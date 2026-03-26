Why Fintech Is Becoming a Strategic Priority for Financial Institutions

More than 75% of banks worldwide now list fintech partnerships or in-house fintech development as a top-three strategic priority, according to a 2025 survey by PwC’s Global Financial Services Practice. That figure was 42% in 2019. The shift reflects a recognition among banking executives that digital-native competitors are capturing market share at a rate that traditional product cycles cannot match, and that technology adoption is no longer optional for institutions that want to maintain relevance.

From Peripheral Experiment to Core Strategy

For most of the 2010s, large banks treated fintech as an external threat or a peripheral innovation exercise. Corporate venture arms made small investments. Innovation labs produced prototypes that rarely reached production. But the competitive pressure intensified as fintech firms attracted hundreds of millions of users. Revolut surpassed 45 million customers by the end of 2025. Nubank in Brazil reached 100 million accounts. More than 30,000 fintech companies now operate worldwide, and many are taking direct aim at the most profitable segments of traditional banking.

According to a McKinsey analysis of fintech growth patterns, fintech firms collectively generated $320 billion in revenue in 2025, more than double the figure from 2020. That revenue growth came largely from payments, lending, and wealth management. The message was clear: fintech was no longer a sideshow.

How Banks Are Responding

75% of banks now collaborate with fintech startups, and many of those relationships have moved beyond pilot programs into full production integrations. Goldman Sachs launched its Marcus consumer platform using a fintech-style development approach. JPMorgan acquired fintech firms including 55ip and Renovite to accelerate its technology capabilities.

A 2025 Accenture study on fintech partnerships found that banks with active fintech collaboration programs reported 15% faster time-to-market for new products compared with banks that developed everything internally. The same study found that collaborative banks achieved 12% higher customer satisfaction scores.

Internal fintech development is also growing. BBVA, DBS Bank, and Standard Chartered have all built dedicated fintech teams within their organizations, staffed with engineers and product managers recruited from technology companies. Morgan Stanley’s technology workforce now exceeds 15,000 people, roughly a quarter of its total headcount.

The Strategic Drivers Behind the Shift

Customer expectations have changed permanently. According to Statista survey data on banking preferences, 67% of consumers under 40 prefer to manage their finances entirely through digital channels. That preference extends beyond simple transactions to loan applications, investment management, and insurance purchases.

Cost pressure is another driver. Traditional banks operate with cost-to-income ratios between 55% and 65%. Many fintech firms operate below 40%. Fintech platforms are reducing financial transaction costs by up to 80% in certain categories, particularly cross-border payments and small-business lending.

Regulatory pressure also matters. Open banking regulations in Europe, the UK, Australia, and Brazil require banks to share customer data with authorized third parties through APIs. This creates a level playing field that benefits fintech firms and forces banks to compete on product quality.

What This Means for the Industry

The strategic elevation of fintech within banking organizations is redirecting capital from traditional IT maintenance toward digital innovation. A BCG global fintech report found that the share of bank technology budgets allocated to new digital capabilities rose from 25% in 2020 to 42% in 2025.

It is also changing hiring patterns. Financial institutions are competing directly with technology companies for software engineers, data scientists, and product designers. Compensation for technology roles at major banks has increased 25% to 35% over the past three years, according to recruitment firm Robert Half. Global fintech revenue is expected to grow at a 23% CAGR, and banks that fail to attract top technology talent risk falling further behind.

PwC’s survey data points to a financial services industry that has moved past the question of whether fintech matters. The question now is how quickly institutions can integrate fintech capabilities into their core operations, and whether that pace is fast enough to keep up with customer expectations.