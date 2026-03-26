How Neobanks Are Driving Banking Competition

Digital Challengers Are Forcing Traditional Banks to Adapt

Neobanks now hold more than 850 million accounts globally, according to Statista’s 2025 Digital Banking Report. That figure was under 300 million in 2020. The speed of this shift has forced traditional banks to rethink pricing, product design, and service delivery. In markets like the UK, Brazil, and South Korea, neobanks have taken between 10% and 25% of new account openings away from incumbents.

A McKinsey study published in late 2024 found that the average cost of acquiring a new customer at a neobank is $5 to $35, compared to $100 to $300 at a traditional bank. That cost advantage allows digital challengers to offer fee-free accounts, higher savings rates, and instant international transfers — features that attract millions of customers each quarter.

Where the Competition Is Most Intense

The UK has the most competitive neobank market in the world. Monzo, Starling, and Revolut together serve more than 30 million customers and have begun reporting consistent profits. Monzo reached profitability in 2024 with pre-tax profits of £15.3 million, its first annual profit since founding. Starling has been profitable since 2022. These results counter the long-running criticism that neobanks could not build sustainable business models.

In Latin America, Nubank reported $1.6 billion in net income for 2024 while serving over 100 million customers across Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. Its cost-to-serve per customer is roughly one-fifth that of Itau Unibanco, Brazil’s largest traditional bank, according to Goldman Sachs research. That efficiency gap creates pricing pressure across the entire Brazilian banking sector.

How Traditional Banks Are Responding

Most large banks have launched their own digital sub-brands. JPMorgan Chase launched Chase in the UK. Goldman Sachs built Marcus. BBVA acquired Simple and then developed its own digital platform. The results have been mixed. Fintech revenue continues to grow at 23% annually, suggesting that bank-owned digital brands have not slowed the broader trend.

The more effective response has been infrastructure modernisation. Banks that replaced legacy core systems with cloud-native platforms — like Standard Chartered’s partnership with Thought Machine — report faster product launch cycles and lower operating costs. But these transformations take three to five years and cost hundreds of millions of dollars, giving neobanks a continued window of advantage.

Product Expansion Beyond Basic Banking

Neobanks are no longer just current account providers. Revolut now offers stock trading, cryptocurrency, insurance, and travel bookings. Monzo launched business accounts and lending products. Starling built a banking-as-a-service platform that other fintechs use to launch their own financial products. This expansion into adjacent services increases per-customer revenue and makes it harder for users to switch back to traditional banks.

In Asia, fintech-powered banking platforms are following a similar pattern. South Korea’s KakaoBank and Japan’s PayPay Bank have moved beyond payments into lending, insurance, and wealth management. Their integrated ecosystems — tied to messaging apps with hundreds of millions of users — give them distribution advantages that traditional banks cannot easily replicate.

What the Data Shows

According to Accenture’s Global Banking Study, neobanks increased their share of global retail banking revenue from 2% in 2019 to 7% in 2024. The firm projects that share will reach 15% by 2030 if current growth rates hold. For traditional banks, that shift represents hundreds of billions of dollars in revenue at risk.

The competitive pressure from neobanks has already produced measurable benefits for consumers. Average fees on personal banking accounts have dropped 22% across OECD countries since 2019, and interest rates on savings accounts at traditional banks have increased as digital challengers force incumbents to compete on price. Neobanks have changed banking competition permanently, and the gap between digital-first and legacy institutions continues to widen.