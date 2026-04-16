The CLARITY Act reaches the Senate this week with a 72% chance of passing according to Polymarket, and Morgan Stanley’s Bitcoin trust pulled $31 million on day one.

Regulated capital has not entered crypto this fast since 2024. That wave is about to meet a market where the best crypto to buy now is not the asset Wall Street owns but the presale nobody can access once listing arrives, and Pepeto, which crossed $9 million backed by live exchange tools and a Binance listing on the way, sits at the center.

Best Crypto to Buy Now as the CLARITY Act Reaches the Senate

The SEC holds a CLARITY Act roundtable on April 16 to define which regulator oversees digital assets, according to The Market Periodical. Polymarket gives the bill a 72% chance of passing. InvestorIdeas reports Morgan Stanley launched its Bitcoin trust MSBT on NYSE Arca at a 0.14% fee, pulling $31 million on day one. Regulated money is entering crypto faster than ever, and the best crypto to buy now depends on which projects are ready when capital arrives.

Presale Tokens and Market Leaders Competing for Capital

Pepeto

Regulated capital flows in faster than ever this cycle, but the biggest returns always came from presale entries most holders found too early to trust. Pepeto was made for the holder who sees that pattern repeating, because the cofounder who grew the original Pepe coin into an $11 billion asset with the same 420 trillion supply built an exchange this time. In a market where hesitation costs money daily, Pepeto is the best crypto to buy now for anyone who needs returns instead of waiting on large cap recoveries.

When BTC pulls back and sentiment collapses, most buyers freeze because they cannot separate real projects from empty promises. Pepeto was engineered to solve that. The risk scorer scans every token contract and flags hidden dangers before capital touches the trade, so holders know the difference between an audited project and a rug pull. The cross chain bridge connects networks at zero cost so positions move freely without gas eating into profits.

Both tools run from one exchange with no tab switching and no raw data to decode. Above $9 million raised, 183% APY staking rewarding holders, and the token available at $0.0000001864 with a former Binance expert steering the listing. At current presale price, a post listing move to Pepe market cap puts the return at 100x, and the Binance confirmation makes that target real. While the market waits for the CLARITY Act, Pepeto gives holders working tools and the best crypto to buy now entry that disappears when listing arrives.

BlockDAG

BlockDAG markets itself as a layer 1 network with mining hardware tied to its presale. The project raised capital through multiple rounds, but no working mainnet exists and the roadmap keeps pushing dates out. Without live products or a confirmed listing, BlockDAG asks holders to trust a timeline that already shifted. For anyone comparing it to the best crypto to buy now with working tools, the gap between promise and delivery is clear.

Mutuum Finance

Mutuum Finance positions itself as a DeFi lending protocol still in development. The token sits in presale with no live platform, no SolidProof level audit, and no confirmed listing. The lending model depends on liquidity that has not arrived, and without a working product the risk sits on faith alone. In a market that rewards execution, the distance between Mutuum and live projects is hard to ignore.

Conclusion

The CLARITY Act nears a Senate vote and ETF capital flows into BTC, but the returns that matter come from presale entries with live tools. Pepeto is the best crypto to buy now, pairing a working exchange with a presale entry that vanishes once Binance locks the price. The cofounder proved this before, growing the original Pepe coin from nothing to $11 billion, and holders who acted early built wealth that changed everything.

The same pattern is forming around Pepeto, and the Pepeto official website reflects more than $9 million from holders acting before the mainstream notices. The right presale at the right time is how one decision changes a life, and the Pepeto entry disappears permanently when listing arrives.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the best crypto to buy now in April 2026?

Pepeto leads the presale market with a live exchange, SolidProof audited contracts, and a confirmed Binance listing, making it the strongest entry while the CLARITY Act brings new capital.

Does the CLARITY Act affect which crypto to buy?

The bill gives institutions clear rules to enter crypto, and the best crypto to buy now is the presale with working products ready to capture that capital before listing, pointing to Pepeto.

Which presale has the best growth potential right now?

Pepeto raised above $9 million with a live exchange and zero cost bridge, and analysts project 100x from presale entry, making the Pepeto official website the place to act before listing.