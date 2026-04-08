Hyperbeat Launches Non-Custodial Financial Layer for Trading, Savings and Payments on Hyperliquid

Liquid Banking introduces a full-stack account that lets Hyperliquid users save, spend, trade, and on/off-ramp from one place – without trusted intermediaries.

Hyperbeat has launched Liquid Banking, a non-custodial financial layer built on the Hyperliquid blockchain that unifies trading, borrowing, yield, and payments within a single on-chain account. Developed in partnership with Paxos Labs, whose institutional-grade stablecoin infrastructure backs Hyperbeat’s native stablecoin, and Noah, the global fiat on/offramp infrastructure provider, the system is designed for users seeking full access to trading, savings, and payment functionality without transferring custody to centralized platforms

In traditional finance, banking, payments, and trading are handled by separate institutions, while in crypto, centralized exchanges continue to act as the primary gateway for liquidity and fiat access. Liquid Banking consolidates these functions by operating directly on Hyperliquid’s fully on-chain central limit order book, allowing users to retain custody of assets through a smart-account wallet at all times.

“Users today still move between banks, payment processors, and centralized exchanges to manage the same capital,” said Kilian Boshoff, CEO of Hyperbeat. “Liquid Banking is designed to bring those functions together on-chain, with the speed and depth users expect, while removing custody and counterparty risk from the equation.”

“Most stablecoin holders earn nothing on what they hold. The economics stay with the issuer. By powering beatUSD with USDG0, we’re changing that model,” said Bhau Kotecha, Co-Founder at Paxos Labs. “The yield generated by reserves flows back into the Liquid Banking ecosystem, and to the users as rewards, directly benefiting those who hold and spend it. That’s what onchain finance should look like, and it’s what any platform can build when they own their stablecoin layer.”

As part of the partnership, Noah serves as the default EUR and USD settlement provider for Liquid Banking. The system integrates crypto deposits and withdrawals alongside fiat on- and off-ramps, connecting traditional payment rails such as ACH, SEPA, and FedWire directly to the on-chain account. This design allows users to add funds via regular bank transfers, convert them instantly, and send money back to bank accounts globally without the typical delays of routing through centralized exchanges.

“Hyperliquid is one of the most active ecosystems for on-chain trading, and fiat access is essential for real-world utility,” said Shah Ramezani, CEO and Founder of Noah. “As the default EUR, USD and major currency settlement provider for Hyperbeat, we are enabling users to move funds securely and instantly between fiat, stablecoins and native assets for the first time”.

Liquid Banking introduces a single on-chain account that enables users to trade spot and perpetual markets, spend via Hyperbeat Pay on credit against assets such as BTC, ETH, SOL, HYPE, and tokenized gold, earn yield on idle balances, and access fiat on/off-ramps directly without moving funds between platforms. Deposited assets can be used as collateral, allowing users to access liquidity without selling underlying holdings.

At the infrastructure level, Liquid Banking is powered by Hyperliquid’s on-chain central limit order book, which delivers execution speed, liquidity depth, and order types typically associated with centralized venues. Hypercore and HyperEVM operate together as a shared execution environment, enabling both high-performance trading and DeFi composability within the same system.

“We built Liquid Banking to support full financial activity on-chain, from trading and borrowing to saving and fiat access”. The goal is a system where users don’t need to step outside the blockchain to access functionality that previously required centralized platforms.”

Further technical documentation for Liquid Banking will be released ahead of wider availability, detailing smart-account architecture, collateral management, and integrations within the Hyperliquid execution environment.

About Hyperbeat

Hyperbeat is building the native banking infrastructure layer for the Hyperliquid ecosystem. The company develops non-custodial systems that unify spot and derivatives trading with payments, borrowing, and savings tools, enabling users to manage financial activity on-chain without relinquishing custody of their assets.

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About Paxos Labs

Paxos Labs is the financial utility stack for digital assets. Through the Amplify stack, a single integration to embed yield, enable borrowing, and launch branded stablecoins, Paxos Labs provides platforms the tools to make digital assets productive. Incubated with Paxos and built on its $180B+ track record in tokenization and over a decade of regulatory expertise, Paxos Labs brings institutional trust and rigor to the financial products that come next. Making it easy for platforms anywhere to activate the value sitting in their users’ digital asset holdings.

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About Noah

Noah builds the financial infrastructure that connects banks, payment networks, and digital finance. Its mission is to make modern finance interoperable, enabling value to move seamlessly between currencies, markets, and networks. Noah powers account issuance, settlement, and global payouts for partners across emerging and developed markets. Products include Bank Onramp, Global Payouts API, Hosted Checkout, and Rules Engine, enabling compliant, real-time money movement worldwide. Visit noah.com

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Contact

CEO

Kilian Boshoff

contact@hyperbeat.org