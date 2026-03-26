The Role of Technology in Future Banking Systems

Technology Will Define Every Aspect of Banking by 2030

Banks that treat technology as a core capability rather than a support function are growing revenue 2.5x faster than peers, according to Boston Consulting Group’s 2025 Banking Outlook. By 2030, the distinction between a bank and a technology company will be largely semantic. The world’s most successful banks will be technology platforms that happen to hold banking licences, not branch networks that happen to use some software.

Accenture projects that technology will directly or indirectly drive 80% of banking revenue by 2030, up from roughly 50% today. That projection accounts for digital channels handling the vast majority of customer interactions, AI driving most credit and pricing decisions, and cloud infrastructure enabling the scalable operations needed to serve 3.6 billion digital banking customers.

AI Will Run Most Banking Decisions

Artificial intelligence is already making a large share of routine banking decisions — fraud approvals, credit limits, marketing offers, and customer service responses. By 2030, AI is expected to handle 80% of customer interactions without human involvement, according to Gartner. The remaining 20% will involve complex situations where human judgment adds value, such as large commercial lending decisions or dispute resolution.

McKinsey estimates that generative AI alone could add $200 billion to $340 billion in annual value to the banking sector by 2030. JPMorgan Chase, which invested $17 billion in technology in 2024, has deployed AI across trading, risk management, customer service, and compliance. The bank’s LLM Suite tool is used by 200,000 employees for document analysis, code generation, and research. Fintech companies are building the specialised AI tools that smaller banks use to achieve similar capabilities.

Programmable Money and Tokenised Finance

Central bank digital currencies are in development or pilot stages in more than 130 countries. China’s digital yuan has already processed more than $250 billion in transactions through pilot programmes. The European Central Bank expects to launch a digital euro by 2028. The Bank of England is designing a digital pound. These programmable currencies will enable new types of financial products that are impossible with traditional money.

Tokenised deposits — bank deposits represented as digital tokens on distributed ledgers — are being tested by Citi, JPMorgan, HSBC, and Deutsche Bank. These tokens can be programmed with rules — automatic payment on delivery of goods, escrow release on contract completion, or instant settlement of securities trades. Blockchain-based fintech companies are building the infrastructure that will support tokenised finance at scale.

Embedded and Invisible Banking

Banking is becoming embedded in non-financial platforms. When a ride-share driver gets paid instantly after a trip, that is embedded banking. When a small business receives a loan offer inside its accounting software, that is embedded banking. When a consumer buys now and pays later at an e-commerce checkout, that is embedded banking. The financial service is delivered at the point of need, invisible to the customer as a separate banking interaction.

The embedded finance market is projected to reach $7 trillion by 2030, according to Simon-Kucher & Partners. Banks that position themselves as infrastructure providers — powering the financial features inside non-bank platforms — will capture a large share of this market. Those that insist on owning the direct customer relationship may find themselves bypassed by platforms that offer more convenient, contextual financial services.

Quantum Computing on the Horizon

Quantum computing is not yet practical for most banking applications, but the timeline is shortening. IBM, Google, and several startups expect to achieve quantum advantage for specific financial calculations — portfolio optimisation, risk modelling, and cryptographic analysis — within the next five to seven years. Banks including Goldman Sachs, Barclays, and BBVA have established quantum computing research programmes to prepare for this shift.

Fintech venture investment is flowing into quantum-adjacent technologies, including post-quantum cryptography and quantum-inspired optimisation algorithms. The banks that invest in understanding and preparing for quantum technology now will have an advantage when practical applications emerge. Future banking systems will be built on a technology stack that includes cloud computing, AI, blockchain, and eventually quantum processing — layers of capability that compound to create financial services far beyond what today’s systems can deliver.