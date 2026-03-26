The Role of Blockchain in Future Financial Systems

The World Economic Forum projected in 2024 that 10% of global GDP will be stored on blockchain by 2027. That estimate, based on surveys of over 800 technology executives and financial leaders, reflects a consensus that blockchain will be embedded in the next generation of financial infrastructure. From central bank money to commercial lending, the technology is being built into the systems that will define how finance operates for the next several decades.

What Future Financial Systems Will Look Like

Today’s financial system is built on layers of intermediaries. A stock trade involves a broker, an exchange, a clearinghouse, a central securities depository, and a custodian bank. Each layer adds cost, time, and operational risk. Future financial systems, shaped by blockchain, compress these layers. Atomic settlement — where trade execution, clearing, and settlement happen simultaneously — eliminates the need for separate clearing and settlement institutions for many transaction types.

The Bank for International Settlements described this vision in its 2024 annual economic report, calling it the “Finternet” — a network of interconnected financial systems built on tokenisation and unified ledgers. Under this model, all types of financial assets — money, securities, commodities — exist as tokens on shared ledgers that communicate with each other. The BIS estimated that this architecture could reduce financial system operating costs by 30-50% while enabling services that are currently impractical, such as instant cross-border securities settlement.

Unified Ledger Architecture

Several central banks are experimenting with unified ledger concepts. The Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Project Guardian, launched in 2023, tested how tokenised deposits, government bonds, and foreign exchange could operate on a shared blockchain infrastructure. DBS Bank, JPMorgan, and SBI Digital Asset Holdings participated in pilots that demonstrated same-day settlement of tokenised bonds and programmable payment flows.

Project Agora, a collaboration between seven central banks (including the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Bank of France, and Bank of Japan) and the BIS, began in 2024 to explore how tokenised commercial bank deposits and wholesale CBDCs could interact on a unified platform. The project specifically targets cross-border payments, which currently involve multiple correspondent banks and take one to five days to settle.

The Bank of England’s platform model for a digital pound envisions a two-tier system where the central bank maintains a core ledger and private-sector payment interface providers build consumer-facing services on top. This architecture mirrors how the internet works — a shared protocol layer with competitive application layer — and could become a template for financial infrastructure globally.

Tokenisation of the Global Asset Base

McKinsey & Company estimated that tokenised financial assets could reach $2 trillion by 2030, excluding stablecoins and CBDCs. Boston Consulting Group’s estimate was even higher at $16 trillion by 2030, representing roughly 10% of global GDP. The difference in estimates reflects uncertainty about regulatory adoption speed, but both projections represent orders of magnitude growth from the current $12 billion in tokenised real-world assets.

Government bonds are the first asset class being tokenised at scale. BlackRock’s BUIDL fund, Franklin Templeton’s OnChain fund, and Ondo Finance’s OUSG collectively held over $1.5 billion in tokenised US Treasuries by early 2025. These products appeal to institutional investors and DAOs (decentralised autonomous organisations) that want yield-bearing assets accessible 24/7 without traditional brokerage accounts.

Private credit is the next frontier. Centrifuge, Goldfinch, and Maple Finance have tokenised hundreds of millions in private credit instruments, making them accessible to a broader investor base. Real estate tokenisation, while slower to develop due to legal complexity, is growing through platforms like RealT and Lofty, which allow fractional ownership of rental properties starting at $50.

Interoperability as the Key Challenge

The biggest obstacle to blockchain-based financial systems is interoperability. Over 200 blockchain networks exist today, many with incompatible protocols. A tokenised bond on Ethereum cannot be natively traded on Solana. A CBDC on one platform cannot interact with tokenised deposits on another without bridging infrastructure.

Several projects are addressing this. Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) enables token transfers and messaging across blockchain networks and has been adopted by SWIFT for blockchain interoperability testing. LayerZero and Axelar provide similar cross-chain messaging capabilities. The IBC protocol (Inter-Blockchain Communication), developed within the Cosmos ecosystem, connects over 100 blockchain networks.

SWIFT itself is adapting. Rather than being replaced by blockchain, SWIFT conducted successful experiments in 2024 connecting its existing messaging network to blockchain-based settlement systems. This hybrid approach — where SWIFT provides the communication layer and blockchain provides the settlement layer — may be the most realistic path to upgrading global financial infrastructure without dismantling what already works.

Regulatory Architecture for Future Financial Systems

Regulators are building frameworks for blockchain-based finance. The EU’s MiCA regulation covers crypto-assets and stablecoin issuers. The EU’s DLT Pilot Regime, launched in 2023, allows regulated financial institutions to issue and trade tokenised securities on blockchain under a sandbox framework. By 2024, six institutions had received approval under the pilot, according to ESMA data.

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority launched its Digital Securities Sandbox in 2024, allowing firms to test blockchain-based issuance, trading, and settlement of traditional securities. Japan revised its financial instruments law to accommodate security tokens and approved multiple blockchain-based security offerings.

The question for regulators is whether to build new frameworks for blockchain finance or adapt existing ones. The trend favours adaptation. Most jurisdictions are extending securities, banking, and payments regulations to cover blockchain-based equivalents, rather than creating entirely new regulatory categories. This approach provides familiar protections while allowing technological innovation within established legal boundaries.

Future financial systems will not be entirely blockchain-based, nor will they ignore blockchain. The BIS’s Finternet vision, the $2-16 trillion tokenisation projections, and the 134-country CBDC exploration all point to a hybrid future where blockchain provides the settlement and programmability layer while existing institutions provide trust, compliance, and customer relationships.