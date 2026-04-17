A global campaign turns daily acts of kindness into collective impact

Hejaz’s “30 Days of Goodness” campaign has concluded after a month of sustained global participation, bringing together individuals across Australia, the United Kingdom, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and beyond through a shared commitment to daily acts of kindness.

The campaign, driven through the social hashtag #30withHejaz, invited participants to contribute one act of goodness each day throughout Ramadan, from simple gestures of support to more considered acts of generosity, creating a continuous stream of community-led contributions across borders.

Strong participation reflects demand for values-led engagement

The campaign generated 750 participant leads, reflecting strong engagement from a global audience and reinforcing the appeal of initiatives that connect personal values with collective action.

Rather than relying on one-off moments, participation built steadily throughout Ramadan, with individuals contributing consistently and encouraging others to take part, extending the campaign’s reach organically.

Hakan Ozyon, Founder and CEO of Hejaz, said the level of engagement reflected the intent behind the initiative.

According to Ozyon, “What we’ve seen over the past 30 days is how small, consistent actions can create something much larger when shared across a community.”

Public voting introduces a new layer of community participation

Now that submissions are closed, Hejaz has introduced a public voting phase to determine the final campaign winner, extending participation beyond contributors to the broader community.

Five finalists will be shortlisted and featured on a dedicated platform, where users will be invited to review submissions and vote for the act of goodness they believe has created the greatest impact. Public voting will open from 10 April at 12:00am through to 17 April at 11:59pm Melbourne time, providing a defined window for global participation in the final stage of the campaign. The voting process is designed to be simple and accessible, allowing participants and observers alike to engage with the campaign and support the stories that resonate most.

This approach carries the campaign forward while reinforcing its central idea of shared ownership and collective impact.

Readers can cast their vote via the official campaign page here:

https://www.hejazfs.com.au/event/ramadan-2026/vote/

The winning entry will extend the impact beyond Ramadan

The selected winner will receive USD$5,000 to pay forward in another act of goodness, ensuring the campaign’s impact continues beyond the Ramadan period.

This final stage reflects the broader intent of the initiative, where individual acts contribute to an ongoing cycle of generosity that extends beyond a single moment or campaign.

Community-led campaigns are reshaping engagement

The success of “30 Days of Goodness” highlights a broader shift in how organisations engage with their communities, particularly in moments of cultural and religious significance.

Campaigns that invite participation, rather than simply broadcasting messages, are creating deeper and more sustained engagement by giving individuals a role in shaping both the experience and the outcome.

The introduction of public voting further strengthens this model by placing the final decision in the hands of the community itself.

Ultimately, the campaign demonstrates how purpose-driven initiatives can move beyond awareness to create tangible, participatory impact at scale. By combining individual action with collective momentum, Hejaz has positioned “30 Days of Goodness” not just as a Ramadan campaign, but as a replicable model for sustained, community-powered engagement across markets.

Voting is now open for a limited time, and participants are encouraged to review the shortlisted entries and cast their vote before the window closes today at 11.59PM AEST.