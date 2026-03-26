Why Blockchain Is Transforming Digital Asset Markets

Digital Assets Have Grown Into a $3.5 Trillion Market

The total market capitalisation of digital assets exceeded $3.5 trillion in early 2025, according to CoinGecko. This figure includes cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, tokenised securities, and utility tokens. More significant than the headline number is the shift in who holds these assets. Institutional investors — pension funds, endowments, hedge funds, and asset managers — now represent more than 40% of digital asset trading volume, up from less than 10% in 2020, according to Chainalysis.

The Boston Consulting Group projects that digital assets will represent 10% of global investment portfolios by 2030. The digitisation of financial services is making digital asset markets accessible through the same platforms and interfaces that investors use for traditional assets.

Spot ETFs Changed Institutional Access

The approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the United States in January 2024 was the single most significant event for institutional digital asset adoption. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) attracted $50 billion in assets within its first year, making it one of the most successful ETF launches in history. Fidelity’s FBTC, ARK 21Shares’ ARKB, and Bitwise’s BITB also attracted billions. Spot Ethereum ETFs followed later in 2024.

These ETFs gave institutional investors a regulated, familiar vehicle for digital asset exposure. Pension funds, endowments, and registered investment advisors that were prohibited from holding cryptocurrency directly can now allocate to digital assets through standard brokerage accounts. McKinsey estimates that spot crypto ETFs will attract $200 billion in assets by 2027 as more institutional allocators add digital assets to their portfolios.

Tokenised Securities Are Creating New Markets

Tokenisation is creating digital versions of traditional securities — bonds, equities, real estate, and private equity — that trade on blockchain infrastructure. BlackRock’s BUIDL tokenised money market fund, Goldman Sachs’ GS DAP digital bond platform, and HSBC’s Orion tokenised note issuance demonstrate that major financial institutions view tokenisation as a core capability rather than an experiment.

Fintech companies like Securitize, Backed Finance, and Ondo Finance are building the platforms that enable asset tokenisation. Securitize has processed more than $1 billion in tokenised assets and is registered as a transfer agent with the SEC. Ondo Finance provides on-chain access to US Treasury yields for investors in more than 50 countries. The tokenised asset market is projected to reach $16 trillion by 2030.

Market Infrastructure Is Maturing

Digital asset market infrastructure now mirrors traditional financial market infrastructure in sophistication. Coinbase and Binance offer institutional-grade trading with low latency and deep liquidity. Fireblocks and Anchorage provide qualified custody that meets regulatory requirements. Chainalysis and Elliptic provide compliance infrastructure. CME Group offers regulated Bitcoin and Ethereum futures and options.

Accenture reports that institutional digital asset infrastructure spending exceeded $5 billion in 2024, covering custody, compliance, trading, and settlement systems. The infrastructure gap between digital asset markets and traditional financial markets is narrowing rapidly. Prime brokerage services, securities lending, and derivatives markets that were unavailable for digital assets three years ago are now offered by major financial institutions.

Regulatory Convergence

Digital asset regulation is converging globally toward a framework that treats digital assets as a legitimate financial asset class with appropriate investor protections. The EU’s MiCA regulation, the UK’s digital asset framework, and Singapore’s licensing regime all establish clear rules for trading, custody, and issuance of digital assets. The approval of spot ETFs in the US represents de facto regulatory acceptance even before comprehensive legislation.

Fintech venture funding has grown more than 10x in the past decade, and digital asset infrastructure has received a growing share as regulatory clarity reduces investment risk. The digital asset market is transitioning from an alternative financial system to an integrated part of the global financial infrastructure, with blockchain providing the technology layer that connects digital and traditional assets.