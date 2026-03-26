How Crypto Infrastructure Is Supporting Financial Innovation

The Plumbing Behind Cryptocurrency Has Become Financial Infrastructure

Crypto infrastructure — the exchanges, custodians, compliance tools, stablecoin issuers, and node operators that support cryptocurrency markets — generated $52 billion in revenue in 2024, according to CB Insights. These companies have evolved from serving cryptocurrency traders into providing financial infrastructure used by banks, asset managers, payment companies, and corporations. Coinbase offers institutional custody and prime brokerage. Circle’s USDC is integrated into Visa’s payment network. Fireblocks provides wallet infrastructure for more than 1,800 institutional clients.

The growth of digital financial services has created demand for crypto infrastructure that goes beyond trading. Banks need digital asset custody. Payment companies need stablecoin settlement. Asset managers need tokenisation platforms. The companies that built infrastructure for cryptocurrency markets are now providing these capabilities to the broader financial industry.

Custody and Key Management

Institutional custody of digital assets requires technology that protects cryptographic keys — the private keys that control access to blockchain-based assets — with the same security standards that apply to traditional financial assets. Fireblocks, the leading institutional custody infrastructure provider, secures more than $6 trillion in digital asset transfers for clients including BNY Mellon, BNP Paribas, and ANZ.

McKinsey reports that the digital asset custody market is growing at 30% annually, driven by institutional adoption of digital assets and regulatory requirements for qualified custody. State Street, BNY Mellon, and Fidelity have all launched digital asset custody services, using technology originally developed by crypto-native companies. Fintech companies like Anchorage, BitGo, and Copper provide the technology that traditional custodians use to support digital assets.

Compliance and Analytics

Blockchain analytics companies have built the compliance infrastructure that financial institutions need to interact with cryptocurrency markets. Chainalysis, the market leader, provides transaction monitoring, KYC screening, and regulatory reporting tools to more than 1,500 organisations in 70 countries. Its tools can trace the flow of funds across public blockchains, identify suspicious patterns, and attribute transactions to known entities.

Elliptic, TRM Labs, and Merkle Science provide similar capabilities. These companies process billions of blockchain transactions daily, maintaining risk databases that cover more than 1 billion cryptocurrency addresses. Accenture reports that banks entering the digital asset market spend an average of $2 million on blockchain compliance infrastructure in their first year — a cost that reflects both regulatory requirements and the genuine need for transaction monitoring in a pseudonymous financial system.

Stablecoin Infrastructure

Stablecoin issuers have become critical financial infrastructure providers. Circle manages more than $30 billion in USDC reserves, held in US Treasury securities and cash at regulated financial institutions. Tether manages more than $100 billion in USDT reserves. These issuers are effectively operating narrow banks — taking deposits and holding them in safe, liquid assets — while providing instant, global payment infrastructure on top.

The regulatory treatment of stablecoins is evolving. The EU’s MiCA regulation establishes reserve requirements and consumer protections for stablecoin issuers. The US is advancing stablecoin legislation that would require issuers to hold full reserves in high-quality liquid assets. Fintech companies are building on stablecoin infrastructure to create payment products, treasury management tools, and cross-border settlement services.

Node Infrastructure and Data Services

Running blockchain nodes — the servers that process and validate transactions — requires specialised infrastructure. Companies like Alchemy, Infura, and QuickNode operate node infrastructure that other companies use to interact with blockchain networks. Alchemy serves more than 100,000 developers and processes billions of blockchain API requests daily. These node infrastructure providers are the equivalent of cloud hosting companies for blockchain applications.

Fintech venture funding has grown more than 10x in the past decade, with crypto infrastructure companies receiving a significant share. The infrastructure built to support cryptocurrency trading has matured into a technology layer that supports a wide range of financial innovation — from institutional asset management to cross-border payments to programmable financial products.