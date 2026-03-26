How Blockchain Supports Financial Innovation

Patent filings related to blockchain in financial services increased 72% between 2022 and 2024, according to data from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). Banks, fintechs, and technology companies are racing to build proprietary blockchain capabilities for payments, lending, insurance, and asset management. The technology is functioning as an innovation layer that enables new financial products and business models that were not possible on legacy infrastructure.

Blockchain as an Innovation Platform

Traditional financial innovation often means building a better interface on top of the same underlying rails. Mobile banking apps changed how customers interact with their accounts, but the core banking systems — COBOL-based mainframes at many large banks — remained the same. Blockchain changes the rails themselves. It introduces programmable money, atomic settlement, and shared record-keeping as foundational capabilities that developers can build on.

Ethereum’s smart contract platform is the clearest example. Since its launch in 2015, developers have created thousands of financial applications on Ethereum, from automated market makers to yield optimisation protocols. The Ethereum ecosystem processes over $1 billion in daily transaction value, according to The Block’s on-chain data. Competing platforms like Solana, Avalanche, and Polygon have expanded the design space further, offering different tradeoffs between speed, cost, and decentralisation.

New Financial Products Enabled by Blockchain

Several categories of financial products exist only because of blockchain. Flash loans, originated by Aave in 2020, allow users to borrow millions of dollars without collateral for the duration of a single transaction. If the borrower cannot repay within the same block, the entire transaction reverts as if it never happened. Over $200 billion in flash loans were executed in 2024, according to Dune Analytics. While controversial, flash loans enable arbitrage, liquidation, and collateral swapping that improve market efficiency.

Tokenised real-world assets (RWAs) are another blockchain-native innovation. By representing physical assets as tokens on-chain, previously illiquid assets become tradeable. RealT, a tokenised real estate platform, allows investors to purchase fractional ownership in rental properties for as little as $50. By 2025, tokenised RWA market value exceeded $12 billion, according to rwa.xyz data, with government bonds being the largest asset class.

Prediction markets are a third category. Polymarket, a blockchain-based prediction platform, processed over $1 billion in trading volume around the 2024 US presidential election alone. These markets aggregate information through economic incentives, producing probability estimates that have been more accurate than polls in some cases.

How Banks Are Using Blockchain for Innovation

Large banks have moved beyond proofs of concept. Citigroup’s Token Services, launched in 2023, offers institutional clients blockchain-based trade finance, cash management, and digital asset custody. The platform operates on a private blockchain and integrates with Citi’s existing infrastructure. Standard Chartered’s Libeara platform issues tokenised government bonds, with a Singapore-dollar government bond token launched in 2024.

DBS Bank in Singapore has been among the most active in blockchain innovation. Its DBS Digital Exchange (DDEx) offers institutional clients security token trading, digital asset custody, and fixed income tokenisation. DBS reported that DDEx trading volumes grew over 80% year-on-year in 2024. HSBC’s Orion platform has issued blockchain-based bonds and tokenised gold, reaching $6 billion in digital asset issuance by 2024.

Insurance and Blockchain Innovation

Insurance is a sector where blockchain is enabling product innovation. Parametric insurance, which pays out automatically when specific conditions are met (such as a weather event reaching a threshold), is well suited to smart contract execution. Etherisc, a decentralised insurance protocol, offers parametric crop insurance in Kenya that pays farmers automatically when satellite data confirms drought conditions, with no claims process required.

Lemonade, the insurtech company, launched a blockchain-based reinsurance protocol called the Lemonade Crypto Climate Coalition in 2023. The protocol uses smart contracts to coordinate reinsurance among participants and automate claims settlement. While still early, it demonstrated that blockchain can reduce the administrative overhead that makes insurance expensive in developing markets.

Claims processing more broadly stands to benefit. Deloitte estimated that insurance fraud costs the US industry over $80 billion annually. Blockchain’s immutable record-keeping and shared data access could help reduce fraudulent claims by giving insurers a verified history of assets and events.

The Developer Ecosystem Driving Innovation

Financial innovation on blockchain depends on developer activity. Electric Capital’s 2024 Developer Report counted over 23,000 monthly active blockchain developers globally, with financial applications being the most popular category. Ethereum has the largest developer community, but Solana grew its developer base by 83% in 2024, driven by lower transaction costs that enable micropayment and high-frequency applications.

Hackathons and grants programmes fuel this pipeline. The Ethereum Foundation distributed over $30 million in grants in 2024. Solana Foundation’s grants totalled $10 million. These programmes fund the early-stage experiments that become tomorrow’s financial products.

Developer tooling has also matured. Alchemy, which provides blockchain infrastructure APIs, serves over 100,000 developers and processes billions of blockchain queries daily. Foundry and Hardhat have become standard frameworks for smart contract development. This improved tooling lowers the barrier for developers from traditional fintech backgrounds to build on blockchain.

Blockchain’s role in financial innovation is visible in the numbers: 72% more patent filings, $12 billion in tokenised assets, $180 billion in DeFi TVL. The technology is not just supporting incremental improvements to existing products. It is enabling entirely new categories of financial services that did not exist a decade ago.