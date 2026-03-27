How Fintech Platforms Are Enabling Banking Transformation

Fintech platforms now process over $7.4 trillion in annual transaction volume, providing the technology infrastructure that enables banks to modernise without rebuilding their systems from scratch, according to a 2024 McKinsey Global Banking Technology Report. The report found that 67% of banks now rely on at least one fintech platform for core banking functions, up from 31% in 2019.

Why Banks Are Turning to Fintech Platforms

Legacy banking infrastructure, much of it built on mainframe systems from the 1970s and 1980s, cannot support the digital experiences that modern customers expect. A 2024 Accenture survey found that 78% of bank CTOs identify legacy technology as their biggest obstacle to digital transformation. Replacing these systems entirely costs billions and takes years. Fintech platforms offer a faster path.

The platform model allows banks to add capabilities without replacing core systems. A payment processing fintech can sit on top of a bank’s existing ledger, providing real-time payment capabilities while the legacy batch-processing system continues handling back-office functions. Digital banking customers are expected to exceed 3.6 billion by 2028, and fintech platforms are the primary enablers of that growth.

According to Bain & Company, banks using fintech platforms reduce their technology modernisation timelines by an average of 60% compared to those building proprietary solutions.

Types of Fintech Platforms Driving Transformation

Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platforms are the largest category, enabling non-banks to offer financial products and enabling banks to distribute their products through new channels. Forrester estimates the global BaaS market at $52 billion in 2024, growing at 25% annually.

Core banking platforms from companies like Thought Machine, Mambu, and Temenos are replacing legacy systems with cloud-native alternatives. Global fintech revenue is growing at a 23% CAGR, driven significantly by platform adoption.

API-based platforms connect banks to fintech services without deep integration. Over 30,000 fintech companies now operate worldwide, many of them providing platform services that banks consume through APIs.

The Economics of Platform-Based Transformation

Platform-based transformation is significantly cheaper than proprietary development. A 2024 Gartner study found that banks using fintech platforms spend an average of $47 million on digital transformation, compared to $310 million for banks building in-house. The cost difference reflects the platform model’s ability to spread development costs across many customers.

Speed is equally important. Banks deploying fintech platforms launch new digital products in an average of 3.2 months, compared to 14.6 months for proprietary builds. In a market where customer expectations change rapidly, that speed advantage determines competitive positioning.

According to Oliver Wyman’s 2024 analysis, banks that adopted fintech platforms before 2022 gained an average of 4.2 percentage points of market share in digital banking, while those that delayed lost share to digital-first competitors.

What Platform-Enabled Banking Looks Like

Platform-enabled banks offer experiences that resemble neobanks while maintaining the regulatory licences and deposit bases of traditional institutions. Real-time payments, instant account opening, personalised financial insights, and seamless cross-border transactions are all delivered through fintech platform integrations.

Fintech venture funding has grown more than 10x in the past decade, with a significant share flowing to platform companies that serve banks. The investment reflects market confidence that platform-based banking transformation will continue accelerating.

The transition from proprietary to platform-based banking technology is not reversible. As fintech platforms improve and more banks adopt them, the competitive gap between platform-enabled banks and those relying solely on legacy systems will continue widening.