The Fintech Startup Boom: Over 30,000 Fintech Companies Now Operating Worldwide

There are now more than 30,000 fintech companies operating worldwide, according to data from Statista and BCG’s Global Fintech Report. That number has roughly tripled since 2018, when the count was closer to 10,000. The growth has been global, spanning payments, lending, insurance, wealth management, regulatory technology, and dozens of other financial services verticals.

The sheer volume raises an obvious question: is there room for 30,000 fintech companies? The answer depends on how you think about financial services. If you think of it as one market, the number seems inflated. If you think of it as thousands of distinct markets, segmented by geography, customer type, regulatory environment, and product category, 30,000 starts to make more sense.

Why the Number Grew So Fast

Three developments created the conditions for this rapid expansion.

The first was the drop in the cost of building financial software. A decade ago, launching a fintech company required building payment processing, identity verification, compliance monitoring, and banking integrations from scratch. Today, companies like Stripe, Plaid, Marqeta, and Unit provide these capabilities as APIs. A startup can integrate payment processing in days rather than months. It can verify customer identities through a single API call. This dramatically lowered the barrier to entry.

The second was the expansion of banking-as-a-service (BaaS). Banks like Cross River, Sutton Bank, and Green Dot in the US began offering their banking licences and infrastructure to fintech companies. This meant a startup could offer deposit accounts, issue debit cards, or originate loans without obtaining its own banking licence. In the UK, firms like ClearBank and Modulr played the same role. BaaS turned the banking licence from a multi-year regulatory hurdle into a partnership agreement.

The third was the flood of venture capital into the sector. According to Crunchbase, fintech startups raised over $210 billion in venture funding between 2020 and 2024. That capital funded thousands of new companies, many targeting narrow market segments that larger players overlooked. A company serving freelancer payments in Nigeria, another handling compliance automation for European crypto firms, another building insurance products for gig economy workers. Each of these is a small market on its own, but collectively they represent a large and growing share of financial services.

Where These Companies Are Located

The United States has the largest concentration of fintech companies, with over 10,000 firms according to Statista. The San Francisco Bay Area, New York, and increasingly Miami are the primary hubs. San Francisco dominates in payments and infrastructure. New York is stronger in lending, trading, and institutional financial technology. Miami has grown as a fintech hub partly due to favourable state tax policy and proximity to Latin American markets.

The UK is the second-largest fintech market by company count, with London as the clear centre. The Financial Conduct Authority’s regulatory sandbox, launched in 2016, gave early-stage fintech companies a way to test products with real customers under lighter regulatory requirements. This programme attracted hundreds of startups and has since been copied by regulators in over 50 countries, according to the World Bank.

India ranks third, with a rapidly growing ecosystem concentrated in Bangalore, Mumbai, and New Delhi. The combination of government-built infrastructure (Aadhaar, UPI) and a massive underbanked population has created opportunities that thousands of startups are pursuing. Brazil, Singapore, and Germany round out the top markets by fintech company count.

Africa is earlier in its fintech development but growing fast. Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt are the four largest markets. Lagos in particular has emerged as a significant fintech hub, with companies like Flutterwave, Paystack, and Moniepoint building payment and banking infrastructure for a continent where less than half the adult population has a formal bank account.

The Consolidation Question

With 30,000 companies in the market, consolidation is inevitable. Not all of these firms will survive. Many are pursuing similar products in overlapping markets, and the funding environment has become much more selective since the 2021 peak.

The companies most vulnerable to consolidation or failure are those in the “middle.” They are too large to pivot cheaply and too small to compete with well-funded leaders. In digital banking, for example, the market in most countries is gravitating toward a small number of large neobanks. In the UK, Revolut, Monzo, and Starling Bank have established clear market positions. Smaller neobanks that launched with similar products are struggling to differentiate.

Payments processing shows a similar pattern. Stripe, Adyen, and Checkout.com have built strong positions in online and cross-border payments. Smaller payment processors are finding that competing on price is difficult when the largest players have scale advantages that drive down per-transaction costs.

M&A activity has picked up as a result. Fintech deal activity remained strong in 2025, with larger companies acquiring smaller ones for their technology, customer bases, or regulatory licences. Banks are also active acquirers, using acquisitions to bring fintech capabilities in-house rather than relying on partnerships.

What the Next Five Years Look Like

The total number of fintech companies will likely continue to grow, even as consolidation removes some players from the market. New market segments keep emerging. Embedded finance, where non-financial companies offer financial products within their own platforms, is creating demand for fintech infrastructure that did not exist five years ago. Climate fintech, which applies financial technology to carbon markets, green lending, and ESG compliance, is another growing category.

Regulatory technology is expanding as financial regulation becomes more complex globally. The EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, updated anti-money laundering directives, and new data privacy laws all create demand for compliance automation tools. Every new regulation creates a market for a fintech company that helps other companies comply with it.

AI is creating new categories of fintech companies as well. Firms using large language models for financial document analysis, customer service automation, and risk assessment are raising significant capital. 88% of leading fintech startups now use AI in some form, according to industry surveys, and the share is growing.

The 30,000-company figure is a snapshot, not a ceiling. Some of these companies will fail. Others will merge. But new ones will continue to launch as long as financial services remain a $300 trillion global industry with significant inefficiencies. The opportunity is large enough to sustain a lot of companies, even after the inevitable shakeout removes the ones that cannot find a sustainable business model.