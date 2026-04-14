Why Early-Stage Fintech Startups Actually Lost Users in 2025

This article was co-authored by Stanislav Galandzovskyi and Anastasia Serhieieva.

Stanislav is a Fintech Acquisition & Marketing Consultant with 9 years of experience scaling paid acquisition across 120+ countries for 20+ fintech companies, including big names like NAGA and Zilch. Anastasia Serhieieva is a Fintech Marketing Consultant specializing in demand gen, positioning, and GTM strategy for B2B fintech and SaaS companies, who has grown revenue by 12x at Binaryx and by 45% at PayDo.

In 2025, dozens of fintech startups failed, citing a “retention crisis.” Investors demanded profitability. Companies cut subsidies. Users fled. The narrative seemed clear.

But what if retention didn’t actually get worse? What if it was always terrible, and we’re just now seeing it?

Between 2019 and 2021, in a zero-rate environment with abundant VC funding, fintech startups could spend $200 to acquire a user, watch 70% churn within 60 days, then immediately spend another $200 to replace them. This cycle repeated infinitely. Metrics shown to investors focused on growth: “30,000 active users!” What remained hidden was the $14 million burned on users who left almost immediately.

When the Federal Reserve raised rates in 2022 and VC funding to fintechs dropped 63% by Q2 2023, that replacement cycle broke. Companies could no longer afford to replace churned users. Subsidies had to be cut. Suddenly, the 70% churn rate that was always there became visible.

The question isn’t whether retention got worse in 2025. It’s whether there was ever a retention crisis at all—or just a measurement crisis.

The Timeline of What Actually Happened

March 2022: The Federal Reserve raises interest rates for the first time in three years. VC funding to fintech startups begins declining.

2023: VC funding drops 38% year-over-year overall, with fintech funding down 63% in Q2 alone.

2024-2025: The failures accelerate. Synapse collapses, locking $265 million from 85,000 users. Cushion shuts down despite raising $21.6 million. Okra, Africa’s open banking startup, closes after raising $16 million. Dozens more follow.

The common explanation blamed retention. But analyzing these failures reveals three distinct categories of problems—and only one was primarily about retention.

Category 1: Marketing-Solvable Problems (30% of Failures)

These were operational failures: companies acquiring the wrong users, providing generic experiences, or cutting costs so aggressively they drove customers away.

The most preventable failure? Series B neobanks replacing human support with first-generation AI chatbots to extend runway. When users faced urgent money problems—”Where’s my $5,000 transfer?”—they got trapped in bot loops with no way to reach a human.

Users didn’t gradually churn. They rage-deleted the apps and moved to banks where they could speak to a person during a financial emergency.

The fix isn’t expensive. Smart deflection combined with instant escalation works: proactive status updates reduce support tickets by 30-50%, while ensuring any urgent financial issue immediately connects to a human. High-value customers get concierge service; casual users start with bots but always have an escape hatch after two failed interactions.

Another common operational failure: acquiring users who were never going to stay. Startups racing to hit Series A growth targets ran campaigns offering “FREE MONEY! SIGN UP NOW!” Metrics looked impressive initially. Six months later, those users left—because they came for the subsidy, not the product.

When VC funding dried up and companies couldn’t replace churned users anymore, they discovered 70% of their “users” were never real customers. Companies that had rigorously defined their ideal customer profile and filtered out subsidy-chasers built foundations with 60-80% retention instead of 20-30%.

The marketing-solvable problems—wrong customer targeting, generic messaging, inadequate support—were the most common failures. They were also the most preventable.

Category 2: Partially Solvable Problems (30% of Failures)

Some companies lost users but succeeded anyway. Klarna introduced Klarna Plus at $7.99/month, adding fees for features casual users expected for free. Those users left for free alternatives.

Then Klarna went public at a $15.1 billion valuation.

They didn’t fail—they succeeded by strategically trading low-value users for high-value revenue. The lesson: losing users isn’t always bad. The question is whether you’re strategically pruning or accidentally hemorrhaging.

Better communication could have retained more high-value users. Signaling premium features 6-9 months early, beta testing with top users, and grandfathering loyal customers would likely have retained 60% of high-value users instead of 40%. But the core strategy—monetizing power users while losing price-sensitive ones—was sound.

These partially solvable problems included aggressive monetization changes and regulatory friction. Marketing helped, but couldn’t eliminate the underlying tension between profitability requirements and user expectations shaped by years of subsidies.

Category 3: Structural Problems—Not Marketing-Solvable (40% of Failures)

No amount of better messaging saves you when your infrastructure partner commits fraud, the government delays regulations for five years, or the market eliminates the problem you’re solving.

Synapse’s collapse locked $112 million from 85,000 Yotta users—not frozen temporarily, but potentially gone through alleged mismanagement. Yotta communicated transparently, fought publicly, and sued. None of it mattered. When the money is actually gone, crisis communication might retain 20-30% of users for other products, but the core banking product is dead.

This needed due diligence and infrastructure diversification, not marketing. Companies scaling past $50 million should have split across multiple providers and required escrow accounts. But this was a business architecture problem, not a retention problem.

Cushion’s failure represents pure market obsolescence. The startup automatically negotiated bank fees, delivering real ROI—$15 million in refunds to users. Then banks started eliminating fees and users switched to no-fee banks. When your value proposition is “we save you $50/month in fees” and fees disappear, what do next month’s emails say? “We saved you $0”?

No communication strategy fixes a value proposition that no longer exists.

Okra, positioned as “the Plaid of Africa,” tried the brand differentiation playbook. They positioned themselves as experts, built communities, and provided thought leadership. It didn’t work because brand differentiation can’t overcome Nigerian regulations delayed five years, a currency losing 60% of its value, or costs denominated in dollars while revenue comes in naira.

Okra needed diversification to stable markets, local currency fundraising, and aggressive burn rate cuts when regulations delayed—not better messaging.

These structural failures—infrastructure collapse, market obsolescence, regulatory risk—represented 40% of the cases analyzed. Marketing was irrelevant. These companies needed pivots, shutdowns, or fundamental restructuring.

How to Diagnose Which Problem You Have

The difference between operational and structural problems determines whether marketing can help.

Ask three questions:

1) Communication or value problem?

Do users not understand your value, or does your value not exist anymore? If the former, better messaging helps. If the latter, you need a pivot.

2) Wrong users or no viable users?

Are you acquiring people who’ll never convert, or is your target market too small/unprofitable? Wrong users is fixable through better targeting. No viable market requires a business model change.

3) Temporary friction or existential crisis?

Can better onboarding reduce churn, or did your infrastructure partner commit fraud? The former is operational. The latter requires rebuilding your tech stack or shutting down.

The hard truth: Marketing fixes wrong customers, poor communication, and generic experiences. Marketing cannot fix infrastructure failures, market obsolescence, or broken unit economics.

What This Means for Fintech

Most fintech failures in 2025 weren’t retention crises—they were measurement crises revealing always-terrible retention that cheap capital had masked.

While structural failures like Synapse’s fraud made headlines, most startups failed from preventable operational mistakes: acquiring users who were never going to stay, explaining value poorly, cutting support so aggressively users fled, or failing to segment experiences.

The survivors didn’t necessarily have better retention. They either avoided acquiring fake users subsidized by VC money in the first place, or they had enough runway to outlast the macro downturn until they could optimize operations.

The 2025 “retention crisis” was actually three simultaneous crises: a measurement crisis making bad retention visible, an operational crisis as companies scrambled to retain users they’d never properly onboarded, and a structural crisis as macro conditions exposed unsustainable business models.

Distinguishing between these three determines whether you need better marketing, a business pivot, or a graceful shutdown. Getting that diagnosis wrong wastes money optimizing retention for a fundamentally broken model—or worse, shutting down a salvageable company that just needed to fix its customer acquisition.