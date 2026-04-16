Berlin, Germany – April 16, 2026 – As the world’s oldest gorilla living in captivity marked her 69th birthday on April 13, Zoo Berlin’s official X account (@zooberlin) transformed widespread media coverage into an engaging, educational social media campaign that has captured hearts and informed audiences worldwide.

Fatou, a western lowland gorilla who arrived at Zoo Berlin in 1959 as a young animal, celebrated her milestone with a special feast of cherry tomatoes, beets, leeks, and lettuce — a healthy, sugar-free menu designed for a senior primate. Guinness World Records recognizes her as the oldest living gorilla in human care, having more than doubled the typical wild gorilla lifespan of 35–40 years.

Over the past several days, @zooberlin has actively amplified global news stories while adding exclusive, firsthand insights from the zoo. The account’s series of quote posts and original updates blended celebration with valuable knowledge about gorilla biology, conservation, senior animal care, and Fatou’s remarkable personal history.

Key posts from @zooberlin include:

Warm tributes highlighting Fatou’s personality:

“At 69 years old, Fatou has earned her crown. She’s lost some teeth, has a bit of arthritis, and prefers her own space now — but she’s still friendly with her keepers and full of personality… Thank you for showing us the beauty of aging gracefully.”

Educational “Did you know?” facts:

Details on her journey from the wild (born around 1957), arriving in Marseille via a sailor’s barter, and later becoming Berlin Zoo’s beloved “grand dame” and record holder.

Playful yet informative highlights:

“No cake, no problem. Fatou is celebrating her 69th birthday with a gourmet spread of cherry tomatoes, beets, leeks & lettuce… This girl has outlived wild gorillas by decades and is still stealing hearts (and snacks).”

Inspirational messaging:

“Meet Fatou — the queen of the Berlin Zoo who just turned 69! … Her story is proof that with love and care, life can be long and beautiful. Happy Birthday, legend!”

The proactive social media effort has driven strong engagement, with posts receiving hundreds of likes, reposts, and views, effectively turning Fatou’s birthday into a broader conversation about the role of modern zoos in animal welfare and longevity.

“Fatou is not only our oldest resident but a true icon who continues to inspire millions,” said Zoo Berlin representatives. “Through @zooberlin, we’re proud to share her story with accurate, firsthand details that go beyond the headlines — educating the public while celebrating this extraordinary gorilla.”

About Zoo Berlin

Zoo Berlin is one of the oldest and most renowned zoos in the world, home to more than 20,000 animals representing over 1,000 species. Committed to conservation, education, and exceptional animal welfare, the zoo plays a leading role in international breeding and reintroduction programs. Fatou’s remarkable longevity exemplifies the high standard of care provided to animals at the facility. For more information, visit www.zoo-berlin.de.

Zoo Berlin is one of the oldest and most renowned zoos in the world, home to more than 20,000 animals representing over 1,000 species. Committed to conservation, education, and exceptional animal welfare, the zoo plays a leading role in international breeding and reintroduction programs. Fatou’s remarkable longevity exemplifies the high standard of care provided to animals at the facility. For more information, visit www.zoo-berlin.de.