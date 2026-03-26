The Growing Importance of Blockchain in Fintech

Blockchain Has Become a Core Technology for Fintech Companies

More than 40% of fintech companies now use blockchain as part of their technology stack, according to CB Insights’ 2025 State of Fintech Report. That percentage was below 15% in 2020. The adoption is not limited to cryptocurrency exchanges or DeFi protocols — it spans payments, lending, insurance, trade finance, and identity verification. Blockchain provides capabilities that fintech companies need but that traditional databases cannot deliver: shared records, programmable transactions, and tamper-proof audit trails.

McKinsey projects that blockchain-based fintech applications will generate $100 billion in annual revenue by 2030. The growth is driven by practical applications rather than speculative trading. As digital banking grows toward 3.6 billion customers, the demand for blockchain-based infrastructure that can process high-volume, real-time financial transactions is increasing proportionally.

Payments and Remittances

Blockchain-based payment networks process more than $30 billion in daily volume through stablecoins alone. Fintech companies have built payment products on these rails that compete directly with traditional wire transfers and correspondent banking networks. Circle’s USDC powers business payments across 190 countries. Stellar enables cross-border remittances in more than 30 markets. Ripple’s network connects 300 financial institutions for institutional payments.

The cost advantage is significant. A traditional cross-border wire transfer costs $25 to $50 in fees and takes one to five business days. A stablecoin transfer costs less than $1 and settles in minutes. For remittance corridors between the US and Latin America or Europe and Africa, fintech companies using blockchain reduce fees by 60 to 80%, according to the World Bank. Fintech revenue growing at 23% annually includes substantial contributions from blockchain-based payment services.

Lending and Credit

Blockchain-based lending protocols have originated more than $50 billion in loans, primarily through DeFi platforms like Aave, Compound, and MakerDAO. These protocols use smart contracts to automate loan origination, collateral management, and interest calculations without human intermediaries. The result is lending that operates 24/7, processes in seconds, and charges lower fees than traditional lending channels.

Institutional lending on blockchain is growing rapidly. Maple Finance provides under-collateralised lending to institutional borrowers using on-chain credit assessments. Centrifuge enables real-world asset lending by connecting traditional asset originators to DeFi liquidity. Fintech startups are bridging the gap between DeFi protocols and traditional financial institutions, creating hybrid lending models that combine the efficiency of blockchain with the regulatory compliance that institutional lenders require.

Insurance and Risk Management

Blockchain is making insurance more efficient and accessible. Parametric insurance — policies that pay out automatically when predefined conditions are met — is particularly well-suited to blockchain. Etherisc and Arbol provide crop insurance to farmers in developing countries using smart contracts that trigger payouts based on weather data. No claims process, no adjuster, no delays.

Accenture estimates that blockchain-based insurance processes could reduce administrative costs by 30 to 40%. The savings come from automating claims processing, eliminating fraud through transparent records, and reducing the number of intermediaries involved in policy distribution. For fintech companies building insurance products, blockchain provides the programmable infrastructure needed to create automated, efficient, and transparent insurance services.

Trade Finance

Global trade finance is a $5.2 trillion market that still runs largely on paper documents. Letters of credit, bills of lading, and certificates of origin are physically shipped between banks, importers, exporters, and shipping companies. Blockchain digitises this paper trail, creating a single shared record that all parties can access and verify.

Contour, backed by eight major banks, has digitised letter of credit processing on blockchain, reducing processing time from 5 to 10 days to under 24 hours. TradeLens, though discontinued as a standalone platform, demonstrated the potential for blockchain-based supply chain documentation. Marco Polo and Komgo continue to build blockchain-based trade finance platforms. Fintech venture investment in trade finance blockchain solutions has increased as the technology moves from pilot to production across major trade corridors.