The Growth of Blockchain in Financial Services

Blockchain-related revenue in financial services reached $22.5 billion in 2024, up from $8.5 billion in 2021, according to Statista’s blockchain market analysis. That compound annual growth rate of roughly 38% outpaced the broader fintech sector. Financial services now accounts for the largest share of enterprise blockchain spending globally, with banks, exchanges, insurance companies, and payment providers all scaling their blockchain operations.

How Blockchain Revenue Is Generated in Finance

Blockchain revenue in financial services comes from several distinct streams. Transaction fees on decentralised exchanges and lending platforms generated over $4.5 billion in 2024, according to Token Terminal. Custody and infrastructure services — provided by companies like Fireblocks, Anchorage Digital, and Coinbase Prime — generated billions more in recurring fees from institutional clients.

Stablecoin issuers have become significant revenue generators. Circle, the issuer of USDC, reported $1.68 billion in revenue in 2024, primarily from interest earned on the Treasury reserves backing its stablecoin. Tether reported $6.2 billion in net profit for the first half of 2024 alone, making it one of the most profitable financial companies per employee in the world. These figures reflect the economics of managing reserves worth over $150 billion combined.

Tokenisation platforms charge issuance and management fees. Securitize, Figure Technologies, and Tokeny Solutions generate revenue by helping institutions issue, distribute, and manage digital securities. The Boston Consulting Group projected that tokenisation revenues could reach $5 billion annually by 2027 as more assets move on-chain.

Banking Sector Blockchain Growth

Banks have gone from exploring blockchain to operationalising it. JPMorgan’s Onyx platform, which processes over $2 billion in daily wholesale payment transactions, is the most visible example. But Onyx is not alone. HSBC’s FX Everywhere platform settled over $3 trillion in foreign exchange trades using distributed ledger technology since its 2018 launch, according to the bank’s reports.

Goldman Sachs’ Digital Asset Platform (GS DAP) issued the European Investment Bank’s blockchain-based bonds and has been expanding into tokenised deposit products. UBS launched a tokenised variable capital company fund in Singapore in 2024, leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. Societe Generale’s digital asset subsidiary, SG-FORGE, became one of the first banks to issue a euro-denominated stablecoin (EUR CoinVertible) in 2023.

Regional banks are following. Siam Commercial Bank in Thailand invested in blockchain companies and launched a digital asset business. Kasikornbank, also in Thailand, partnered with blockchain firms for cross-border payment solutions. In Brazil, Itau Unibanco, the country’s largest private bank, launched a tokenisation platform in 2024 that allows clients to invest in tokenised assets.

Exchange and Trading Infrastructure

Crypto exchanges represent the most mature blockchain financial services sector. Coinbase generated $3.1 billion in revenue in 2024. Binance, despite regulatory challenges, remained the largest exchange by volume. But the growth is also coming from traditional exchanges entering the space. CME Group’s Bitcoin and Ethereum futures and options generated record volumes in 2024, with open interest exceeding $10 billion.

The London Stock Exchange Group announced plans to launch a blockchain-based digital asset trading platform. Nasdaq developed digital asset custody services. Deutsche Börse acquired a majority stake in crypto firm Crypto Finance AG to build out its digital asset capabilities. These moves by legacy exchanges signal that blockchain-based trading is not a niche market but a core growth area.

Decentralised exchanges (DEXs) also grew. Uniswap processed over $700 billion in cumulative trading volume by 2024. dYdX, focused on perpetual futures, handled over $1 trillion in cumulative derivatives volume. These platforms operate without central counterparties, with smart contracts handling matching, settlement, and custody.

Insurance Sector Growth

Blockchain growth in insurance is earlier-stage but accelerating. The global blockchain-in-insurance market was valued at $1.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to exceed $30 billion by 2030, according to Grand View Research. Primary use cases include claims automation through smart contracts, fraud detection through shared ledgers, and reinsurance coordination.

B3i, a blockchain consortium of major reinsurers including Swiss Re and Munich Re, built a platform for reinsurance contract management. While B3i ceased operations in 2023 due to funding challenges, the technology it developed has been adopted by successor initiatives. Parametric insurance products, which use smart contracts to trigger automatic payouts based on predefined conditions, are growing in agriculture, natural disaster, and flight delay coverage.

Payments Sector Growth

Blockchain-based payment volume exceeded $10 trillion in 2024, according to Chainalysis. Stablecoins accounted for the majority, with USDT and USDC processing more volume than many traditional payment networks. Visa’s blockchain-enabled settlement programme grew to include multiple merchant acquirers. Mastercard launched its Multi-Token Network (MTN) to facilitate blockchain-based B2B payments.

Cross-border payments remain the highest-value use case. The World Bank estimated that global remittances totalled $656 billion in 2024, with blockchain-based providers capturing an increasing share by offering lower fees and faster settlement. MoneyGram, Wise, and other remittance providers have integrated blockchain rails for specific corridors where traditional correspondent banking is slow or expensive.

Blockchain’s growth in financial services is measurable and broad-based. The $22.5 billion in 2024 revenue spans banking, trading, insurance, and payments. With institutional infrastructure now in place and regulatory frameworks maturing, the sector’s growth rate is likely to sustain through the rest of the decade.