Designer Yixuan Wang Invited to Collaborate with AFA Academy of Fine Arts

Recently, AFA Academy of Fine Arts (CFL ART USA INC.) announced its 2026 annual plan for art education programs. Based on her sustained practice in international design and interdisciplinary creative work, designer Yixuan Wang has been invited to spearhead the Academy’s visual design initiatives. In this capacity, she will lead the design and development of the Academy’s visual system and brand communication, overseeing visual presentation and content development across related projects. This collaboration reflects the Academy’s strong recognition of her professional capabilities and international design experience.

Founded in 2004, AFA Academy of Fine Arts is a U.S.-based professional art education institution that provides systematic training for students aged 4 to 18. Guided by a child-centered educational philosophy, the Academy has established a structured curriculum framework consisting of five levels and eleven stages. This system integrates creative thinking development with portfolio preparation, supported by ongoing teaching practice and a goal-oriented instructional approach. It is within this framework of art excellence that the Academy has engaged Wang to lead its upcoming visual initiatives.

Yixuan Wang’s design practice focuses on product design, visual system design, and interdisciplinary visual storytelling. In recent years, multiple projects she has been involved in have received broad recognition across international design award systems. Among them, the pediatric medical device concept project Breezy, for which she served as lead designer, was honored with the 2026 iF Design Award.

Established in 1953, the iF Design Award is one of the longest-standing and most prestigious design awards globally, and is widely regarded—alongside the Red Dot Award and the IDEA Award—as one of the three major international design awards. Renowned for its rigorous evaluation process and exceptionally high professional standards, the award attracts leading design institutions and professionals from around the world each year. With a highly competitive selection process and a relatively low acceptance rate, receiving the iF Design Award is widely recognized as a significant mark of excellence, indicating that a design achieves an internationally advanced level in innovation, functionality, and societal value, while also reflecting the designer’s professional capability and influence within the global design field.

In addition to the Breezy project, Yixuan Wang contributed to the design of the SUIXI NORTH SLOPE project, which received a Bronze Award at the WGA Wonder Global Awards and was also recognized in the 18th IAI Global Design Awards. The project was further selected for the 18th IAI Global Design Awards Outstanding Works Exhibition, where it was publicly showcased as a representative work on an international design platform. Such exhibitions typically feature a curated selection of award-winning projects from around the world, highlighting not only recognition within formal evaluation systems but also sustained visibility and influence within the professional design community. This distinction further reflects the project’s recognition and exhibition value within the international design landscape.

In addition, the CEEDA illustration brand series, led by Wang, has been recognized across multiple international design evaluation systems, including the Silver Award at the London Design Awards and the Silver Award for Visual Identity Design at the ID+G Creative Design Awards, and has been selected for official exhibitions and curated showcases. These works have been continuously presented across various international evaluation and exhibition platforms, demonstrating a consistent level of creative output and sustained attention within the field of visual design. Wang was also selected as a semifinalist in a design competition organized by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), and has continued to receive recognition across other international design platforms. Her work has been featured in multiple international design exhibitions and professional events, reflecting her ongoing engagement in global design exchange and professional practice.

With this professional background, Wang’s collaboration with AFA Academy of Fine Arts centers on the development of its visual system and brand communication strategy. According to the AFA Academy, her responsibilities include establishing and maintaining consistent visual standards across the official website, social media platforms, and various communication channels. She will also contribute to visual design for community-based collaborative projects, including partnerships with churches, libraries, museums, and other public or cultural institutions, supporting the public dissemination of art education initiatives.

A key focus of this collaboration is the transformation and extension of Wang’s award-winning CEEDA illustration project into a next-generation visual identity system for the Academy. Centered on an illustration-driven approach, this system integrates multicultural elements and youth-oriented visual language to build scalable and reusable visual assets. These assets will be applied across diverse contexts, including program promotion, project presentation, and public outreach.

AFA Academy of Fine Arts stated that the collaboration will be implemented in phases: the initial phase will focus on establishing foundational visual structures and core design language; the intermediate phase will expand system applications and develop standardized design guidelines; and the final phase will achieve full integration and long-term implementation of the visual system as a key component supporting the Academy’s continued development.

From an industry perspective, the systematic integration of design methodologies into educational communication not only enhances clarity in information delivery and strengthens institutional brand recognition, but also fosters a more effective connection between pedagogical concepts and public engagement. By aligning visual systems with educational content, such practices contribute to the development of community-oriented cultural initiatives and expand the social impact of art education.

Within this context, the involvement of internationally recognized designers in building visual systems for educational institutions is increasingly regarded as a key driver in the professionalization of art education communication and the sustainable application of interdisciplinary design. Wang’s collaboration with AFA Academy of Fine Arts thus represents not only a continuation of her established design practice, but also a meaningful extension of her work into the broader domain of public-facing art education.