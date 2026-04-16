Dubai Real Estate Laws Explained | What Global Investors Must Know

Introduction

Dubai’s real estate laws are intended to guarantee fairness, transparency, and proper procedures throughout the property process. Law No. 7 of 2006 defines real property as anything permanently attached to land that cannot be moved without harm or altering its structure.

The Dubai Land Department (DLD) is the sole authority for registering real estate rights and long-term leases. The Property Register holds digital records for each property, including its rights, description, and location. To be valid, any legal action involving property rights must be recorded in this register.

Ownership Eligibility and Designated Freehold Areas

Ownership rules intend to balance national interests with attracting foreign investment. Article 4 of Law No. 7 of 2006 states that only UAE and GCC citizens, or companies they fully own, can own property in Dubai.

However, the law allows non-UAE citizens to own freehold property without a time limit or to use or lease property for up to ninety-nine years in specific areas. Regulation No. 3 of 2006 provides details, and Article 3 names areas such as Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, The World Islands, and other specified locations where non-citizens can have these rights. This enables foreigners to buy and sell property while keeping property ownership rules under control.

The Rules and Granting of Musataha Rights

Decree No. 23 of 2022 outlines the rules for Musataha rights. Article 1 defines a Musataha right as a legal right allowing someone to use and develop commercial land, even if it is government-owned. The main purpose is to encourage real estate investment and ensure commercial land in Dubai generates strong financial returns.

A Musataha right is established by contract and must be on the DLD list. Article 6 says that the maximum term is thirty-five years, but it can be extended as long as the total time doesn’t go over fifty years with the owner’s permission. According to Article 11, the Musataha holder owns any buildings or structures built during the contract. This ownership only lasts for the agreed-upon time and purpose. Musataha right holders must follow strict rules to ensure the land is developed. They are required to use the land as specified in the contract and complete construction within the agreed deadlines.

Statutory Standards for Real Estate Mortgages

Financing property purchases is governed by Law No. 14 of 2008, which defines a clear process for securing debt against real property or property units. Article 2 defines a mortgage as a contract where a creditor gets a real right in a property unit, giving them priority over other creditors to get repaid from the property’s sale.

To protect the financial system, Article 4 says any mortgagee must be a bank or financing institution licensed by the UAE Central Bank. A mortgage only becomes legally valid when registered with the DLD. The mortgagor, who must own the property and have the legal right to manage it, is also responsible for protecting the property until the debt is fully paid.

Articles 21 and 22 allow mortgages on special rights like Musataha rights and long-term leases, but these mortgages only last as long as the underlying right. Enforcing a mortgage if the borrower defaults is a strictly controlled court process. Under Article 25 of Law No. 14 of 2008, if a debtor fails to pay, the mortgagee can start foreclosure and forced sale after giving a thirty-day notice through a Notary Public. If payment is still not made, Article 26 lets a judge order the property to be sold at a public auction. A mortgage officially ends when the debt is fully paid or when the underlying right, like a Musataha or leasehold, expires.

Governance of Jointly Owned Real Property

Law No. 6 of 2019 governs the management of multi-unit developments and communities, covering the ownership and operation of Jointly Owned Property. Article 2 puts this idea into action by saying that it applies to buildings or land that are divided up into smaller units, each of which can be owned separately but is still part of a larger shared property that has shared spaces and amenities.

Article 22 sets up Owners Committees, and Article 24 lists their responsibilities, which include keeping an eye on the management of shared spaces, overseeing the annual maintenance budgets, and letting RERA know about any structural problems. Maintaining financial soundness in properties owned by more than one person by collecting service and usage fees. Article 25 requires owners to pay annual Service Charges to cover the costs of managing and maintaining common areas.

Fractional Ownership, Pre-emption, and Leasing Rights

Fractional ownership and co-owner rights within a single unit are regulated to prevent unauthorized subdivision. Article 13 of Law No. 6 of 2019 states that a unit owned by two or more people cannot be divided unless the Main Complex System allows it and the DLD approves. To protect co-owners, Article 14 grants a pre-emption right, allowing a co-owner to buy another co-owner’s share if it is offered for sale to someone outside the group.

Developer Liability and Termination of Real Property Rights

Developers in Dubai have long-term responsibilities to ensure construction quality and building safety. They must fix any structural problems in a jointly owned property for ten years after receiving the completion certificate. For one year after handing over a unit, they are responsible for repairing or replacing broken plumbing, electrical, or mechanical systems. There are some legal conditions that can end property rights. Article 12 of Decree No. 23 of 2022 lists reasons for ending Musataha rights, such as the end of the contract, both parties agreeing to end it, or not getting a completion. certificate within three years of the construction deadline.

For mortgages, Article 20 of Law No. 14 of 2008 states that the mortgage ends when the secured debt is fully paid. Article 23 adds that mortgages on special rights like usufruct or Musataha end when the underlying right expires. For easements, Article 18 of Law No. 7 of 2006 says these rights end when the dominant and servient property units come under a single person.

Regulation of Landlord- Tenant Relationships

Law No. 26 of 2007, as amended by Law No. 33 of 2008, is mostly about how landlords and tenants get along. The Ejari system must register all rental agreements for them to be legal and enforceable. RERA keeps track of rental trends, manages the registration of rental contracts, and publishes the Dubai Rent Index. The RDSC handles disputes between landlords and tenants more quickly and efficiently than regular courts. The tenancy contract describes the duties of both owner and tenant. Article 4 requires all lease agreements and any changes to be registered with RERA, making sure the relationship is legally recognized and follows the rules.

Termination provisions for Tenancy

Under Article 25 (1) of Law No. 33 of 2008, a landlord can ask for immediate eviction before a lease ends for reasons like the tenant not paying rent within 30 days of a notice, subleasing without written permission, or using the property illegally. In these cases, the landlord must send the notice through a Notary Public or registered mail.

Article 25 says the landlord must give a formal 30-day notice via Notary Public for unpaid rent. This is a required grace period. If the debt is not paid, the landlord can take the case to the Rental Disputes Settlement Center. After a hearing, a committee decides, and the Center’s department makes sure that the decision is carried out.

Article 25 (2) says that a landlord can take back a property after the lease ends if they want to sell it, demolish it, or use it themselves. A Notary Public or registered mail must send a 12-month notice before eviction. Lastly, Article 29 says that a tenant has the right to come back if they are evicted for demolition and rebuilding or full renovation. The tenant must use this right within 30 days of the landlord’s notice.

Success story

This case concerns a dispute arising from the purchase of a residential unit in Dubai for investment purposes. The claimant, residing outside the UAE, relied on the representations of the real estate broker, who confirmed that the property was suitable for investment and free from defects; upon this, the transaction was completed by the claimant.

Soon after the ownership changed, the same broker, now working as the property manager, prepared a condition report that showed major water leaks and damage in the unit. This turned out to be a recurring problem connected to the building’s rooftop facilities. The broker had managed the unit before and knew about the issue, but did not fully disclose it before the sale.

Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri and her team, representing the claimant, initiated legal action to seek compensation and repairs. The Court of First Instance awarded compensation and also legal interest, and ordered the developer to repair the defect. This decision was upheld on appeal and later confirmed by the Court of Cassation.

In its final decision, the Court stated that brokers do not have to perform technical inspections, but they must disclose material facts known to them. The broker’s failure to do this was seen as a breach of professional duty, making them jointly liable with the seller and developer.

This matter reflects the expertise of Awatif Mohammed Shoqi Advocates and Legal Consultancy in handling complex real estate disputes involving multiple parties and overlapping liabilities. Through a focused litigation strategy and effective use of expert evidence, the team successfully demonstrated the broker’s prior knowledge and failure to disclose material defects, ensuring that liability was appropriately apportioned and that the client obtained meaningful compensation and remedial relief.

Conclusion

Dubai’s property law is to protect both tenants and investors. These rules help keep the real estate market stable and predictable by making sure properties are properly registered, controlling rent increases, and providing clear ways to settle disputes. Their effectiveness depends on everyone understanding and following them.

Awatif Mohammed Shoqi Advocates and Legal Consultancy plays a key role in guiding clients through the legal framework, ensuring compliance, and effectively enforcing their rights where disputes arise. Through practical, commercially focused advice and strong representation, the firm helps clients navigate complexities in the market and achieve reliable, enforceable outcomes.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Awatif Al Khouri

Company Name: Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy

Phone: +971 4 325 4000

Email: info@alrowaad.ae

Website: https://www.alrowaad.ae