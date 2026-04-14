$1 trillion in IP is sitting idle: these 4 startups are finally waking it up

The world’s most valuable assets aren’t gold bars or commercial real estate. They’re patents filed into cabinets and forgotten, music royalties stuck in opaque collection pipelines, and biotech discoveries that stall in university labs because no one can fund them past the proof-of-concept stage.

Intellectual property represents trillions in value that rarely moves, trades, or reaches the people who created it. The problem has never been the ideas. It has always been the infrastructure.

An estimated $1 trillion in IP opportunities goes unrealized every year because the systems built to manage, value, and transact these assets haven’t kept pace with how the economy actually works. Four startups are laying down new rails, each targeting a different segment of the IP economy with blockchain-native infrastructure.

1. BeatSwap, the royalties that never arrived

The music industry has a specific version of this problem. Royalty payments can take years to settle. Ownership records are fragmented across collecting societies, distributors, and labels. And for most creators, the share of revenue that actually reaches them is a fraction of what their work earns.

The structure was built to serve intermediaries, and it still does.

BeatSwap is rebuilding the plumbing. The platform takes legally verified music copyrights and converts them into tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), giving creators a way to monetize their IP on their own terms. Listeners and investors, meanwhile, can buy into the music they follow and earn from the royalties it generates.

The key difference from earlier tokenization attempts in music is that BeatSwap doesn’t stop at the token. It handles the full chain: rights registration, legal verification, issuance, trading, and fan engagement all sit within the same platform. That kind of vertical integration matters in an industry where value leaks out at every handoff between systems.

For an asset class where the relationship between creator and audience already drives billions in streaming revenue, the question is straightforward. What happens when that audience can also participate as owners?

2. Molecule, tokenizing biotech research IP

Early-stage biotech has a funding problem that the industry euphemistically calls the “valley of death.” Promising research gets stuck between academic grants and commercial interest because there’s no clean mechanism to bridge the gap.

Molecule builds that bridge using blockchain. The platform lets researchers wrap their intellectual property into IP-NFTs (intellectual property non-fungible tokens), creating a digital asset that represents legal rights to the underlying work. Those assets can then be co-owned, licensed, or used as the basis for collective funding.

On top of that framework, Molecule introduced Intellectual Property Tokens (IPTs), which fractionalize access further. IPTs let anyone participate in funding and governing a research project, removing the bottleneck where only venture firms or pharma companies get early access.

3. Story Protocol, the world’s IP blockchain

Patents and creative works are supposed to be assets. In practice, most sit in fragmented legal systems – impossible to track, expensive to license, effectively illiquid. A vast share of the world’s IP never reaches a market at all.

Story Protocol is building the infrastructure layer to change that. It’s a Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for IP: creators and enterprises register their work on-chain and embed licensing terms directly into smart contracts, enabling automated royalties and traceable provenance. The mainnet launched in February 2025; total funding stands at $140 million, led by a16z, Polychain Capital, and Samsung Ventures.

The thesis is structural. When IP lives on a programmable ledger with usage terms baked in, licensing stops being a legal process and becomes a transaction. Over 200 teams and 20 million registered IP assets are already building on the network – spanning AI data markets, media, and creator licensing.

4. VitaDAO, community-owned drug discovery

VitaDAO takes Molecule’s framework and applies it to a specific mission: funding longevity science. The decentralized autonomous organization has pooled more than $10 million and deployed roughly $4 million into early-stage longevity research across more than 20 projects, all governed by $VITA token holders.

IP from funded projects is held on-chain through Molecule’s IP-NFT system, which means the community that funds the research also retains a stake in the resulting intellectual property.

The clearest signal of demand came from the VITA-FAST token sale, which backed autophagy research at Newcastle University’s Korolchuk Lab. The sale drew $620,000 in bids, oversubscribed by 1,700%. For a niche scientific domain, that kind of oversubscription suggests the appetite for community-funded research goes well beyond early crypto adopters.

Why IP-focused tokens are a category worth watching

These four startups are working in different industries, but they share a thesis: intellectual property is one of the largest and least liquid asset classes in the world, and the infrastructure to change that is finally being built.

BeatSwap targets music royalties. Molecule and VitaDAO focus on biotech research. IPwe covers the global patent system. What connects them is the bet that IP assets need the same kind of transparent, programmable infrastructure that financial markets have developed over decades.