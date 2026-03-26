How Blockchain Platforms Are Powering Digital Finance

Blockchain Platforms Process Trillions in Annual Financial Volume

The combined transaction volume across blockchain financial platforms exceeded $15 trillion in 2024, according to Chainalysis’ 2025 Crypto Economy Report. Ethereum alone settled more than $5 trillion, making it one of the largest financial settlement networks in the world. Solana, Base, Arbitrum, and Polygon each processed hundreds of billions in additional volume. These platforms are not just cryptocurrency trading venues — they are financial infrastructure processing payments, lending, asset management, and derivatives.

The growth of digital financial services has created demand for high-throughput, low-cost financial infrastructure. Blockchain platforms are meeting this demand with settlement times measured in seconds and transaction costs measured in fractions of a cent.

Layer 1 Platforms

Layer 1 blockchains — the base networks that provide consensus and security — form the foundation of digital finance. Ethereum remains the dominant platform for financial applications, hosting more than 60% of DeFi value locked and the majority of tokenised asset issuances. Its transition to proof-of-stake in 2022 reduced energy consumption by 99.95% and created a staking economy worth more than $80 billion.

Solana has emerged as the second-largest financial blockchain, processing more than 65,000 transactions per second at costs below $0.01. Its speed and low cost make it attractive for high-frequency applications like payments and trading. McKinsey reports that the choice of blockchain platform increasingly depends on specific use case requirements — Ethereum for complex financial products and institutional applications, Solana for high-volume payments, and specialised chains for specific verticals.

Layer 2 Scaling Solutions

Layer 2 networks — which process transactions off the main blockchain and batch-settle results back to Layer 1 — have dramatically increased the throughput and reduced the cost of blockchain financial operations. Arbitrum, Optimism, and Base (built by Coinbase) process billions in daily volume at a fraction of Ethereum’s mainnet costs.

Base, which launched in 2023, has grown to process more than $10 billion in weekly volume, driven by its integration with Coinbase’s 100 million users. Fintech companies are building financial applications on Layer 2 networks because they offer the security of Ethereum with the speed and cost profile needed for consumer-facing financial products.

Application-Specific Platforms

Specialised blockchain platforms built for specific financial applications are gaining traction. Cosmos and its Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol enable financial institutions to build custom blockchains that connect to a broader network. Avalanche’s subnet architecture allows banks to create regulated blockchain environments with controlled access. Blockchain startups like Sei (optimised for trading) and Aptos (focused on payments) are building platforms tailored to specific financial use cases.

JPMorgan built its Onyx platform on a modified version of Ethereum. HSBC’s Orion runs on a permissioned blockchain. These institutional platforms demonstrate that financial services require blockchain infrastructure that can be customised for regulatory compliance, access control, and performance requirements that differ from public network defaults.

Platform Economics

Blockchain platforms generate revenue through transaction fees, staking rewards, and ecosystem growth. Ethereum generated more than $5 billion in transaction fees in 2024. Solana generated more than $500 million. These revenues fund continued platform development and security. Accenture notes that the economic model of blockchain platforms — where users pay small fees for each transaction — is more transparent and often cheaper than traditional financial infrastructure pricing, which bundles costs into opaque fee structures.

Fintech venture funding has grown more than 10x in the past decade, with a substantial portion invested in blockchain platform development. The platforms that win in digital finance will be those that best balance performance, cost, security, and regulatory compliance — the same factors that determine success in traditional financial infrastructure.