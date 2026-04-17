UniversePro Announces Global Online Summit, Bringing Together Its Worldwide Community

UniversePro has officially announced its upcoming Global Online Summit, scheduled to take place on April 18 at 8:00 PM (GMT+8). The virtual event is set to bring together participants from across regions, reflecting the platform’s growing global presence and community engagement within the Web3 ecosystem.

The summit will feature key members of the UniversePro leadership team, including CEO Mr. Phil, CTO Mr. Anthony, and CMO Mr. Terry. During the session, the team is expected to share insights into the platform’s development progress, product vision, and long-term strategy in building a system-driven decentralized trading infrastructure.

Designed as a fully online global event, the summit accommodates participants across multiple time zones, including Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. This approach underscores UniversePro’s commitment to building an inclusive and globally connected community, allowing users and partners from different regions to engage simultaneously.

The event will focus on the evolving landscape of decentralized finance (DeFi), with particular emphasis on how system-level design, execution efficiency, and on-chain transparency are shaping the next phase of decentralized exchanges (DEXs). UniversePro is expected to present its perspective on transitioning from incentive-driven models toward execution-driven infrastructure, highlighting the role of integrated systems in improving capital efficiency and trading performance.

A central topic of the summit will be the platform’s core architecture, including its proprietary UNAI engine. As an on-chain execution layer, UNAI is designed to coordinate liquidity, optimize trading execution, and enhance capital utilization across varying market conditions. The discussion will provide participants with a deeper understanding of how execution-driven systems are emerging as a foundation for sustainable on-chain financial activity.

Beyond technical insights, the summit also aims to strengthen connections within the UniversePro ecosystem. By bringing together users, community members, and industry participants in a shared digital environment, the event reflects the platform’s broader vision of fostering collaboration and transparency across the Web3 landscape.

The Global Online Summit represents another step in UniversePro’s ongoing efforts to engage its community while advancing its position within the decentralized trading sector. As the industry continues to evolve, such initiatives highlight the importance of open dialogue, shared understanding, and coordinated development in shaping the future of on-chain finance.

Media Contact

Company Name: Universe Pro

Contact Person: Mark Bergen

Email: support@universepro.co

Website: https://www.universepro.co

City: Dubai

Country: United Arab Emirates