The Future of Blockchain in Fintech Innovation

Blockchain Will Underpin the Next Generation of Financial Products

The next five years will see blockchain move from a supplementary technology to a foundational layer of fintech innovation, according to Gartner’s 2025 Technology Forecast. By 2030, Gartner projects that 50% of new financial products will incorporate blockchain in some form — as a settlement layer, a smart contract execution environment, or a data integrity mechanism. That figure was under 10% in 2023.

Boston Consulting Group estimates that blockchain-enabled fintech innovation will create $400 billion in new revenue opportunities by 2030. These opportunities span tokenised assets, programmable payments, decentralised identity, and automated compliance. The growth of digital banking is creating the customer base and infrastructure foundation for these innovations.

Tokenisation of Everything

Asset tokenisation — representing ownership of real-world assets as digital tokens on blockchain — is expected to be the largest blockchain-driven innovation in fintech. McKinsey projects the tokenised asset market will reach $2 trillion by 2030 in a conservative scenario and $16 trillion in an optimistic one. Tokenisation applies to real estate, private equity, bonds, commodities, art, intellectual property, and carbon credits.

BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, and Goldman Sachs have all launched tokenised financial products. Fintech companies like Securitize, Ondo Finance, and Centrifuge are building the platforms that enable tokenisation at scale. The innovation is not the technology itself but what it enables: fractional ownership, 24/7 trading, instant settlement, and global distribution of assets that were previously accessible only to institutional investors.

AI and Blockchain Convergence

The convergence of AI and blockchain is producing new categories of fintech innovation. AI agents that can execute financial transactions autonomously need blockchain-based payment rails to operate without human intermediaries. Blockchain provides the verifiable, programmable financial infrastructure that AI agents need to transact safely and transparently.

Projects like Fetch.ai and Autonolas are building blockchain-based systems for autonomous economic agents. Traditional fintech companies are also exploring the convergence — using AI for credit decisions and blockchain for loan execution, or using AI for fraud detection and blockchain for transparent record-keeping. Fintech startups at the intersection of AI and blockchain are among the most heavily funded in the current venture capital cycle.

Programmable Central Bank Money

Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) will enable programmable government-backed money. More than 130 countries are developing CBDCs, with China’s digital yuan already processing more than $250 billion in pilot transactions. The European Central Bank expects to launch a digital euro by 2028. Programmable CBDCs could enable automatic tax collection, conditional government transfers, and real-time monetary policy implementation.

For fintech companies, CBDCs represent both an opportunity and a competitive challenge. Companies that build on CBDC infrastructure will have access to programmable central bank money as a foundation for new products. But CBDCs could also reduce demand for some existing fintech services — particularly stablecoins and cross-border payment solutions — if central banks provide equivalent capabilities directly.

Decentralised Identity for Financial Services

Blockchain-based decentralised identity could eliminate one of the most expensive and frustrating aspects of financial services: repeated identity verification. Instead of providing identity documents to every financial institution, consumers could use a blockchain-based credential that is verified once and accepted everywhere. Accenture estimates this could save $3 to $5 billion annually in KYC costs and reduce account opening times from days to seconds.

Fintech venture funding has grown more than 10x in the past decade, and the companies building blockchain-based identity infrastructure are positioned to capture significant value as financial services move toward portable, reusable identity credentials. The future of fintech innovation is increasingly blockchain-native — built on programmable, transparent, and decentralised infrastructure that enables products impossible on traditional technology.