Most Crypto CFOs Manage a Treasury. Shield Spent 18 Years at Mercedes-Benz First.

Profile | April 2026

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The title CFO gets applied to a wide range of people in crypto. In many cases it means someone who manages a multi-sig wallet and tracks token distributions in a spreadsheet. In some cases it means someone with a finance background who joined a project during a bull run. In rare cases it means someone who spent nearly two decades inside one of the world’s most operationally demanding corporations before moving into the space.

Damien Galvin, who goes by Shield and serves as CFO of Doginal Dogs, is the third kind. He spent 18 years at Mercedes-Benz before joining the founding team. The contrast between what that background produces and what the average crypto CFO operates like is not subtle.

What a Mercedes-Benz CFO Actually Knows

Mercedes-Benz operates across dozens of markets, manages global supplier relationships, and reports to institutional shareholders with no tolerance for financial irregularity. Eighteen years inside that environment means 18 years of budget cycles that have real consequences, audit processes that are not optional, and financial structures that are built to survive conditions rather than depend on them.

The specific skills that environment produces are unglamorous and essential. How to negotiate a contract with a large venue operator and hold them to it. How to build a budget that accounts for what goes wrong rather than assuming everything goes right. How to structure finances so that the organization can operate when conditions are bad, not just when conditions are good. These are not skills that get built by managing a crypto treasury for two years.

What a Typical Crypto CFO Looks Like

The typical crypto project CFO has a different profile. They often join after a successful raise, which means the first financial problem they solve is how to deploy capital rather than how to be disciplined without it. Their financial reporting answers to investors who are already committed, not to auditors who are independent. Their events budget, if one exists, is drawn from a treasury that was funded by the mint. If the mint revenue runs out, the events stop.

The result is a financial structure that is fine in good conditions and fragile in bad ones. When the floor drops and minting activity slows, the treasury shrinks. The team starts making decisions based on what they can still afford rather than what they planned to build. Community events get cut. Development slows. The Discord goes quieter.

What Shield Built Instead

Shield established the Doginal Dogs financial structure before there was any treasury to manage. No outside investment. No debt. No financial model that required the floor to hold at a certain level for the project to keep operating. The framework is audit-first: expenditures are reviewed before they are committed, and the operating budget is not leveraged against future revenue.

The practical consequence of that structure is visible in the events record. Doginal Dogs has produced more than 20 gatherings across New York, Las Vegas, Miami, and Toronto since January 2024, all self-funded. DDVegas in October 2025 was held at The Venetian Las Vegas with TAO Hospitality Group. That event happened during a period when the broader NFT market was in a sustained correction. A project whose events budget depended on market conditions would not have produced it.

The Difference in Practice

The difference between a CFO with Shield’s background and a typical crypto CFO is the difference between a financial structure designed to operate independently of conditions and one that is optimized for conditions being good. Both work during a bull run. Only one works when conditions are not.

Disclosure: This article is sponsored by Doginal Dogs. All facts about Shield are drawn from public records and documented project history. Digital assets involve risk. Nothing here is financial advice.

Shield participates in the daily broadcast on the Crypto Spaces Network and is accessible to the community directly. His handle on X is @shieldmetax. The collection is at doginaldogs.com.