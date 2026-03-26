Why Blockchain Is Becoming a Core Fintech Technology

Fintech Companies Are Building on Blockchain by Default

A CB Insights survey of 500 fintech founders conducted in late 2024 found that 62% use blockchain technology in at least one product, up from 28% in 2021. The technology is no longer niche or experimental within fintech — it has become a default infrastructure choice for specific use cases including payments, asset management, identity verification, and compliance. The shift happened because blockchain solves problems that traditional databases cannot: maintaining shared records across organisations, executing programmable transactions, and providing tamper-proof audit trails.

The rapid growth of digital banking has increased demand for infrastructure that can handle cross-institutional data sharing and real-time settlement — capabilities where blockchain outperforms conventional technology.

Why Blockchain Fits Fintech Architecture

Fintech companies operate in environments where multiple parties need to trust shared data. A payment platform connects merchants, consumers, banks, and card networks. A lending platform connects borrowers, lenders, credit bureaus, and regulators. A trade finance platform connects exporters, importers, shipping companies, and banks. In each case, the participants need a shared record that no single party controls — exactly what blockchain provides.

McKinsey identifies three technical characteristics that make blockchain particularly useful for fintech: immutability (records cannot be changed after confirmation), programmability (smart contracts automate business logic), and decentralisation (no single point of failure or control). These characteristics reduce the need for intermediaries, lower dispute resolution costs, and enable automation that saves time and money. Fintech revenue growing at 23% annually reflects the efficiency gains that blockchain-based systems deliver.

Stablecoins as Fintech Infrastructure

Stablecoins have become core financial infrastructure for fintech companies. Circle’s USDC is integrated into more than 200 fintech applications for payments, remittances, and treasury management. PayPal launched PYUSD for merchant settlements. Stripe added stablecoin payouts for platforms and marketplaces. These integrations treat stablecoins as a payment rail — a way to move dollar-denominated value instantly and cheaply — rather than as a speculative asset.

The Federal Reserve’s research division has noted that stablecoins backed by US Treasury securities function as narrow banking instruments, providing a digital equivalent of cash that can move across borders in seconds. For fintech companies building global products, stablecoins eliminate the complexity and cost of maintaining multiple banking relationships in dozens of countries.

Tokenisation as a Product Strategy

Fintech companies are using tokenisation to create new product categories. Securitize has tokenised more than $1 billion in private equity and real estate assets, making them accessible to accredited investors in smaller denominations. Centrifuge tokenises real-world assets like invoices and real estate loans, connecting them to DeFi liquidity pools. Blockchain startups like Ondo Finance tokenise US Treasury bonds, allowing global investors to earn Treasury yields through on-chain products.

Boston Consulting Group projects that the tokenised asset market will reach $16 trillion by 2030. Fintech companies that build tokenisation infrastructure now are positioning themselves to capture a significant share of this market.

Developer Adoption Is Accelerating

The number of active blockchain developers reached 190,000 in 2024, according to Electric Capital’s Developer Report. That figure has grown 40% since 2022. More importantly, the fastest-growing developer communities are in financial applications — DeFi, payments, and asset management. Ethereum, Solana, and Base (Coinbase’s Layer 2 network) are the most popular platforms for fintech blockchain development.

Fintech venture funding supports this developer ecosystem by funding both the infrastructure platforms and the applications built on them. As developer tools improve and the blockchain development experience becomes more similar to traditional software development, the barrier to building fintech products on blockchain continues to decrease. Blockchain is becoming a standard part of the fintech technology stack — not because it is fashionable, but because it solves real infrastructure problems more effectively than the alternatives.