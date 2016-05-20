Featured

Bitcoin

Building the Future of Bitcoin Payments: An Interview with Bobby Shell, Director of Marketing at Voltage

As Bitcoin continues its evolution from a decentralised store of value into a viable global payments infrastructure, a new generation of companies...
Big Data

Engineering Decision Intelligence: Nrupesh Patel on KPI Architecture and Enterprise Alignment

Nrupesh Patel is a data and business intelligence analyst specializing in enterprise key performance indicator (KPI) architecture, decision intelligence systems, and cross-platform...
Artificial intelligence

Why AI Shopping Keeps Hitting a Wall: An Interview with Rob Gonzalez, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Salsify

Despite rapid breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, shopping remains one of its most stubborn frontiers—not because of limitations in AI itself, but because...
Blockchain

Dmytro Lyushenko on Digital Heritage, the Unification of Legal Standards, and Regulatory Initiatives in the United States

In recent years, the issue of digital heritage has been increasingly discussed in academic and regulatory circles. In the United States, most...
Artificial intelligence

Building Systems That Earn Trust: Suryakant Kaushik on Designing AI-Driven Safety and Connected Operations at Enterprise Scale

Suryakant Kaushik is Senior Business Operations Manager – Global Support Experience at Samsara, Inc., a global industry leader in connected operations and...
Interviews and Reviews

From Compliance to Real Protection: How Vishnu Gatla Strengthens Enterprise Application Security with WAF and Automation

When organisations talk about “enterprise security,” it often sounds abstract; dashboards, policies, and compliance checklists. For Vishnu Gatla, it’s something far more...
Interviews and Reviews

Driving Innovation in Telecoms: An Interview with David Zoldan, CEO of Launch 3 Telecom

David Zoldan is a leader who has built his career at the forefront of modern telecommunications, combining entrepreneurial instinct with a deep...
Artificial intelligence

The Future of GRC Demands Human Judgment as Much as AI: Brent Cole on Mitratech’s Expert-Led Approach to Risk and Compliance

Governance, risk and compliance (GRC) is evolving faster than at any point in recent history. With regulation becoming more complex, risks more...
Interviews and Reviews

How Digital Transformation is Reshaping Global Real Estate – An Interview with Alexander Prokhorov

Alexander Prokhorov is an international real estate and asset management expert with over a decade of experience leading projects across Europe and...
Digital Marketing

B2B Leaders Are Using SEO as a Commercial Growth Channel: Interview with Michael Ryan, CEO of Ink Digital

Search engine optimisation is often discussed in terms of rankings, clicks and algorithms, yet for many growing B2B businesses the real challenge...
Interviews and Reviews

Executive Chef ANDREI MALKHANOV: Innovative Technology is Set to Scale Authenticity, Protect Flavour, and Build Sustainable Restaurant Businesses

Executive Chef ANDREI MALKHANOV is a rare example of a modern culinary leader who moves fluently between fine dining, mass-market concepts, and...

Latest

Popular Stories

Entrepreneurs

Crowdfunding, Author-Led Publishing, and Building Sustainable Creative Businesses: An Interview with Lotta Glybotskaia
Blockchain

Crouton Digital: Why Reliable Blockchain Infrastructure Still Matters
Artificial intelligence

Auditing LLM Behavior: Can We Test for Hallucinations? Expert Insight by Dmytro Kyiashko, AI-Oriented Software Developer in Test
Technology

Optimizing Platform Operations: Insights from Cortessia Limited
Interviews and Reviews

The Founder Making Climate Investing Accessible to Everyone: Interview with Lassor Feasley, CEO of Renewables.org
Information Technology

Top European IT Companies Leading Software Modernization
Artificial intelligence

Designing Trust in Pettech: Sonya Mudvex on AI, Emotion, and the Future of Pet Care
Artificial intelligence

Why The Future of AI Belongs to the Teams Who Deliver It: Q&A with the CEO of Rocketlane, Sri Ganesan
Fintech News

Redefining Open Banking: Ksenia Cohen on Strategic Partnerships, Payments Innovation, and Scaling Financial Ecosystems
Cryptocurrency

How qLABS Is Addressing Quantum Computing Risks in Crypto
Business news

A/B Testing Best Practices: TagStride’s Tips for Success
Interviews and Reviews

The Future of Immersive Playable Media: An Interview with Matt Edelman at Super League
Cryptocurrency

ClickOptions Makes Crypto Options Pricing Cheaper: An Interview with Maris Kalnins, the CEO of ClickOptions
Finance News

Funding the Next Generation of Traders: Exclusive Interview with Gil Ben Hur, Founder of The 5 Percent Group
Crowdfunding

Power up your cause with the fundraising software that does it all: From Donor Tracking to Campaign Success
Finance News

Inside SDV’s Venture Strategy: An interview with Dmitry Volkov, Founder of Social Discovery Group
Finance News

Maximize the ROI of Your Property Investment With These Necessary Maintenance Tips
Automotive

Review of ANCEL BA101: Best Seller Car Battery Tester on Amazon
Press Release

datma and Rhythm Biosciences Announce Collaboration to Apply Federated Real-World Data to Genomic Diagnostic Development
Finance News

Mortgage Rates Fall to Their Lowest Level Since Late Last Year
Cryptocurrency

Programmable Money Is the Next Banking Stack. Interview with Gleb Kurovskiy, Luminary
Automotive

Turning Trucks Into Power Plants: Inside Worksport’s Clean-Tech Expansion With Steven Rossi, CEO and Founder, Worksport
