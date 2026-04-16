Phil Riggs Explains Why Most Companies Are Operational Giants but Digital Ghosts

Phil Riggs has spent years inside some of America’s most demanding industries. What he found surprised him. The most capable companies were often the hardest to find online. The founder of The Media Standard sat down with Tech Bullion to talk about why that happens, what it costs, and how AI is changing the equation for enterprise brands that have run out of patience with fragmented marketing.

Tech Bullion: You use the phrase “operational giants but digital ghosts.” Where did that come from?

Phil Riggs: It came from experience, honestly. I kept encountering companies that were doing serious, sophisticated work. Aviation firms, healthcare organisations, regional automotive groups. The kind of operations that take decades to build. But their online presence told a completely different story. You’d search for them and find something that looked like it hadn’t been touched since 2018. The phrase just became the most honest way to describe what I was seeing.

TB: Why does that happen to companies at that level? You’d think they’d have the resources to avoid it.

PR: They do have the resources. That’s actually part of the problem. What they don’t have is a unified strategy. Most of these organisations are running marketing through three or four separate vendors who have never been in the same room together. A PR firm here, a video team there, a web agency on the other side of the country. Each one is delivering against their own brief, and none of those briefs connect.

According to the Association of National Advertisers, companies with fragmented marketing spend 20% more on media buying compared to integrated counterparts, with no meaningful improvement in results. That’s the environment most of our clients were operating in before they found us.

TB: So the issue is structural rather than a lack of effort?

PR: Exactly. These teams are working hard. The marketing manager is doing everything t

hey’ve been asked to do. The agency is filing reports and hitting deliverable counts. But nobody is asking the foundational question, which is what does this brand need the world to believe about it, and is any of this work actually moving toward that? When you don’t have that question at the centre of everything, you end up with a lot of activity and very little authority.

TB: What does that cost a company in real terms?

PR: More than most are willing to put a number on. At the enterprise level, brand perception directly affects deal flow. It affects how investors evaluate you before a conversation ever happens. It affects whether a strategic partner takes the meeting or doesn’t. We’ve worked with companies that were operationally ready to move into new markets but were being held back because their digital presence signalled a much smaller, less credible operation than what actually existed. That gap between perception and reality has a dollar value. It shows up in the deals that don’t close.

TB: Tell me about the model you’ve built in response to that.

PR: We call it Authority-Driven Media Systems. The core idea is that brand infrastructure should function the way any other business infrastructure does. It should be strategic, integrated, and built to compound over time. We bring brand positioning, video production, and digital infrastructure under a single framework so that every element is working toward the same outcome. We stopped selling individual deliverables years ago because individual deliverables don’t move market perception. Systems do.

TB: How does AI fit into that model?

PR: AI is becoming the primary way buyers, investors, and partners first encounter a brand. Gartner has projected a 50% reduction in traditional organic search traffic by 2028 as AI-generated answers replace direct browsing. If a brand isn’t being surfaced by those systems as a credible authority in its category, it is functionally invisible to a growing share of the market. We design our systems to build the kind of consistent, high-quality media presence that AI platforms recognise and elevate. It’s no longer enough to have a decent website. You need to be known.

TB: What do you say to a company that believes their reputation should speak for itself?

PR: I respect the instinct. These are proud organisations that built something real. But reputation built entirely through word of mouth has a ceiling, and that ceiling gets lower every year as digital discovery becomes the default. The referral that used to be enough now comes with a Google search attached to it. If what that search returns doesn’t match the recommendation, you’ve already lost ground in the conversation. The work we do is about making sure those two things align.

TB: What does the next few years look like for The Media Standard?

PR: We’re building out our presence across the East Coast and focusing on industries where the credibility gap is most expensive. Aviation, healthcare, enterprise services. These are sectors where being perceived as the authority in your category is directly tied to your ability to win. Long term, I want us to lead the shift away from what I call vanity content and toward authority infrastructure. AI doesn’t just assist in creation anymore. It powers the entire distribution and credibility framework. We’re building for that world.