Why Fintech Companies Use Thought Leadership to Build Trust

In March 2025, a Harris Poll survey of 2,400 US consumers found that 67% would not trust a fintech company with their money unless they could independently verify the company’s expertise before signing up. The same survey found that 43% of respondents had researched a fintech company by reading its published articles or reports before opening an account. Trust in fintech is not built through brand advertising or celebrity endorsements. It is built through visible evidence of expertise. Thought leadership, the consistent publication of substantive analysis, provides that evidence at scale.

The Trust Architecture of Financial Services

Trust in financial services is constructed from specific components, each of which must be addressed for a customer to commit their money or data to a provider.

Trust Component What the Customer Needs to Believe How Thought Leadership Addresses It Competence trust “This company knows what it is doing” Published analysis demonstrates domain expertise Integrity trust “This company will be honest with me” Transparent data sharing signals openness Benevolence trust “This company cares about my interests” Educational content shows commitment to informing customers Predictability trust “This company will behave consistently” Regular publishing cadence demonstrates reliability

Traditional banks benefit from institutional trust, trust derived from physical presence, regulatory endorsement, and generational familiarity. A consumer trusts their high street bank partly because they have walked past the branch for 20 years. Fintech companies, which often operate without physical locations and with shorter operating histories, cannot rely on institutional trust. They must build trust through demonstrated competence and transparency, both of which thought leadership provides.

How Published Expertise Builds Competence Trust

Competence trust is the belief that the provider has the knowledge and capability to deliver what it promises. In fintech, where the product is often invisible software handling sensitive financial data, competence trust is particularly difficult to establish through traditional marketing.

A customer cannot inspect the code of a payment processor or audit the risk models of a digital lender. They must rely on proxy signals that indicate competence. Published thought leadership provides several of these signals simultaneously.

When a digital bank publishes detailed analysis of interest rate risk management, it signals to prospective customers that the bank’s leadership understands the financial risks inherent in banking. When a payment processor publishes analysis of transaction fraud patterns, it signals that the company is actively monitoring and managing security threats. When a lending platform publishes analysis of credit risk methodology, it signals that the company’s underwriting process is rigorous.

The 2024 Edelman Trust Barometer found that 59% of financial services customers said they trusted companies that published detailed explanations of their processes and methodologies more than companies that did not. The trust premium was highest among customers with higher financial literacy, who are better equipped to evaluate the quality of published expertise.

Transparency as a Trust Accelerator

Transparency, the willingness to share information that a company could justifiably keep private, is a particularly effective trust builder in fintech. When a company publishes data about its performance, pricing, or operations, it implicitly communicates that it has nothing to hide.

Wise provides the clearest example of transparency-driven trust building. The company publishes quarterly transparency reports that detail its foreign exchange margins, transfer speeds, and service reliability across every currency corridor it serves. This data allows customers to verify Wise’s pricing claims independently, which builds a level of trust that marketing claims alone could never achieve.

The business impact of Wise’s transparency strategy is measurable. The company has acquired over 16 million customers while spending a fraction of what traditional international payment providers spend on customer acquisition. Customer surveys consistently cite Wise’s transparency as the primary reason for choosing the service over alternatives. The company’s net promoter score of 72 places it among the highest-rated financial services companies globally.

Monzo adopted a similar approach with its public product roadmap and financial results transparency. The company publishes its annual report with a level of detail that exceeds regulatory requirements, including granular breakdowns of revenue sources, cost structures, and customer growth metrics. This transparency has contributed to Monzo’s position as the most-trusted digital bank in the UK, according to the 2024 Which? annual banking survey.

Educational Content and Benevolence Trust

Benevolence trust, the belief that a company acts in the customer’s interest, is built through content that educates rather than sells. When a fintech company publishes guides that help customers make better financial decisions, even when those decisions do not directly benefit the company, it signals alignment with the customer’s interests.

Betterment, the US robo-advisory platform, has built its brand substantially through educational content about investment principles, tax optimisation, and retirement planning. Much of this content is useful regardless of whether the reader is a Betterment customer. The educational approach builds benevolence trust by demonstrating that the company’s expertise is available freely, not just to paying customers.

Wealthsimple in Canada follows a similar model. The company’s magazine and educational content programme covers personal finance topics from student debt management to estate planning. The content generates significant organic traffic and brand awareness, but more importantly, it positions Wealthsimple as a company that prioritises financial literacy alongside product sales. Customers who discover Wealthsimple through its educational content arrive with higher trust and lower churn rates than customers acquired through paid advertising.

The Trust Compound Effect

Trust built through thought leadership compounds over time. Each published piece adds to the body of evidence that supports a customer’s decision to trust the company. Over months and years, the accumulated body of work creates an informational asset that continuously generates trust among new audiences while reinforcing trust among existing customers.

The compounding nature of thought leadership trust has significant implications for competitive dynamics. Companies that have invested in trust-building through published expertise over multiple years hold positions that new entrants cannot quickly challenge. A new digital bank entering the market in 2025 faces the challenge of building trust from zero against competitors who have years of published expertise establishing their credibility.

The Harris Poll finding that 43% of consumers research a fintech company through its published content before opening an account represents a structural shift in how trust is built in financial services. For fintech companies, this means that thought leadership is not supplementary to the trust-building process. It is the trust-building process. The companies that publish the most substantive, transparent, and educational content build trust fastest. The companies that rely on brand advertising and product marketing alone are competing for the remaining 57% of customers, and even among that group, published expertise increasingly influences the final decision.