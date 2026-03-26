How Crypto Infrastructure Is Expanding Globally

Cryptocurrency Infrastructure Now Operates in More Than 100 Countries

The global crypto infrastructure market — exchanges, custodians, compliance tools, node operators, and stablecoin issuers — generated $52 billion in revenue in 2024, according to CB Insights. This infrastructure operates in more than 100 countries, with major hubs in the United States, European Union, Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai, and Brazil. The geographic expansion reflects both growing demand for digital asset services and the proliferation of regulatory frameworks that give infrastructure providers legal certainty.

The digitisation of financial services has created conditions where crypto infrastructure is increasingly integrated with traditional financial systems rather than operating as a parallel economy.

Exchange Infrastructure

Cryptocurrency exchanges are the most visible component of crypto infrastructure. Coinbase, the largest US exchange, serves more than 100 million users across 100 countries. Binance operates globally with more than 200 million registered users. Regional exchanges like Bitso (Latin America), Luno (Africa), and CoinDCX (India) serve markets where global platforms have limited presence.

Exchange infrastructure has become more sophisticated. Institutional-grade features — prime brokerage, dark pools, algorithmic trading, and securities lending — are now standard at major platforms. McKinsey reports that institutional trading volume on crypto exchanges grew 300% between 2021 and 2024, driven by the launch of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Fintech companies are building white-label exchange solutions that allow banks and brokerages to offer crypto trading within their existing platforms.

Custody Infrastructure

Institutional custody — the secure storage of digital assets — is one of the fastest-growing segments of crypto infrastructure. Fireblocks processes more than $6 trillion in digital asset transfers for institutional clients. Anchorage Digital became the first federally chartered digital asset bank in the US. BitGo provides custody and settlement infrastructure for more than 1,500 institutional clients.

Traditional custodians are entering the market. BNY Mellon launched digital asset custody services. State Street is building digital asset capabilities. Fidelity’s digital asset custody arm serves institutional investors across the US and Europe. Fintech infrastructure companies provide the technology that both crypto-native and traditional custodians use to secure digital assets.

Regional Expansion Patterns

The Middle East, particularly Dubai and Abu Dhabi, has emerged as a major crypto infrastructure hub. Dubai’s VARA (Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority) has licensed more than 20 crypto companies. Abu Dhabi Global Market has attracted companies like Circle, Ripple, and Chainalysis. The region offers regulatory clarity, business-friendly tax policies, and geographic proximity to both European and Asian markets.

Latin America is another growth region. Brazil implemented a comprehensive crypto regulatory framework in 2023. Mercado Libre, the region’s largest e-commerce company, integrated crypto trading for its 200 million users. Nubank offers cryptocurrency to its 100 million customers. Accenture data shows that crypto adoption rates in Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia are among the highest in the world, driven by currency instability and limited access to dollar-denominated savings.

Infrastructure Consolidation

The crypto infrastructure market is consolidating as larger companies acquire smaller ones to build comprehensive service offerings. Coinbase acquired One River Digital Asset Management for institutional distribution. Stripe acquired Bridge, a stablecoin infrastructure company, for $1.1 billion. Galaxy Digital merged with BitGo to combine trading and custody infrastructure.

Fintech venture funding has grown more than 10x in the past decade, and crypto infrastructure has been a major destination for that capital. The companies emerging from this consolidation phase will be full-stack infrastructure providers — offering trading, custody, compliance, settlement, and data services through integrated platforms that serve both crypto-native companies and traditional financial institutions entering the digital asset market.