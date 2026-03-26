The Role of Blockchain in Modern Financial Infrastructure

Blockchain Is Becoming a Foundational Layer of Financial Systems

More than 80% of the world’s 100 largest banks are now running blockchain projects in production or advanced pilot stages, according to Blockdata’s 2025 Banking Blockchain Report. This is not experimentation — these are live systems processing real transactions. JPMorgan’s blockchain platform Onyx handles $2 billion in daily repo transactions. HSBC’s Orion platform has issued $3 billion in tokenised bonds. Citi processes cross-border payments on blockchain rails for institutional clients.

The Bank for International Settlements reported that 93% of central banks are exploring blockchain or distributed ledger technology for some aspect of their operations. The digital transformation of banking increasingly includes blockchain as a core infrastructure component rather than an experimental technology.

Settlement and Clearing Infrastructure

The settlement and clearing infrastructure that underpins global financial markets was built in the 1970s and 1980s. It relies on multiple intermediaries — custodians, clearinghouses, central securities depositories — each maintaining their own records that must be reconciled. This layered approach creates delays, costs, and operational risk. Blockchain replaces multiple separate ledgers with a single shared record that all parties can trust.

McKinsey calculates that post-trade processing costs the global securities industry $17 to $24 billion annually. Blockchain-based settlement could reduce those costs by 50 to 80% by eliminating reconciliation, reducing settlement times, and automating corporate actions through smart contracts. DTCC, Euroclear, and the Japan Securities Depository Center are all testing blockchain-based settlement systems that could replace current infrastructure within the next five to ten years.

Payment Rails

Blockchain payment networks are emerging as alternatives to the SWIFT-based correspondent banking system that has dominated cross-border payments for 50 years. These networks use stablecoins or tokenised deposits to move value between institutions in minutes rather than days. Circle’s USDC processes more than $10 billion in daily transaction volume. Tether’s USDT handles even more.

Fintech companies like Ripple, Stellar, and Partior (a joint venture between DBS, JPMorgan, and Temasek) are building institutional-grade blockchain payment rails. Partior processes multi-currency payments across time zones with same-day settlement — a capability that traditional correspondent banking cannot match. Fintech revenue growth in cross-border payments reflects the commercial viability of these blockchain-based alternatives.

Identity and Compliance Infrastructure

Blockchain-based identity systems allow financial institutions to verify customers once and share that verification across multiple services without repeating the process. This approach addresses one of the most expensive and time-consuming aspects of financial compliance — know-your-customer (KYC) checks that cost the global banking industry an estimated $50 billion per year.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Project Ubin and the UAE’s blockchain-based KYC platform both demonstrated that shared identity verification on blockchain can reduce KYC costs by 50 to 70%. Accenture reports that blockchain-based compliance solutions could save global banks $3 to $5 billion annually by eliminating duplicated identity checks, automating sanctions screening, and maintaining tamper-proof audit trails.

The Infrastructure Stack Is Maturing

Blockchain financial infrastructure now includes multiple layers of specialised technology. Base layer networks like Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche provide the settlement layer. Layer 2 solutions like Polygon and Arbitrum add scalability. Middleware platforms like Fireblocks and Anchorage provide custody and key management. Application platforms like Aave, Compound, and Maple Finance provide lending and borrowing protocols.

Fintech venture investment has funded the development of each layer in this stack. The result is a blockchain-based financial infrastructure that is increasingly capable of handling institutional-scale operations. The question is no longer whether blockchain will become part of financial infrastructure but how quickly the transition from legacy systems to blockchain-based alternatives will occur.