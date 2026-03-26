Why Fintech Companies Are Building Blockchain Solutions

Blockchain Solves Specific Problems That Fintech Companies Face Daily

More than 60% of fintech companies now incorporate blockchain into at least one product or operational process, according to CB Insights’ 2025 Fintech Report. The adoption is not driven by hype — it is driven by practical benefits. Blockchain reduces settlement times from days to seconds. It eliminates the need for reconciliation between counterparties. It enables programmable financial products through smart contracts. And it provides an immutable audit trail that simplifies compliance.

The rapid growth of digital financial services has amplified these benefits. As transaction volumes increase, the efficiency gains from blockchain-based systems become more significant. A fintech processing 10 million transactions per day saves far more through blockchain-based automation than one processing 10,000.

Payment Fintechs Lead Blockchain Adoption

Payment companies were the first fintech segment to adopt blockchain at scale. Stripe integrated stablecoin payments in 2024, allowing platforms to settle with merchants using USDC. Circle built its entire business around USDC, processing more than $10 billion in daily volume. Wise uses blockchain-based settlement for certain cross-border corridors where it reduces costs by more than 50% compared to traditional banking channels.

McKinsey data shows that blockchain-based payment settlement costs 70 to 90% less than traditional correspondent banking for cross-border transfers. For payment fintechs competing on price and speed, this cost advantage translates directly into better margins and more competitive customer offerings. Fintech revenue growing at 23% annually includes substantial contributions from blockchain-powered payment companies.

Lending Fintechs Use Blockchain for Efficiency

Lending fintechs are using blockchain to automate loan origination, collateral management, and servicing. Maple Finance provides institutional lending through on-chain credit markets. Figure Technologies uses blockchain to originate and securitise home equity loans, reducing processing time from weeks to days and cutting origination costs by 70%. Centrifuge connects real-world asset originators to DeFi liquidity, enabling new funding sources for small and mid-size lenders.

The automation provided by smart contracts is particularly valuable for lending. A traditional loan requires manual processing at multiple stages — application, underwriting, documentation, funding, and servicing. Smart contracts can automate much of this workflow, reducing both cost and error rates. Fintech startups building on blockchain can offer lending products with lower fees and faster processing than traditional lenders.

Compliance Fintechs Build on Blockchain

Regulatory compliance is one of the most expensive aspects of financial services. Banks spend $270 billion annually on compliance, according to Thomson Reuters. Fintech companies are building blockchain-based compliance solutions that automate KYC verification, transaction monitoring, and regulatory reporting.

Chainalysis provides blockchain analytics for more than 1,500 organisations. ComplyAdvantage uses AI and blockchain data to detect financial crime in real time. Notabene provides travel rule compliance for digital asset transfers. These companies have built viable businesses by solving compliance challenges that are specific to blockchain-based finance but that also apply to traditional financial services. Accenture reports that blockchain-based compliance tools reduce false positive alerts by up to 70%, saving compliance teams thousands of analyst hours per month.

The Build-or-Integrate Decision

Fintech companies face a choice: build blockchain capabilities from scratch or integrate existing blockchain infrastructure through APIs. Most are choosing integration. Platforms like Alchemy, Fireblocks, and Circle provide ready-made blockchain infrastructure that fintech companies can add to their products without managing blockchain nodes or developing smart contracts. This “blockchain-as-a-service” model mirrors the cloud computing adoption pattern, where companies integrate cloud services rather than building data centres.

Fintech venture funding has grown more than 10x in the past decade, supporting both blockchain infrastructure providers and the fintech companies that build on them. The result is an ecosystem where blockchain capabilities are increasingly accessible to fintech companies of all sizes, accelerating adoption across the entire sector.