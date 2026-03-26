How Blockchain Is Improving Payment Systems

Payment Systems Built on Blockchain Settle in Seconds Instead of Days

Traditional payment systems process transactions through multiple intermediaries, each maintaining separate records that must be reconciled. A typical cross-border payment passes through three to five banks, taking one to five business days and costing $25 to $50 in fees. Blockchain-based payment systems reduce this to a single shared ledger where transactions settle in seconds at a fraction of the cost. According to FIS Global’s 2025 Payments Report, blockchain-based payment networks processed more than $15 trillion in combined volume in 2024.

The World Bank has documented that blockchain-based remittance services charge average fees of 1 to 2%, compared to 6.2% for traditional channels. For the $860 billion global remittance market, that cost reduction represents savings of $35 to $45 billion annually — money that stays with families in developing countries instead of going to intermediary banks. The digitisation of banking is accelerating the shift to blockchain-based payment infrastructure.

Stablecoins as Payment Rails

Stablecoins have become the most widely used blockchain payment mechanism. The combined daily transaction volume of USDT and USDC exceeds $40 billion, rivalling traditional payment networks in throughput. Visa settled more than $10 billion in stablecoin transactions in 2024 through its partnership with Circle. Mastercard integrated stablecoin payments into its network. PayPal launched PYUSD for merchant settlements.

For businesses, stablecoins offer several advantages over traditional payment methods. Settlement is instant rather than T+1 or T+2. Fees are a fraction of card processing charges. There are no chargebacks. And the same infrastructure works globally without requiring separate banking relationships in each country. Fintech companies like Circle, Paxos, and Stripe are building the on-ramps and off-ramps that connect stablecoin payments to the traditional banking system.

Real-Time Gross Settlement on Blockchain

Central banks and commercial banks are building real-time gross settlement (RTGS) systems on blockchain. These systems handle the highest-value, most critical payments in the financial system — interbank transfers, securities settlement, and government payments. The BIS Innovation Hub has conducted multiple experiments demonstrating that blockchain-based RTGS can match or exceed the performance of traditional systems while providing better transparency and resilience.

McKinsey estimates that blockchain-based settlement systems could save the global financial industry $15 to $20 billion annually by reducing reconciliation costs, eliminating failed trades, and freeing up capital currently locked in settlement processes. JPMorgan’s blockchain-based repo settlement platform demonstrates these savings at institutional scale, processing $2 billion in daily transactions with significantly lower operational costs than traditional repo settlement.

Programmable Payments

Blockchain enables programmable payments — transfers that execute automatically when predefined conditions are met. A manufacturer can set up a payment that releases automatically when goods are delivered and verified. An employer can programme salary payments that distribute automatically on schedule. An insurance company can programme claim payouts that trigger when external data confirms an insured event.

This programmability goes beyond simple automation. Smart contracts can implement complex payment logic — splitting payments between multiple recipients, escrowing funds until milestones are met, or adjusting payment amounts based on real-time data feeds. Fintech startups like Superfluid (streaming payments) and Sablier (token vesting) have built payment products that would be impossible on traditional payment rails.

The Integration Challenge

The main challenge for blockchain-based payment systems is integration with existing infrastructure. Most businesses and consumers still operate within the traditional banking system. Blockchain payments need to connect seamlessly to bank accounts, point-of-sale terminals, and accounting systems. Companies like Bridge, Zero Hash, and MoonPay are building the integration layers that connect blockchain payment rails to traditional financial infrastructure.

Fintech venture funding is concentrated heavily in payment infrastructure companies that solve this integration challenge. The payment systems of the future will not be exclusively blockchain or exclusively traditional — they will be hybrid systems where blockchain handles settlement and record-keeping while traditional interfaces provide the customer experience that consumers and businesses expect.