How Blockchain Technology Is Transforming Financial Services

Blockchain Has Moved From Experiment to Production in Finance

Financial institutions spent $19.6 billion on blockchain solutions in 2024, according to IDC’s Worldwide Blockchain Spending Guide. That figure is up from $4.1 billion in 2020, representing a compound annual growth rate of 48%. The spending is no longer concentrated on proof-of-concept projects. Banks, asset managers, insurers, and payment companies are deploying blockchain in production for trade settlement, cross-border payments, tokenised assets, and identity verification.

McKinsey estimates that blockchain-based processes could reduce infrastructure costs across the financial sector by $15 to $20 billion annually by 2030. The savings come from eliminating intermediaries in settlement, reducing reconciliation errors, and automating compliance checks through smart contracts. The broader digital transformation of banking is accelerating blockchain adoption as institutions modernise their technology stacks.

Trade Settlement Is the Largest Use Case

Securities settlement — the process of transferring ownership of stocks, bonds, and other assets after a trade — traditionally takes one to two business days (T+1 or T+2). During that time, counterparty risk exists, capital is locked up, and back-office teams manually reconcile trade records. Blockchain-based settlement eliminates most of these inefficiencies by recording ownership transfers on a shared ledger in near real time.

JPMorgan’s Onyx platform has processed more than $1 trillion in tokenised transactions since launch. The Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC) moved the US securities market to T+1 settlement in 2024 and is exploring blockchain-based T+0 (same-day) settlement. The Australian Securities Exchange and the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Corporation are both testing blockchain-based settlement systems. Fintech companies like Fnality, Paxos, and Fireblocks provide the blockchain infrastructure that makes institutional settlement possible.

Cross-Border Payments Are Being Rebuilt

Cross-border payments represent a $190 trillion annual market that has been dominated by correspondent banking networks for decades. These networks are slow (two to five business days), expensive (3-6% fees), and opaque (senders often do not know the total cost until after the transfer). Blockchain-based alternatives are changing this.

Ripple processes cross-border payments for more than 300 financial institutions using its blockchain-based network. Stellar powers cross-border transfers in more than 30 countries. Circle’s USDC stablecoin is used for cross-border settlements that complete in minutes rather than days. The World Bank estimates that blockchain-based remittance services reduce fees by 60 to 80% compared to traditional correspondent banking channels.

Asset Tokenisation Is Unlocking New Markets

Tokenisation — representing real-world assets as digital tokens on a blockchain — is creating markets for assets that were previously illiquid or inaccessible to most investors. BlackRock launched its BUIDL tokenised money market fund on Ethereum in 2024, attracting more than $500 million in assets within months. Franklin Templeton’s tokenised fund operates on Stellar and Polygon. Citi, HSBC, and Goldman Sachs have all launched tokenisation platforms.

According to Boston Consulting Group, the tokenised asset market could reach $16 trillion by 2030. Tokenisation makes it possible to fractionalise ownership of real estate, private equity, art, and other traditionally illiquid assets. A $10 million commercial property can be divided into thousands of digital tokens, each representing a small ownership share that can be traded on secondary markets. This fractionalisation opens investment opportunities to retail investors who were previously excluded.

Smart Contracts Are Automating Financial Processes

Smart contracts — self-executing programs stored on a blockchain — automate financial processes that previously required manual intervention. Insurance claims can be settled automatically when predefined conditions are met. Loan covenants can be monitored and enforced in real time. Derivative contracts can calculate and execute payments without human processing.

Accenture estimates that smart contracts could automate 30% of banking back-office operations by 2030. Aave, Compound, and MakerDAO have demonstrated the concept in decentralised finance, processing billions of dollars in lending without traditional intermediaries. Banks are now building similar automation into their own operations using permissioned blockchain networks. Fintech venture funding continues to flow into blockchain infrastructure companies that make these capabilities accessible to traditional financial institutions.