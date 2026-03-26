Why Financial Institutions Are Exploring Blockchain

Major Banks and Asset Managers Are Deploying Blockchain at Scale

Nine of the world’s 10 largest banks by assets now operate blockchain platforms in production, according to Blockdata’s 2025 Institutional Blockchain Report. JPMorgan, HSBC, BNP Paribas, Citi, Goldman Sachs, Standard Chartered, Deutsche Bank, UBS, and Barclays all run live blockchain systems for payments, settlement, tokenisation, or compliance. The combined value of transactions processed on institutional blockchain platforms exceeded $5 trillion in 2024.

McKinsey’s annual survey of 300 financial institution CIOs found that blockchain is now the third-highest technology investment priority, behind cloud migration and AI. The digitisation of financial services has created conditions where blockchain’s advantages — shared records, programmable transactions, and instant settlement — are directly relevant to institutional operations.

Cost Reduction Is the Primary Motivation

Financial institutions spend an estimated $350 billion annually on back-office operations, according to Accenture. A significant portion of that cost goes to reconciliation — the process of matching records between counterparties to ensure that both sides of a transaction agree. Blockchain eliminates most reconciliation by maintaining a single shared record that all parties trust.

JPMorgan’s blockchain-based repo platform reduced settlement processing costs by more than 70% compared to its traditional repo operations. HSBC’s Orion platform for tokenised bond issuance cut issuance time from five days to one. Deutsche Bank estimates that blockchain-based trade finance processing saves 40% compared to paper-based workflows. Fintech companies providing blockchain infrastructure to institutions are growing rapidly as these cost savings become documented and reproducible.

New Revenue Opportunities

Beyond cost reduction, blockchain creates revenue opportunities that traditional infrastructure cannot support. Tokenisation allows institutions to create new investment products from previously illiquid assets. BlackRock’s BUIDL tokenised money market fund attracted more than $500 million in assets. Franklin Templeton’s tokenised fund operates on public blockchain. UBS, WisdomTree, and Backed Finance have launched tokenised products across multiple asset classes.

Custody of digital assets is another revenue opportunity. State Street, BNY Mellon, and Fidelity have all launched digital asset custody services. The global digital asset custody market is projected to reach $16 billion by 2028, according to Grand View Research. Fintech companies like Fireblocks, Anchorage, and Copper provide the technology infrastructure that institutions use to safely store and transact digital assets.

Regulatory Clarity Is Reducing Risk

The EU’s MiCA regulation, the UK’s crypto-asset regulatory framework, and Singapore’s Payment Services Act have given financial institutions the legal certainty they needed to invest in blockchain. Before these frameworks, many institutions held back because the regulatory treatment of blockchain-based products was unclear. Now, with defined rules for custody, trading, and token issuance, institutions can build blockchain strategies with confidence about the regulatory environment.

In the US, the approval of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in 2024 signalled regulatory acceptance of digital assets as a mainstream investment category. The SEC’s approval process required extensive compliance infrastructure — custody arrangements, surveillance agreements, and disclosure requirements — that set a standard for institutional digital asset products.

Competitive Pressure

Financial institutions are also exploring blockchain because their competitors already are. When JPMorgan processes $2 billion in daily repo transactions on blockchain, other banks need to offer similar capabilities to remain competitive in institutional markets. When BlackRock launches a tokenised fund, other asset managers need to evaluate tokenisation or risk losing market share to a more innovative competitor.

Fintech venture funding has grown more than 10x in the past decade, with institutional blockchain infrastructure receiving a growing allocation. The institutions exploring blockchain today are not just investigating a new technology — they are investing in the infrastructure that will define competitive advantage in financial services for the next decade.