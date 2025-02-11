Mercedes-Benz Stadium Collaborates with ParkHub to Boost Fan Experience.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium has collaborated with ParkHub to boost fan experience.

Mercedes-Benz and ParkHub Partners

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (MBS), home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and MLS’s Atlanta United, on Monday announced a new partnership with ParkHub, the leading event parking technology provider in the United States. This collaboration aims to change the fan experience from the moment tickets are purchased, delivering a streamlined and stress-free parking experience for fans.

Director, Physical Security and Parking, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Eric Young, commented, “Our goal is to deliver a seamless and welcoming experience for every fan who visits Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Partnering with ParkHub allows us to enhance the parking process, ensuring that this critical first step of a fan’s journey is as smooth and efficient as possible.”

“Their innovative technology and dedication to customer service were key factors in our decision and we look forward to a successful partnership,” Eric added.

Charley DeBow, SVP of Sales & Strategic Partnerships at ParkHub, remarked, “Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a leader in providing innovative fan experiences, and we are honored to play a role in elevating that journey. Our technology not only simplifies parking operations but also offers valuable data insights that enhance fan engagement and streamline stadium logistics. By connecting fans with efficient parking solutions, we’re helping MBS deliver a premium experience that reflects their commitment to excellence on and off the field.”

When is the launching?

According to MBS, the partnership, launching on Feb 10, 2025, will leverage ParkHub’s suite of advanced parking technologies, including its flagship reservation products EventPass, SeasonPass, and CompPass, as well as its cutting-edge Suite platform for real-time operations management. These tools will enable MBS to centralize parking operations, track and report activity, and gain valuable insights to ensure fan satisfaction.

Where can parking passes be purchased?

The company said that single-event and season parking passes will be available for purchase starting Feb 10 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium parking website.

Other Partnership

Based on the report, ParkHub has also partnered with several third-party parking operators, managing 45 nearby sites to provide visitors to MBS even greater access to parking by the venue. By offering both on- and off-site parking, the new systems in place will also help to reduce traffic congestion on game days directly around MBS.

About ParkHub

ParkHub provides software and hardware services for the parking industry. The products offer multiple payment options, real-time reporting of parking revenue, support for dynamic pricing, and insight into inventory availability and control. ParkHub’s technology seamlessly integrates with some of the nation’s renowned parking and ticketing solutions.