OGBC Invests in EcoSync, Backing the Future of On-Chain Carbon Markets

EcoSync, a Web3 financial infrastructure platform bridging carbon markets with decentralized finance, today announced a strategic investment from OGBC. The investment reflects growing institutional confidence in EcoSync’s vision to build the world’s first on-chain carbon credit exchange and accelerate the adoption of tokenized real-world assets within climate finance.

The partnership underscores a shared belief that carbon markets are entering a new phase of evolution, where transparency, liquidity, and accessibility will define the next generation of financial infrastructure. EcoSync is addressing longstanding inefficiencies in global carbon markets by enabling the tokenization of verified carbon credits, alongside U.S. Treasuries and stablecoin-based assets, bringing them on-chain as transparent and tradable instruments.

Accelerating the Transition to Transparent Carbon Markets

EcoSync’s platform is designed to transform carbon credits into verifiable, liquid, and institution-ready digital assets. Through integration with established registries such as Verra and the use of immutable blockchain tracking, EcoSync ensures that each carbon credit is traceable from issuance to retirement, reducing risks associated with double counting, opaque sourcing, and lack of accountability.

The platform’s core infrastructure includes a Carbon Credit Exchange supporting both spot and perpetual trading, as well as the TCC Token, a tokenized carbon credit aligned with global pricing benchmarks such as European Union Allowances (EUAs). By combining blockchain technology with real-world carbon assets, EcoSync enables both institutional investors and decentralized participants to access ESG-aligned financial products in a scalable and compliant framework.

Operating from Dubai, EcoSync adopts a regulatory-first approach, working with licensed financial partners to ensure that its ecosystem meets evolving global standards for both digital assets and carbon markets.

Strategic Backing for Scalable Climate Finance

OGBC’s investment represents a strategic step toward scaling EcoSync’s infrastructure and expanding its global reach. As climate finance continues to gain momentum, the ability to bridge traditional capital markets with blockchain-based systems is becoming increasingly critical. EcoSync’s approach positions it as a key player in this transition, offering a unified platform where capital can flow into verifiable environmental assets with greater efficiency and transparency.

A representative from OGBC commented:

“We believe EcoSync is uniquely positioned to redefine how carbon markets operate in the digital era. By building an on-chain carbon exchange with strong compliance foundations, EcoSync is addressing critical gaps in transparency and accessibility. We are confident in their ability to scale this infrastructure globally and unlock new opportunities in climate finance.”

With this investment, EcoSync will continue to strengthen its product ecosystem, including the development of carbon-backed financial instruments, tokenized treasury solutions, and institutional-grade ESG funds. The company also plans to expand partnerships across both Web3 and traditional finance sectors, reinforcing its role as a bridge between these two worlds.

About EcoSync

EcoSync is a Web3 financial infrastructure platform that bridges carbon markets with decentralized finance by tokenizing real-world assets and verified carbon credits. Through a regulatory-compliant framework and integration with global carbon standards, EcoSync enables transparent, liquid, and ESG-aligned financial products designed for both institutional and DeFi participants.

About OGBC

OGBC is a venture capital firm focused on supporting innovative technologies and platforms that drive the next generation of digital and financial infrastructure. With a strong emphasis on scalability, compliance, and real-world impact, OGBC invests in projects that are shaping the future of global markets.

Media Contact

Company Name: Ecosync

Email: info@ecosyncventure.io

Contact Person: Walter Smith

Website: www.ecosyncventure.io

City: Orchard Road

Country: Singapore