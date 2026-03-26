Why Blockchain Is Transforming Financial Infrastructure

The Plumbing of Global Finance Is Being Rebuilt on Distributed Ledgers

Financial infrastructure — the settlement systems, payment networks, clearing houses, and record-keeping platforms that underpin global finance — represents a $500 billion annual market, according to Boston Consulting Group. Blockchain is emerging as a replacement technology for significant portions of this infrastructure. The core appeal is straightforward: a single shared ledger eliminates the need for multiple institutions to maintain separate records and reconcile them periodically.

McKinsey projects that blockchain-based infrastructure will handle 25% of global financial settlement by 2030, up from less than 5% today. The transition is already underway at the largest financial institutions. The digitisation of banking has created both the technical readiness and the competitive pressure for this infrastructure transformation.

Settlement Infrastructure

Securities settlement is the most significant infrastructure category being transformed by blockchain. The current system relies on central counterparties (CCPs) and central securities depositories (CSDs) to manage the settlement of trades. These intermediaries add cost, delay, and complexity. Blockchain-based settlement allows counterparties to settle directly through a shared ledger, reducing settlement time from T+1 or T+2 to near-instant.

DTCC, which settles $2.4 quadrillion in securities annually, is building blockchain-based settlement capabilities. Euroclear, the European CSD, has tested blockchain settlement for bond transactions. The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Corporation is building a blockchain-based settlement platform for stock trades. Fintech companies like Paxos and Fnality provide the blockchain technology that these institutions are integrating into their settlement operations.

Payment Infrastructure

Cross-border payment infrastructure built on correspondent banking networks is being supplemented and in some corridors replaced by blockchain-based alternatives. The BIS Innovation Hub has launched multiple projects — mBridge, Nexus, and Agora — exploring blockchain-based payment infrastructure that connects national payment systems. These projects involve central banks from more than 20 countries.

Private sector blockchain payment infrastructure is growing simultaneously. Ripple connects 300 financial institutions for cross-border payments. Partior provides multi-currency settlement for institutional clients. Circle’s USDC processes more than $10 billion in daily volume. Fintech startups are building the bridges that connect these blockchain payment rails to traditional banking systems.

Identity Infrastructure

Financial identity infrastructure — the KYC/AML systems that verify customer identity and monitor transactions — costs the banking industry $270 billion annually, according to Thomson Reuters. Blockchain-based identity systems promise to reduce this cost by enabling verified identity credentials that can be shared across institutions without repeating the verification process.

Singapore, the UAE, and Estonia have all piloted blockchain-based financial identity systems. The results show cost reductions of 50 to 70% for KYC processes and significantly faster onboarding times. Accenture estimates that shared blockchain identity infrastructure could save the global banking industry $3 to $5 billion annually.

The Infrastructure Transition

The transition from legacy to blockchain-based financial infrastructure will take a decade or more. Current systems process quadrillions in annual volume and cannot be replaced overnight. The transition is happening in parallel — blockchain infrastructure operating alongside legacy systems, gradually handling a larger share of transactions as it proves its reliability and cost advantages.

Fintech venture funding has grown more than 10x in the past decade, with financial infrastructure companies receiving the largest investment allocations. The winners in this transition will be the companies — both fintech startups and traditional institutions — that build the bridges between legacy and blockchain-based infrastructure, enabling a gradual migration that does not disrupt the financial services that billions of people depend on daily.