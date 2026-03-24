Why Fintech Venture Funding Has Grown More Than 10x in the Last Decade

Fintech venture funding grew from approximately $9 billion in 2013 to over $130 billion in 2021, according to Crunchbase data. Even after the correction in 2022 and 2023, annual fintech funding in 2024 still exceeded $50 billion, roughly five times the 2013 level. Over a decade, the sector attracted more than 10 times the investment it started with.

That growth rate is unusual even by technology sector standards. SaaS, e-commerce, and healthtech all saw significant funding increases over the same period, but none matched fintech’s trajectory. Understanding why requires looking at what makes financial services different from other technology markets.

The Market Size Argument

Financial services is the largest industry in the world by revenue. Global banking revenue alone exceeded $6.5 trillion in 2023, according to McKinsey’s Global Banking Annual Review. Insurance adds another $5 trillion. Asset management, payments, and other financial services push the total well past $15 trillion in annual revenue.

Venture capitalists saw that fintech companies were capturing even a tiny fraction of this revenue and projected what would happen as that fraction grew. If fintech companies captured just 5% of global banking revenue, that would represent over $300 billion in annual revenue. The math attracted investors who were used to funding companies in much smaller markets.

The total addressable market for fintech is not just existing financial services revenue. It includes the economic activity that currently sits outside the formal financial system. The World Bank estimates that 1.7 billion adults do not have a bank account. Small businesses in emerging markets face a $5.2 trillion annual financing gap, according to the International Finance Corporation. These unserved and underserved populations represent additional revenue that traditional banks have not captured but fintech companies might.

What Made Fintech Investable

Several characteristics of fintech businesses made them attractive to venture capital investors specifically.

Fintech companies tend to have strong network effects. A payment platform becomes more valuable as more merchants accept it, which attracts more consumers, which attracts more merchants. Visa built one of the most profitable businesses in history on this dynamic. Investors saw the same potential in companies like Stripe, Square, and Adyen.

Transaction-based revenue models appealed to investors because they scale predictably. A payment processor that takes 2.9% of every transaction grows its revenue automatically as transaction volume increases. There is no need to sell additional products to existing customers. The revenue grows with the underlying economic activity.

High switching costs protected early movers. Once a company integrates Stripe’s payment API into its checkout flow, switching to a competitor requires re-engineering the entire payment system. The same is true for banking-as-a-service platforms, lending infrastructure, and compliance tools. This stickiness gave investors confidence that early-stage fintech companies could retain customers over time.

Regulatory barriers, paradoxically, also attracted investment. While regulation makes fintech harder to enter, it also protects incumbents once they achieve compliance. A fintech company that obtains a banking licence or money transmitter registration in multiple jurisdictions has built a regulatory moat that competitors cannot easily cross. Investors saw these licences as durable competitive advantages.

The Funding Timeline

Fintech funding grew in distinct phases.

From 2013 to 2017, funding grew steadily from $9 billion to roughly $30 billion annually. This phase was dominated by payments and lending companies. PayPal’s success (it was already publicly traded and growing rapidly) validated the market. Companies like Stripe, Square, LendingClub, and SoFi raised significant rounds during this period.

From 2018 to 2020, funding accelerated to between $40 billion and $55 billion annually. Neobanks became a major category, with Revolut, Chime, N26, and Nubank all raising large rounds. Insurtech companies like Lemonade and Root also attracted significant investment. The market broadened beyond payments and lending into nearly every financial services vertical.

In 2021, funding exploded to over $130 billion. Low interest rates, excess liquidity in venture capital, and pandemic-driven digital adoption created a perfect storm for fintech investment. Tiger Global, SoftBank’s Vision Fund, and other large investors made dozens of fintech bets at high valuations. Several companies reached “unicorn” status (valuations above $1 billion) in months rather than years.

The correction in 2022 and 2023 brought funding back to roughly $40 billion to $50 billion annually. This level is still well above the pre-2020 baseline, suggesting that the 2021 peak was an outlier but the underlying growth trend is real.

Who Is Investing

The investor base for fintech has changed significantly over the decade.

In the early years, fintech investment was concentrated among specialist venture capital firms. QED Investors, Ribbit Capital, and Nyca Partners built their reputations by focusing exclusively or primarily on financial technology. These firms had deep expertise in financial services and could evaluate fintech business models more accurately than generalist investors.

As the market grew, generalist technology investors entered in force. Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, and Accel all built fintech practices. Crossover funds like Tiger Global and Coatue Management, which invest in both public and private markets, began making large late-stage fintech bets. Their involvement pushed valuations higher and deal sizes larger.

Corporate investors became significant participants as well. Visa, Mastercard, Goldman Sachs, and Citigroup all run active venture investment programmes focused on fintech. These corporations invest both for financial returns and for strategic access to emerging technologies that could affect their core businesses.

More recently, sovereign wealth funds and pension funds have entered the market. Singapore’s GIC and Temasek, Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala, and Canada’s CDPQ have all made significant fintech investments. These long-term investors bring patient capital that is less sensitive to short-term market fluctuations.

What Comes After 10x

The next decade of fintech funding will look different from the last one. The era of broad, undifferentiated investment in any company with “fintech” in its pitch deck is over. Investors are more selective, and the companies raising capital need to demonstrate clear unit economics and a realistic path to profitability.

The areas attracting the most capital in 2025 and beyond are infrastructure (payments rails, banking platforms, compliance tools), B2B financial services (treasury management, corporate cards, accounts payable automation), and AI-driven financial products (automated underwriting, fraud detection, personalised financial advice). AI adoption in financial services is a particularly strong driver of new investment.

Emerging markets are also attracting a growing share of fintech venture capital. Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia offer large populations, low financial services penetration, and mobile-first consumer behaviour. The returns from a successful fintech company in these markets can match or exceed those from developed market investments, and the competition is often less intense.

The 10x growth in fintech venture funding over the last decade was driven by a combination of massive market size, favourable technology trends, and abundant capital. The market size and technology trends have not changed. Capital has become more expensive and more selective, but it is still flowing into the sector in significant amounts. The next 10x is not guaranteed, but the conditions for continued growth remain in place.