Why Blockchain Is Critical to Digital Finance

Digital finance transactions totalled $12.5 trillion globally in 2024, according to Statista’s Digital Payments report. Blockchain processed a growing share of that volume. Stablecoin transfers alone exceeded $10 trillion, while decentralised exchanges handled over $1.5 trillion in trading volume. The technology has moved from an alternative to a necessary component of digital finance infrastructure.

The Infrastructure Gap Blockchain Fills

Digital finance has grown rapidly, but much of it still runs on infrastructure designed for analogue processes. When a consumer makes a digital payment through Venmo or Zelle, the underlying settlement happens through ACH — a batch processing system created in the 1970s. International wire transfers still rely on SWIFT messaging with correspondent banking chains. These systems work, but they impose delays, costs, and opacity that are increasingly out of step with consumer and business expectations.

Blockchain fills this gap by providing a settlement layer that is native to digital operations. Transactions settle in seconds or minutes rather than days. Settlement is final and verifiable without requiring trust in a single intermediary. And the system operates 24/7, unlike traditional payment rails that shut down on weekends and holidays. Circle reported that USDC settled $197 billion in a single week in March 2024, according to company data, all on blockchain rails that never close.

Programmable Money and Smart Financial Products

One of blockchain’s most important contributions to digital finance is programmability. Traditional money can be sent and received, but it cannot carry instructions. Blockchain-based assets can. A smart contract can hold funds in escrow and release them automatically when delivery is confirmed. A tokenised bond can distribute coupon payments to holders without any manual processing. An insurance policy can pay out the moment a verified data feed confirms the triggering event.

This programmability enables financial products that are difficult or impossible to build on traditional rails. Yield-bearing stablecoins, which automatically distribute interest to holders, are one example. Mountain Protocol’s USDM and Ondo Finance’s USDY offer US Treasury-backed yield directly to stablecoin holders, with distributions handled entirely by smart contracts. By 2025, yield-bearing stablecoins represented over $5 billion in market capitalisation.

Conditional payments are another application. A freelancer platform could use smart contracts to release payment automatically when a client approves deliverables. A supply chain finance provider could trigger payment when goods cross a geofence. These conditional flows reduce disputes, eliminate manual processing, and lower the cost of trust between counterparties.

Financial Inclusion Through Blockchain

The World Bank estimated that 1.4 billion adults remain unbanked as of 2024. Many of them have smartphones. Blockchain-based financial services require only an internet connection and a device, bypassing the branch infrastructure and documentation requirements that exclude people from traditional banking.

M-Pesa, the mobile money service used by over 51 million people in Africa, demonstrated that mobile-first financial services could reach underserved populations. Blockchain extends this model. In the Philippines, GCash integrated crypto trading and blockchain-based remittances for its 93 million users. In Argentina, where inflation exceeded 200% in 2024, stablecoin adoption surged as citizens used USDT and USDC to preserve purchasing power, according to Chainalysis data on Latin American adoption.

Remittances are a direct use case. The World Bank reported that sub-Saharan Africa had the highest remittance costs globally at 7.9% of transaction value in 2024. Blockchain-based remittance services like Chipper Cash and Yellow Card offer fees below 1% for the same corridors. As smartphone penetration in sub-Saharan Africa passed 50% in 2024, per GSMA data, the addressable market for blockchain-based financial services expanded significantly.

Central Bank Digital Currencies and Sovereign Digital Finance

Central banks are building their own blockchain-based digital finance infrastructure. The Bank for International Settlements reported that 134 countries were exploring CBDCs in 2024. China’s digital yuan processed over $250 billion in cumulative transactions through its pilot programme. The Bahamas’ Sand Dollar, Nigeria’s eNaira, and Jamaica’s JAM-DEX are all live CBDC implementations.

The European Central Bank’s digital euro project entered its preparation phase in 2023, with a decision on full rollout expected by 2026. The digital euro would allow European citizens and businesses to make digital payments using central bank money, rather than commercial bank money, for the first time. Brazil’s Drex (digital real) pilot, launched in 2024, tested programmable features including automated tax collection and conditional payments for government programmes.

Project mBridge, a multi-CBDC platform developed by the BIS Innovation Hub with central banks from China, Hong Kong, Thailand, and the UAE, demonstrated that blockchain-based CBDCs can settle cross-border payments in seconds rather than days. The pilot processed $22 million in real-value transactions during its first phase.

Blockchain’s Role in Digital Asset Markets

Digital asset markets are a $3.5 trillion market by capitalisation as of early 2025. These markets exist entirely on blockchain infrastructure. Spot trading, derivatives, lending, and staking all operate through blockchain-based protocols and exchanges. The approval of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in the US and Hong Kong in 2024 connected these blockchain-native markets to traditional investment channels, creating a bridge between legacy and digital finance.

Tokenised securities are extending blockchain into traditional capital markets. Over $12 billion in real-world assets were tokenised by early 2025, according to rwa.xyz. Government bonds, corporate debt, real estate, and commodities are being represented as tokens that can be traded, settled, and custodied on blockchain networks. This creates a unified digital layer for both native digital assets and tokenised traditional assets.

Blockchain is not an optional add-on to digital finance. It provides settlement finality, programmability, and global access that legacy infrastructure cannot match. With stablecoin volumes exceeding $10 trillion and 134 countries exploring CBDCs, the technology is embedded in the future of how money moves.