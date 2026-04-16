EcoSync Strengthens Leadership with Strategic Advisor Appointments, Advancing Tokenized Carbon Finance Infrastructure

EcoSync, a Web3 financial infrastructure platform bridging carbon markets with decentralized finance, today announced the appointment of three key advisors to support its global expansion and deepen its capabilities across carbon markets and institutional finance. The addition of Mr. Triston Khoo as Advisor and Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO), alongside Prof. Zheng Zhao-Ning (郑照宁) as Senior Carbon Project Development Advisor and Mr. Chiu Lin-Tsan (邱林錱) as Senior Carbon Markets Advisor, marks a significant step in EcoSync’s mission to build a transparent, compliant, and scalable ecosystem for tokenized real-world assets.

These appointments reflect EcoSync’s commitment to combining deep expertise in traditional finance, carbon project development, and blockchain infrastructure to address inefficiencies in global carbon markets. As demand for ESG-aligned investments accelerates, EcoSync is positioning itself at the intersection of climate finance and digital assets, enabling institutions and decentralized participants to access verified carbon-backed financial products.

Bridging Institutional Finance and Web3 Carbon Markets

Mr. Triston Khoo brings a strong background in financial services and capital markets, with experience spanning institutional banking, insurance, and active trading. Having built his foundation at United Overseas Bank in Singapore, he developed expertise in investment advisory and mass market financial solutions, before expanding into wealth planning and client management at Tokio Marine Life Insurance. Over the past five years, Mr. Khoo has also operated as a momentum trader, gaining hands-on experience in market dynamics, risk management, and capital allocation strategies.

At EcoSync, Mr. Khoo will lead business development initiatives, focusing on strategic partnerships, institutional client acquisition, and cross-border growth. His experience across Singapore and MENA markets positions him to bridge traditional financial systems with emerging Web3 infrastructure, particularly in the rapidly evolving carbon tokenization sector. By aligning institutional capital with blockchain-based solutions, he will play a key role in scaling EcoSync’s ecosystem and expanding its global footprint.

Strengthening Carbon Project Integrity and Technical Expertise

Complementing EcoSync’s financial and business development capabilities, Prof. Zheng Zhao-Ning brings over two decades of experience in carbon project development and methodology design. A PhD graduate of Tsinghua University’s Institute of Nuclear and New Energy Technology, Prof. Zheng has been deeply involved in the development and implementation of Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) methodologies, as well as energy economics modeling.

Throughout his career, Prof. Zheng has led the development of more than 300 emission reduction projects across multiple international frameworks, including CDM, Gold Standard (GS), Verified Carbon Standard (VCS), and China Certified Emission Reductions (CCER). His track record includes over 270 CDM projects, alongside numerous GS, VCS, and I-REC initiatives, demonstrating a high level of technical rigor and global experience. In addition, he has published over 40 academic papers on carbon methodologies, energy economics, and climate policy, contributing to the advancement of carbon market standards.

At EcoSync, Prof. Zheng will serve as a key advisor on carbon project sourcing, verification frameworks, and methodology integration. His expertise will strengthen the platform’s ability to ensure that all tokenized carbon credits meet high standards of integrity, transparency, and compliance, particularly through integration with established registries such as Verra and the use of immutable on-chain tracking.

Enhancing Carbon Market Credibility and Regulatory Insight

Mr. Chiu Lin-Tsan (邱林錱) brings over 20 years of specialized experience in carbon markets and environmental engineering. A retired professor of Environmental Engineering at Taiwan Waneng University of Science and Technology, he has played a key role in shaping carbon market development across Asia through both academic and advisory contributions.

Mr. Chiu previously served as an advisory consultant to the Hong Kong Emissions Trading Exchange, where he provided strategic guidance on carbon market infrastructure and regulatory compliance. He has also worked closely with the Taiwan Carbon Foundation as a licensed senior environmental engineer, contributing to the advancement of carbon market frameworks and industry standards.

His practical experience includes leading greenhouse gas (GHG) inventories for multiple Taiwan-listed companies, as well as conducting carbon footprint assessments for major industrial players. In addition, he has participated in the development of Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) projects, including landfill gas-to-power engineering initiatives across Taiwan, Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and other regions.

Mr. Chiu commented:

“Two decades of carbon market development have taught me that credible MRV infrastructure is the foundation of trust. Without transparent accounting and verification, carbon markets cannot scale globally.”

At EcoSync, Mr. Chiu will provide strategic guidance on carbon market structure, regulatory alignment, and MRV (Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification) frameworks, further strengthening the platform’s ability to deliver high-integrity, compliant carbon assets on-chain.

Advancing a Transparent and Scalable Carbon Finance Ecosystem

With the combined expertise of its advisors, EcoSync continues to build a comprehensive infrastructure for tokenized carbon markets. The platform enables the tokenization of real-world assets, including verified carbon credits, U.S. Treasuries, and stablecoins, transforming traditionally illiquid assets into transparent and tradable digital instruments. Through its compliance-first approach and operations in Dubai, EcoSync is aligning with global regulatory standards while unlocking new pathways for institutional participation.

EcoSync’s ecosystem includes a Carbon Credit Exchange supporting both spot and perpetual trading, as well as the TCC Token, a carbon-backed digital asset aligned with global pricing benchmarks such as European Union Allowances (EUAs). These innovations aim to address longstanding challenges in carbon markets, including lack of transparency, fragmented standards, and limited accessibility, by introducing verifiable, on-chain solutions.

As global focus on sustainability and climate accountability intensifies, EcoSync is positioned to play a critical role in connecting capital with real-world environmental impact. The appointment of experienced advisors across financial, technical, and regulatory domains reinforces the platform’s commitment to building a trusted, scalable, and institution-ready carbon finance ecosystem.

About EcoSync

EcoSync is a Web3 financial infrastructure platform that bridges carbon markets with decentralized finance by tokenizing real-world assets and verified carbon credits. Through a regulatory-compliant framework and integration with global carbon standards, EcoSync enables transparent, liquid, and ESG-aligned financial products designed for both institutional and DeFi participants. By combining blockchain technology with climate finance, EcoSync aims to create a financial ecosystem where capital allocation and environmental impact are directly aligned.

Media Contact

Company Name: Ecosync

Email: info@ecosyncventure.io

Contact Person: Walter Smith

Website: www.ecosyncventure.io

City: Orchard Road

Country: Singapore