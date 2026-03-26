How Decentralised Technologies Are Changing Financial Services

Decentralisation Is Removing Intermediaries From Financial Transactions

Decentralised finance (DeFi) protocols processed more than $4 trillion in transaction volume in 2024, according to DeFi Llama. These protocols operate without banks, brokers, or clearinghouses — the traditional intermediaries that have managed financial transactions for centuries. Instead, smart contracts on blockchain networks execute transactions automatically, matching lenders with borrowers, buyers with sellers, and issuers with investors through code rather than through institutions.

The total value locked in DeFi protocols reached $180 billion in early 2025, according to the same source. That figure represents real capital deployed in lending, trading, and staking applications. The growth of digital financial services has created a user base that is comfortable with technology-mediated finance and increasingly open to decentralised alternatives.

Decentralised Lending and Borrowing

Aave, the largest decentralised lending protocol, has facilitated more than $50 billion in loans since launch. Users deposit cryptocurrency as collateral and borrow against it, with interest rates set algorithmically based on supply and demand. The system operates without credit checks, loan officers, or approval processes. A loan on Aave takes seconds to originate, compared to days or weeks for a traditional bank loan.

McKinsey notes that decentralised lending protocols have maintained lower default rates than traditional consumer lending, despite having no credit assessment process. The mechanism is over-collateralisation — borrowers must deposit collateral worth more than their loan, and smart contracts automatically liquidate collateral if its value falls below a threshold. Fintech platforms are adapting this model for institutional use, adding compliance layers and under-collateralised lending for verified counterparties.

Decentralised Exchanges

Decentralised exchanges (DEXs) like Uniswap, dYdX, and Curve processed more than $1.5 trillion in trading volume in 2024. These platforms allow users to trade digital assets directly from their wallets without depositing funds on a centralised exchange. The model eliminates counterparty risk — users maintain control of their assets until the moment a trade executes.

Uniswap, the largest DEX, processes more than $3 billion in daily trading volume across Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, and other networks. Its automated market maker (AMM) model uses liquidity pools rather than order books, allowing anyone to provide liquidity and earn trading fees. This model has been adopted by hundreds of other protocols and has become a standard architecture for decentralised trading. Blockchain startups continue to build more sophisticated DEX platforms with features like limit orders, margin trading, and cross-chain swaps.

Decentralised Identity and Credentials

Decentralised identity systems allow individuals to control their own identity data rather than relying on centralised databases maintained by governments or corporations. The World Wide Web Consortium’s Decentralised Identifiers (DID) standard provides the technical foundation. Projects like Microsoft’s ION network and the Sovrin Foundation’s identity platform are building practical implementations.

In financial services, decentralised identity could eliminate the need for customers to provide the same identity documents to every institution they interact with. A verified identity credential stored in a user’s digital wallet could be shared with any financial institution that needs it, with the user controlling what data is shared and with whom. Accenture estimates that decentralised identity systems could reduce KYC costs across the banking industry by $3 to $5 billion annually.

Challenges and Integration

Decentralised technologies face significant challenges including regulatory uncertainty, user experience complexity, and security risks (smart contract vulnerabilities have resulted in billions in losses). However, the trend toward integrating decentralised capabilities into regulated financial services is clear. Major banks are building on blockchain. Asset managers are tokenising funds. Payment networks are supporting stablecoins.

Fintech venture funding reflects confidence in this integration trend. The end state is unlikely to be fully decentralised or fully centralised — it will be a hybrid system where decentralised technology handles execution and record-keeping while regulated institutions manage compliance, custody, and risk management. This hybrid model is already emerging in institutional DeFi, tokenised assets, and stablecoin-based payments.