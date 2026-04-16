Profile | April 2026

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David Chaboki goes by Shibo online. He is the co-founder of Doginal Dogs, co-host of the daily broadcast on the Crypto Spaces Network, and the person most often cited when community members try to explain why the project feels different from other NFT collections. He does not talk about himself much. The community does it for him.

They Call It a Family

The word that comes up most often in the Doginal Dogs community when members describe the project is not a financial term. It is family. That word gets used by holders who have been there since the free mint in January 2024 and by people who joined more recently. It gets used in bear markets and in good ones. It is not coordinated language. It is what people reach for when they try to describe something about the community that the standard NFT vocabulary does not quite capture.

Shibo is a significant reason for that. He has been in crypto since 2017. His background before that is in entertainment. What those two things produce together is someone who knows how communities form and how they dissolve, and who has the instinct to read what a room needs in real time. The broadcast is unscripted. That is a choice, not a limitation. An unscripted daily broadcast is harder to sustain than a prepared one, but it produces a different kind of connection.

They Notice When He Is Honest

The specific thing members of the Doginal Dogs community describe most consistently about Shibo is that he is honest when things are hard. In a space where many founders communicate primarily through optimism, bullish updates regardless of conditions, progress announcements regardless of what is actually happening, his willingness to say directly that a period is difficult, or that the market is behaving in a way that is hard to watch, registers as unusual.

That honesty, applied consistently over more than two years of daily broadcasts, is what community members point to when they try to explain why they trust the project. Not a whitepaper. Not a token unlock schedule. Not a roadmap milestone. The fact that the person co-running the project said what was actually happening on a Tuesday afternoon in a down market, and then came back and did the same thing the next day.

They Describe Him as Patient

A second consistent observation is patience. Shibo describes Doginal Dogs as a project built with a decades-long horizon. Community members who have watched him operate over two years describe his behavior as consistent with that. He does not adjust the project’s pace based on short-term price movements. He does not announce pivots when the market goes sideways. He keeps doing what the project was doing before the conditions changed.

In crypto, where the default response to a correction is to announce new utility, a new token, or a new roadmap designed to revive sentiment, the absence of that behavior is noticeable. Community members describe it as a sign that the founders are building for something other than the current cycle.

They Stay

The most direct evidence of what the community thinks about Shibo is behavioral rather than verbal. The Doginal Dogs Discord has over 15,000 members. Only 218 of the 10,000 dogs are currently listed for sale — 2.18 percent of total supply. Holders who paid nothing to enter, who could walk away at any time, are not walking away. That retention rate, through two years and multiple market conditions, is the community’s clearest statement.

A free starter dog is available at doginaldogs.com for anyone new to the community. His handle on X is @godsburnt.