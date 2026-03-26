The Expansion of Blockchain Applications in Finance

Blockchain Financial Applications Have Expanded Far Beyond Cryptocurrency

In 2020, more than 90% of blockchain activity in finance was related to cryptocurrency trading. By 2024, that figure dropped to less than 50%, according to Chainalysis. The other half comprises payments, lending, asset tokenisation, trade finance, insurance, identity verification, and compliance. This diversification reflects blockchain’s maturation from a single-use technology into a versatile financial infrastructure platform.

Boston Consulting Group identifies 14 distinct financial application categories for blockchain, each with addressable markets exceeding $10 billion. The digitisation of banking has been a key enabler, as financial institutions invest in modern technology stacks that can integrate blockchain alongside cloud computing, AI, and data analytics.

Trade Finance

Global trade finance is a $5.2 trillion market that still relies heavily on paper documentation. Letters of credit, bills of lading, and certificates of origin are physically shipped between banks, exporters, importers, and shipping companies. Blockchain digitises this paper trail, creating a shared record that all participants can access and verify in real time.

Contour, backed by eight major banks, processes digital letters of credit on blockchain in under 24 hours, compared to 5 to 10 days for paper-based processing. The International Chamber of Commerce estimates that blockchain-based trade finance could close the $1.7 trillion global trade finance gap by making financing more accessible to small and medium enterprises. Fintech companies are building trade finance platforms that connect traditional banks to blockchain infrastructure.

Insurance

Blockchain applications in insurance span claims processing, parametric insurance, reinsurance, and fraud detection. Parametric insurance products — which pay out automatically when predefined conditions are met — are particularly well-suited to blockchain. Smart contracts can monitor external data feeds and trigger payouts without manual claims processing.

McKinsey estimates that blockchain-based insurance processes could reduce administrative costs by 30 to 40%. Companies like Etherisc, Arbol, and Nexus Mutual have demonstrated the model across crop insurance, weather insurance, and smart contract coverage. Fintech startups are partnering with traditional insurers to bring blockchain-based products to mainstream markets.

Supply Chain Finance

Blockchain provides the transparency and verification that supply chain finance requires. When goods move through multi-party supply chains, blockchain records each step — from manufacture to shipping to delivery — creating a verifiable history that lenders can use to assess financing risk. This transparency reduces fraud and enables financing for transactions that banks would otherwise consider too risky.

Companies like Skuchain and Tradeshift use blockchain to verify supply chain transactions and connect verified trade data to financing providers. Standard Chartered and HSBC have piloted blockchain-based supply chain finance platforms that reduce processing time from weeks to days.

Real Estate

Real estate tokenisation allows property ownership to be divided into digital tokens that can be traded on blockchain platforms. RealT has tokenised more than $200 million in US residential properties. Lofty.ai allows fractional property investment starting at $50. Accenture projects that tokenised real estate could represent 10% of the global property market by 2035, opening real estate investment to millions of people who cannot afford to buy entire properties.

Fintech venture funding has grown more than 10x in the past decade, supporting the expansion of blockchain applications across every segment of financial services. The breadth of these applications — from trade finance to insurance to real estate — demonstrates that blockchain is not a single-purpose technology but a versatile infrastructure layer for the entire financial system.