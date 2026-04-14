How to choose the right commercial mortgage lender for your needs?

You know the tricky part with commercial mortgage lenders is that the “best” lender on paper can be the wrong fit once the valuer, underwriter, and solicitor get involved.

A commercial mortgage is still a property deal, but the lender will judge it like a business risk. That means the property type, the lease, your accounts, and your exit plan all matter as much as the headline interest rate.

Pricing can also move faster than most borrowers expect. As of the Bank of England decision on 18 March 2026, Bank Rate sits at 3.75%, and that backdrop tends to feed through to variable lending and new fixed-rate pricing.

In this guide, I’ll show you how to scope your borrowing properly, compare high-street banks, specialist lenders, and challenger banks, and use mortgage brokers, mortgage advisors, or a commercial mortgage broker to improve your odds of a clean approval.

Key Takeaways

Expect a meaningful deposit: Many commercial mortgages land in the 60% to 75% loan-to-value band, so plan for roughly 25% to 40% equity plus fees.

Know your lender caps early: NatWest states fixed-rate borrowing runs from £25,001 up to £10m, with no upper limit on a variable rate loan.

Redwood Bank’s limits are product-led: Its criteria includes a 70% LTV cap (not exceeding 71.4% including fee), and a minimum loan size of £250,000.

Stress-test rent, not just repayments: Coverage tests can be strict, and Redwood Bank has used minimum rental coverage figures such as 130% for limited companies and 145% for personal borrowers across some categories.

EPC can affect both value and lender appetite: In England and Wales, privately rented non-domestic property generally needs EPC E or better from 1 April 2023 (unless a valid exemption applies), so check the EPC rating before you commit to a lender and valuation.

Understand Your Commercial Mortgage Needs

Start by writing down what you are buying, why you are buying it, and how the loan will be repaid. That sounds basic, but it is the fastest way to avoid being steered into the wrong product.

Next, test the numbers with a commercial mortgage calculator so you can see how loan-to-value, term length, and interest rate changes affect monthly payments and rental coverage.

If you want a sanity check before you pay for valuation and legal work, speaking to Revolution Finance Brokers or a commercial finance broker can help you compare lender appetite across buy to let, owner-occupied commercial mortgage cases, and semi-commercial mortgages.

Define your property type and purpose

Match the loan to the building and its use. A retail unit with a flat above often points you towards a semi-commercial mortgage, while warehouses, offices, and service centres usually sit in full commercial territory.

Be clear on the purpose, because lenders price and underwrite differently for:

Owner-occupied commercial mortgage: You trade from the business premises, and the lender leans heavily on business affordability.

Commercial investment mortgages: You let the property, and the lender leans heavily on rental coverage and lease quality.

Mixed-use and HMOs: These often trigger extra checks on layout, licensing, and the “resale story” if the lender had to take the property back.

Commercial bridging loan: Short-term funding to buy fast (auction finance, refurb, lease-up), with a clear exit such as refinance or sale.

Also check whether the mortgage is likely to be regulated. In the UK, a key trigger is whether at least 40% of the property is used, or intended to be used, as a dwelling by you or a close relative, which can change both advice requirements and lender processes.

Redwood Bank accepts mixed-use and HMO lending in parts of its range, and Together Commercial Finance Limited states that its commercial loans are not regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, so you should confirm the regulatory position before you choose a route to market.

Define the property, define the purpose, then pick lenders whose criteria match both.

Determine your borrowing amount and repayment terms

Decide the borrowing amount from the deal structure, not from the maximum headline loan-to-value. In practice, lenders often limit borrowing based on both the valuation and the affordability model they apply to your rent or trading cash flow.

Use a simple working model before you run lender quotes:

Purchase price: £750,000

Deposit at 30%: £225,000

Loan at 70% LTV: £525,000

Then add a fee budget: Valuation, solicitor, arrangement fee, and any security or admin fees.

Term and repayment type should follow your cash flow. NatWest lists repayment terms up to 25 years on its commercial mortgage, while Redwood Bank has also supported longer structures in parts of its proposition, including interest-only options that can run up to 20 years for some commercial investment cases.

Coverage ratios matter as much as the interest rate. Redwood Bank has used minimum rental coverage thresholds such as 130% for limited company borrowers and 145% for personal borrowers in some categories, so you will want to model your rent and voids conservatively before you commit to interest-only.

If you need breathing space early on, ask about a capital repayment holiday. NatWest highlights that a capital repayment holiday can be available subject to approval, with interest still payable during the holiday.

Research Types of Commercial Mortgage Lenders

The UK market splits broadly into high-street banks, specialist lenders, and challenger banks. The right choice depends on speed, property complexity, and how much flexibility you need after completion.

Most competitor guides focus on rates and deposits. What they often miss is day-two practicality, like how a lender handles consent to let, lease variations, drawdown timing, and refinancing when you want to move from commercial bridging to a long-term commercial mortgage.

A quick comparison of lender types (what changes in the real world)

Lender type Often best for What to watch High-street banks Plain-English property deals, strong accounts, stable trading, and borrowers who value longer fixed-rate certainty More documentation, tighter policy on property types, and slower underwriting on complex or mixed-use cases Specialist lenders Mixed-use, HMOs, portfolio landlords, complex income, and cases where criteria flexibility matters Fees and stress testing can be tougher, and you must plan around early repayment charges and exit rules Challenger banks SMEs that want faster decisions and a relationship-led process, including refinance and growth funding Criteria can be sector-led, and some products still run strict valuation and covenant checks

High-street banks

High-street banks can be a strong fit if your case is clean: straightforward commercial property, strong affordability evidence, and tidy accounts.

They can also offer longer fixed-rate certainty. NatWest states you can fix a commercial mortgage rate for up to 15 years, which can make budgeting easier for business owners who do not want rate surprises.

If you are applying to NatWest, it is useful to know that it states a fee-free Loan Servicing Account is not a Business Current Account, so you can separate “servicing the loan” from “moving your day-to-day banking”.

Specialist lenders

Specialist lenders focus on property-backed lending where the property, the lease, or the borrower profile falls outside mainstream policy. That can include semi-commercial mortgages, HMOs, unusual construction, heavier refurb needs, and complex ownership structures.

Redwood Bank is a useful example of how specialist underwriting can still be structured and rules-based. Its published criteria includes a minimum loan size of £250,000, maximum LTV of 70% (not exceeding 71.4% including fee), and product-led maximum loan sizes that vary by LTV band.

Specialist lenders also lean into “green” incentives. Redwood Bank promotes a Green Cashback Reward for EPC A, B, or C properties, with cashback of up to 0.50% on completion, so if you are already planning EPC upgrades, it is worth asking whether the lender rewards that work.

If the property is unusual, pick the lender first, then pay for valuation and legal work.

Challenger banks

Challenger banks tend to compete on speed, clarity, and relationship management. This is helpful for SMEs who need answers quickly, or who are refinancing and want to protect working capital.

Allica Bank positions its commercial mortgages with borrowing between £150k and £10m and up to 80% loan to value, and it shares real borrower stories where a mortgage offer was issued within seven days of application. If you are up against an auction deadline or a lease event, that kind of execution speed can matter as much as headline interest rates.

If you want to compare challenger bank appetite alongside specialist lenders, a commercial mortgage broker can help you avoid wasting time on lenders who will not support your sector or property type.

Evaluate Lender Criteria and Eligibility

Lender criteria is where most time gets lost. If you pre-check eligibility, you reduce rework, avoid valuation surprises, and keep your funding timeline realistic.

Bring your broker into this step early if you are unsure, because one declined application can make the next lender more cautious, even if your case is sound.

Loan-to-value ratios

Loan-to-value (LTV) caps how much you can borrow against the property value. Most commercial mortgages sit well below high-LTV residential lending, and the property type will often set the ceiling.

Use real lender criteria to anchor your plan:

Redwood Bank: Up to 70% LTV on commercial mortgages (not exceeding 71.4% including fee) in its published criteria.

Allica Bank: Promotes up to 80% loan to value on commercial mortgages.

Aldermore: Lists maximum LTV up to 75% on parts of its commercial mortgage proposition, with interest-only and capital repayment options.

NatWest: Lends on a case-by-case basis, with the rate and structure based on individual circumstances.

If the valuation comes in low, you usually have three practical options: bring more deposit (equity), reduce the loan size, or change lender to one whose valuation approach fits the asset and lease profile better.

Credit score requirements

Credit scoring plays a big role in commercial underwriting, and lenders can consider both business and personal credit, especially for SMEs and director-backed borrowing.

NatWest explains business credit scores as a 0 to 100 score used by lenders and credit agencies to assess reliability with money. That framing is useful because it pushes you to focus on consistency and evidence, not just “passing” a single check.

Before you apply, do these three checks:

Consistency: Make sure the figures in your application match your bank statements and accounts.

Stability: Keep key details aligned across filings, bank records, and supplier accounts.

Headroom: Avoid maxing out facilities in the run-up to application, as heavy utilisation can make affordability look tighter than it is.

Business financial documentation

Commercial mortgage lenders will look for evidence that the business can carry the debt. Your job is to make that assessment easy to follow.

For most SMEs and property investors, the standard pack includes:

Full accounts (and audited accounts where available), plus up-to-date management accounts if the year-end is old.

Business bank statements, usually showing trading flow, loan conduct, and any seasonal spikes.

A clear explanation of the asset and exit plan, especially for refinance, property refurbishment, and bridging loan exits.

For investment property, a rent schedule, tenancy documents, and lease dates so the lender can judge void and re-letting risk.

Valuation is also a practical hurdle. Allica Bank describes valuation checks as covering structural condition and major risks (it even flags issues like Japanese knotweed), so you can save time by disclosing known defects and planned works upfront, rather than letting them appear as surprises mid-process.

Compare Interest Rates and Fees

Interest rate matters, but the total cost of the deal is what hits your cash flow. Compare rates and fees together, then check the lender’s flexibility if your plans change.

Fixed vs variable rates

Fixed rates suit budgeting. Variable rates can suit shorter holds or borrowers who can tolerate payment swings, especially if they plan to refinance.

Feature Summary points Fixed rate borrowing limits NatWest states fixed-rate borrowing runs from £25,001 to £10m. Lenders still apply affordability and security tests, so the “maximum” is rarely the deciding factor. Fixed rate term choices NatWest states you can fix the interest rate for up to 15 years. Many lenders also offer 2, 3, and 5-year fixes, which can suit refinance plans. Variable rate scope NatWest states there is no upper limit on a variable rate loan size. Variable rate loans can still be limited by sector appetite, valuation, and cash flow. Base rate sensitivity NatWest states changes in the NatWest Bank base rate affect what you need to pay to fully repay a variable-rate loan, and Direct Debit repayments can be adjusted automatically when that base rate changes. Payment certainty vs flexibility Fixed rates give stable payments, which helps cash flow planning. Variable rates can offer flexibility, but they increase budget risk if rates rise. Interest-only mortgage options Interest-only can improve monthly cash flow, but you need a credible repayment or refinance plan. Some lenders also require higher rental coverage for interest-only than for capital repayment.

Arrangement and security fees

Commercial mortgage fees vary widely, so you need a simple way to compare like-for-like.

Start by listing every cost in pounds, then calculate the true “all-in” cost over your planned hold period, not just the initial fixed-rate period.

Arrangement fee: Often charged as a percentage of the loan. Redwood Bank’s commercial mortgage literature, for example, uses product fees such as 2% or 5% depending on the option.

Security fee and legal costs: Covers the lender’s charge registration and legal work, plus your own solicitor’s costs. Budget for both sides.

Valuation fee: Commercial valuations can be material, especially for mixed-use, multi-let, or specialist assets.

Early repayment charges: Check what you would pay if you refinance early, sell the property, or restructure an opco/propco finance setup.

Broker fees: Commercial mortgage brokers may charge a fee, but they can also save cost by steering you away from lenders who would reject on criteria after valuation.

As a final check, ask one question that many borrowers skip: “What will it cost me to change the plan?” That includes consent to let, lease changes, capital raising, refinance, or moving from commercial bridging to a term mortgage.

Conclusion

To choose between commercial mortgage lenders, anchor the decision on property type, LTV, and the evidence you can supply, then shortlist lenders whose criteria matches your deal.

Run the numbers in a commercial mortgage calculator, prepare your accounts and rent evidence, and use a commercial mortgage broker or mortgage advisors to compare fees, interest rate risk, and the practical service you will need after completion. Watch any variable pricing linked to the NatWest Bank base rate, and set repayments by Direct Debit where it suits your setup.

FAQs

1. How do I choose the right commercial mortgage lender for my needs?

Set your aims, such as loan size, term and repayment plan. Compare interest rates, loan terms, lender fees and the value ratio, and check the lender’s experience with your property type.

2. Should I use a broker or contact a lender direct?

An intermediary can widen your options and handle market research, they often save time. Direct contact with a bank can suit simple deals, but do not assume it will be cheaper.

3. What documents will lenders ask for?

A business plan, cash flow forecasts, recent accounts, a property valuation and a credit score check, plus ID and proof of address.

4. How do I compare offers and avoid common pitfalls?

Look beyond the headline rate, check all fees, fixed versus variable terms and any covenants. Ask for clear examples of total cost and read the underwriting terms closely. Get legal and financial advice before you sign.