The Evolution of Blockchain in Financial Technology

Blockchain Has Progressed Through Three Distinct Phases in Finance

Blockchain’s role in financial technology has evolved dramatically since Bitcoin’s launch in 2009. The first phase (2009-2016) focused on cryptocurrency as a new asset class. The second phase (2017-2021) saw the rise of smart contracts, initial coin offerings, and decentralised finance experiments. The third phase (2022-present) is defined by institutional adoption, regulatory frameworks, and production-grade financial infrastructure. According to Gartner, blockchain reached the “slope of enlightenment” on its hype cycle in 2024, meaning the technology is now delivering measurable value in specific financial applications.

The digitisation of banking has created an environment where blockchain-based solutions can integrate with broader financial technology stacks rather than operating as standalone systems.

Phase One: Digital Currency (2009-2016)

Bitcoin introduced the concept of a decentralised digital currency that could transfer value without intermediaries. During this phase, blockchain was synonymous with cryptocurrency. Financial institutions largely dismissed the technology, viewing it as irrelevant to mainstream finance. However, the underlying innovation — a distributed ledger that could maintain consensus without a central authority — attracted attention from technologists and researchers.

By 2015, financial institutions began exploring “private blockchain” or “distributed ledger technology” (DLT) for internal applications. R3, a consortium of more than 40 banks, was founded to build a blockchain platform for financial services. The Linux Foundation’s Hyperledger project launched with IBM’s support, creating open-source blockchain tools for enterprise use. Fintech companies began building the first generation of blockchain financial applications during this period.

Phase Two: Smart Contracts and DeFi (2017-2021)

Ethereum’s launch enabled smart contracts — programmable transactions that execute automatically when conditions are met. This capability made it possible to build financial products directly on blockchain: lending protocols, decentralised exchanges, yield farming, and synthetic assets. The DeFi ecosystem grew from near zero to $250 billion in total value locked at its peak in November 2021.

This phase also saw the ICO boom and bust, the rise of stablecoins, and the first institutional experiments with blockchain. JPMorgan launched its JPM Coin for interbank settlements. Goldman Sachs opened a cryptocurrency trading desk. Fidelity launched a digital asset custody service. Thousands of blockchain startups launched during this period, building the infrastructure that would support institutional adoption in the next phase.

Phase Three: Institutional Adoption (2022-Present)

The current phase is characterised by institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure and regulatory clarity. BlackRock launched a tokenised money market fund on Ethereum. Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, and VanEck offer blockchain-based financial products. The EU implemented MiCA, the first comprehensive crypto-asset regulation. More than 130 countries are developing central bank digital currencies.

McKinsey reports that institutional blockchain spending reached $19.6 billion in 2024, with the majority going to production systems rather than experiments. The technology has matured to handle institutional-scale operations: Visa settles stablecoin transactions. SWIFT is integrating with blockchain networks. DTCC is building blockchain-based settlement infrastructure.

What the Next Phase Looks Like

The next evolution will be interoperability — connecting different blockchain networks and integrating them with traditional financial systems. Projects like Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) and the BIS Innovation Hub’s Project Agora are building the bridges between blockchain networks and between blockchain and legacy systems.

Accenture projects that by 2030, blockchain will be embedded in financial infrastructure so deeply that most users will not know they are interacting with it — similar to how internet protocols are invisible to web users today. Fintech venture investment in blockchain infrastructure continues to grow, funding the development of tools that will make blockchain a seamless part of the financial system rather than a separate technology category.