Arbol, a climate risk fintech, uses blockchain-based parametric contracts to insure agricultural producers against weather events. The company processed over $1 billion in risk coverage by 2024.

Claims management and fraud prevention are also benefiting. A Deloitte analysis estimated that blockchain-based claims processing could reduce administrative costs by 30% while improving fraud detection rates. Shared ledgers allow insurers and reinsurers to access consistent policy and claims data, reducing the reconciliation burden that drives up operational costs.

Blockchain’s transformation of fintech is not happening in a single vertical. It is happening simultaneously across payments, lending, asset management, compliance, and insurance. The $10.6 billion in 2024 funding and the growth of stablecoin settlement beyond traditional payment network volumes indicate that this transformation is structural, not cyclical.