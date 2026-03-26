How Blockchain Is Transforming Cross-Border Payments

Cross-Border Payments Are a $190 Trillion Market Ripe for Blockchain Disruption

The global cross-border payment market processed $190 trillion in 2024, according to FIS Global. Despite the enormous volume, the infrastructure behind most cross-border payments has not changed fundamentally since the 1970s. Correspondent banking networks — where banks maintain accounts at other banks in different countries and route payments through chains of intermediaries — remain the dominant model. The result is slow transfers (one to five business days), high fees (3-6% for remittances, $25-$50 for wire transfers), and limited transparency.

Blockchain is changing this by enabling direct transfers between parties without intermediary chains. The growth of digital financial services has created both the technology infrastructure and the user expectations needed for blockchain-based cross-border payments to gain mainstream adoption.

Stablecoin-Based Cross-Border Transfers

Stablecoins have emerged as the most practical blockchain-based solution for cross-border payments. Circle’s USDC processes more than $10 billion in daily transaction volume, with a significant portion going to cross-border transfers. A business in Vietnam can receive payment from a US buyer in USDC within minutes, convert to local currency through a local exchange, and pay total fees of less than 1% — compared to 3-6% through traditional banking channels.

The World Bank reports that the average cost of sending a $200 remittance through traditional channels is 6.2%. Through blockchain-based services, that cost drops to 1-2%. For the $860 billion annual remittance market, this cost reduction represents tens of billions of dollars in savings for some of the world’s poorest families. Fintech companies like Wise, Remitly, and Strike are integrating blockchain rails into their cross-border payment products.

Institutional Payment Networks

Blockchain-based institutional payment networks are competing directly with SWIFT for high-value cross-border transfers. Ripple’s network connects more than 300 financial institutions across 40 countries, processing institutional payments in seconds rather than days. Partior — a joint venture between DBS, JPMorgan, and Temasek — provides real-time multi-currency settlement for institutional clients across Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

SWIFT itself has recognised the competitive threat and is integrating with blockchain networks. Its experiments connecting to multiple blockchain platforms through a single interface acknowledge that the future of cross-border payments will involve blockchain rails alongside traditional systems. McKinsey projects that blockchain-based networks will handle 25% of institutional cross-border payments by 2030, up from less than 5% today.

Central Bank Digital Currencies for Cross-Border Settlement

The Bank for International Settlements is leading Project mBridge, a multi-CBDC platform that connects central banks in China, Hong Kong, Thailand, and the UAE for cross-border settlement. The platform processed $22 million in real-value transactions during its pilot phase, demonstrating that central bank digital currencies can settle cross-border payments in seconds rather than days.

More than 130 countries are developing CBDCs, according to the Atlantic Council’s CBDC Tracker. While most are focused on domestic use cases initially, cross-border settlement is a priority for many central banks. The European Central Bank, the Bank of England, and the Federal Reserve are all participating in cross-border CBDC experiments. Fintech companies are building the technology infrastructure — including foreign exchange protocols, compliance tools, and interoperability layers — that will connect these national CBDC systems.

Remaining Challenges

Blockchain-based cross-border payments face challenges including regulatory fragmentation (different rules in every country), last-mile conversion (converting between crypto and local fiat currency), and liquidity (maintaining sufficient stablecoin or CBDC liquidity in every currency corridor). These challenges are being addressed through regulatory harmonisation efforts, local exchange partnerships, and market maker networks.

Fintech venture funding in cross-border payment infrastructure has increased significantly as the technology matures. The market opportunity is enormous — even capturing 10% of the $190 trillion cross-border payment market represents a $19 trillion business opportunity. Blockchain technology is on track to capture far more than that within the next decade.