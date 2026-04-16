Universe Pro Closes $3 Million Strategic Investment Round with Gemhead and Alpha Capital to Accelerate Onchain Trading Infrastructure

Universe Pro secures institutional backing as leading crypto funds commit to the platform’s vision of unified, capital-efficient decentralized trading

Universe Pro, an all-in-one onchain trading platform powered by the UNAI Engine, today announced the closing of a $3 million strategic investment round featuring equal participation from Gemhead and Alpha Capital, each contributing $1.5 million. The round reflects growing institutional conviction in Universe Pro’s mission to become the definitive execution layer for decentralized markets.

The $3 million investment represents a 3% equity stake in Universe Pro at a $100 million fully diluted valuation. VC tokens are subject to a 12-month cliff period followed by a 48-month vesting schedule, aligning strategic partners with the platform’s long-term infrastructure development and ensuring shared commitment to sustained growth.

Redefining Capital Efficiency in Decentralized Markets

Universe Pro is built around a core problem that has long constrained DeFi adoption: fragmented liquidity and suboptimal trade execution. By integrating MEV execution, active market making, and intelligent capital routing into a single unified system through the UNAI Engine, Universe Pro delivers institutional-grade performance with full decentralized transparency — no platform hopping, no fragmented tools, one execution layer.

The UNAI Engine operates across three yield layers simultaneously: DEX liquidity participation, MEV and high-frequency arbitrage capture, and payment settlement leasing — ensuring capital remains productive across all market conditions, not just during periods of volatility.

“This round is validation that institutional capital recognizes what we have been building — not a trading bot, not a signal tool, but a market operating system,” said Mr. Phil, CEO of Universe Pro. “Gemhead and Alpha Capital bring more than capital. They bring the network and conviction that Universe Pro needs at this stage.”

About UniversePro

UniversePro is a Web3 project dedicated to decentralized trading and perpetual contracts. Through an all-in-one architecture, the platform aims to make onchain trading more transparent, efficient, and accessible—providing foundational infrastructure for the next phase of decentralized finance.

Media Contact

Company Name: Universe Pro

Contact Person: Mark Bergen

Email: support@universepro.co

Website: https://www.universepro.co

City: Dubai

Country: United Arab Emirates