The Growth of Institutional Blockchain Adoption

Institutions Have Moved From Exploring Blockchain to Deploying It

Institutional spending on blockchain technology reached $19.6 billion in 2024, according to IDC. More than 80% of the world’s 100 largest financial institutions now operate blockchain systems in production, processing real transactions with real money. This represents a decisive shift from the “proof of concept” phase that defined institutional blockchain activity from 2016 to 2021. Banks, asset managers, insurers, and payment companies are now building blockchain into their core operations.

McKinsey’s 2025 institutional survey found that 92% of financial institution executives consider blockchain a “strategically important” technology, up from 58% in 2020. The broader digitisation of banking has created the technical foundation and organisational readiness for blockchain integration.

Banking Sector Adoption

JPMorgan’s Onyx blockchain platform processes $2 billion in daily repo transactions and has facilitated more than $1 trillion in tokenised transaction volume since launch. HSBC’s Orion platform has issued $3 billion in digital bonds. Citi’s Token Services platform provides blockchain-based cash management and trade finance for institutional clients. Standard Chartered has invested in multiple blockchain companies and operates a digital asset trading desk.

These are not isolated experiments. JPMorgan employs more than 200 people in its blockchain division. HSBC has committed to making Orion a core part of its capital markets infrastructure. Fintech companies provide much of the technology that banks use for their blockchain operations — Fireblocks for custody, Chainalysis for compliance, and R3’s Corda or Hyperledger for permissioned networks.

Asset Management Adoption

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with $10 trillion in assets, launched its BUIDL tokenised money market fund on Ethereum in 2024. The fund attracted more than $500 million in assets and demonstrated that the world’s largest financial institutions view public blockchain as viable infrastructure for regulated financial products. Franklin Templeton, WisdomTree, and VanEck operate similar tokenised products.

Boston Consulting Group projects that institutional asset managers will hold $4 trillion in tokenised assets by 2030. The appeal is practical: tokenised funds can settle in real time, operate 24/7, provide fractional ownership, and distribute globally through blockchain networks. Fintech infrastructure companies like Securitize and Ondo Finance provide the tokenisation platforms that asset managers use.

Payment Network Adoption

Visa, Mastercard, and PayPal — the three largest payment networks — have all integrated blockchain into their operations. Visa settled more than $10 billion in stablecoin transactions in 2024. Mastercard offers blockchain-based cross-border settlement for its network of banks. PayPal launched its own stablecoin, PYUSD, for merchant settlements. These integrations bring blockchain-based payments to the billions of consumers and merchants that these networks serve.

Accenture data shows that payment networks using blockchain for settlement reduce costs by 40 to 60% compared to traditional correspondent banking channels. The adoption by major payment networks validates blockchain as production-ready payment infrastructure and accelerates adoption by the financial institutions that connect to these networks.

Insurance and Securities Market Adoption

Insurance companies are adopting blockchain for claims processing, reinsurance, and parametric insurance products. AXA, Swiss Re, and Munich Re have all tested blockchain-based insurance platforms. In securities markets, DTCC, Euroclear, and the Australian Securities Exchange are building blockchain-based settlement systems that could replace current infrastructure within a decade.

Fintech venture funding has grown more than 10x in the past decade, and institutional blockchain adoption is one of the main drivers of this growth. The institutions adopting blockchain today are not early adopters — they are the mainstream of global finance, committing billions of dollars to a technology that will define how financial services operate for the next generation.