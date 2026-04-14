German-based International Inventor Develops Propeller-Free Propulsion System for Flying Mobilities

A Novel Approach to Urban Air Mobility

Mohsen Bahmani, a German-based mechanical engineer and seasoned inventor, has introduced an innovative propulsion system that could transform the future landscape of urban air transportation. Departing from the conventional reliance on propellers or jet engines, Bahmani’s design operates without either, instead utilizing the principles of Newton’s third law of motion, which states that every action has an equal and opposite reaction. This fundamental concept underpins the system’s unique method of generating lift and thrust.

Mr. Bahmani is a graduate of the renowned Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) in Germany. His invention has also been approved by leading professors, well-known experts, and patent authorities, including the European Patent Office (EPO).

In addition, for the purpose of reviewing and evaluating his invention, a limited number of videos are available on his official website and channels. Given the restricted access provided to us, this article and paper are attached for your consideration.

Bahmani’s inventive career began at the age of 17 with the creation of floating shoes inspired by hovercraft technology, enabling users to walk on water. This invention earned him international recognition, including awards at invention fairs in Moscow, Romania, and Geneva, where he secured second place among more than 1,200 competitors. The success of this early innovation also led to a lucrative agreement with an Italian company, which acquired the rights for several million euros. Following his studies at Karaj Azad University in Tehran and the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in Germany, Bahmani has now focused his expertise on developing what he terms the “reaction propulsion system.”

“It is a revolutionary propulsion system that fundamentally differs from conventional methods such as propellers or jet engines, yet fully complies with the laws of physics, especially Newton’s third law.”

The Mechanics and Potential of the Reaction Propulsion System

The propeller-less propulsion system is comprised of a looped track with two straight paths and two semi-circular curved paths. A number of reaction engines (for example, small-scale electric impellers) run within-this looped track with the following configuration:

a) The reaction engines are activated by a sensor at the beginning of the first straight path of the looped track, and as a result, they accelerate along this path. Consequently, they accumulate substantial kinetic energy prior to reaching the end of the first straight path of the looped track, where these reaction engines pass along a further sensor and are deactivated. (Acceleration phase)

b) The reaction engines, having now gained a substantial amount of kinetic energy, will now pass-through the first curved path of the track, and exert a force to the looped track by means of centrifugal effect. In other words, the kinetic energy of the reaction engines will be transferred to the looped track, moving it forward. (energy transfer phase)

c) The reaction engines that have now transferred their kinetic energy to the looped track, have now a low speed, but in order to overcome gravity and control these reaction engine’s speed while passing through the second straight path of the looped track, these reaction engines are decelerated and controlled by impeding procedure. (Deceleration phase)

d) The reaction engines will now pass the second curved path of the looped track with a slow velocity to reach the beginning of the first straight path of the looped track (Acceleration phase), and the cycle a) to d) will repeat continuously. (returning Phase)

Because multiple reaction engines are moving simultaneously through different phases on the looped track, a continuous and directed force is generated, acting upon the loop itself. This system can then be coupled to any type of vehicle.

In order to deliver the electrical energy needed for the electric impellers (reaction engines), a loop of wire (preferably aluminum wire to be lightweight) is wound around the inner part of the looped track and a high frequency (around 1 to about 3 megahertz) alternating current will flow through the wire wound. The alternating current flow will create a magnetic flux around the looped wire. Now, if we wind a secondary loop of wires to each unit of electrical impellers and run it in vicinity of the first loop of wire wound around the looped track, then, according to Faraday’s law, an alternating current is now induced to each of our electric impeller units. By rectifying and adjusting this electric current, we can utilize it to power the electric impellers as well as using this current for other electrical purposes too. This method makes the electricity transfer wireless and is up to 90 percent efficient.

The longer the looped track is, more thrust force is generated. By fixing these looped tracks in vertical orientation to any vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drones, we can make slim drones and avoid the wide span width of the conventional propeller drones available. Inevitably, drones made by this method are slightly taller, but the good news is that height is not a restriction.

Since these small-scale impellers are significantly quieter than wide-span propellers, the noise level is reduced substantially by using this method.

Efficiency is also enhanced due to the novel mechanism of this thruster method, which is another stronghold when it comes to eVTOLs.

To accelerate the next stage of research, prototyping, and commercialization, Bahmani intends to relocate to Sacramento, California, leveraging the region’s engineering talent and innovation infrastructure.

**It must not be misunderstood that Bahmani’s propulsion system is not a reactionless drive, since it uses reaction engines, running within the looped track’s path, and expels gases outside its own frame of reference, thereby remaining consistent with Newton’s third law.**

Advantages of Our System

Capsule-based brewing (compact volume), a modern, revolutionary, and scalable system; quiet, durable, suitable for urban environments, and highly efficient – an energy-saving solution.

Application Areas of the System

Drone industry

Automotive industry

Maritime industry

Aviation industry

Submarine industry

Railway industry

Truck industry

Hovercraft industry

Space industry

Flying-car industry

Military sector

Transportation sector

It must not be misunderstood that Bahmani’s propulsion system is not a reactionless drive, since it uses reaction engines, running within the looped track’s path, and expels gases outside its own frame of reference, thereby remaining consistent with Newton’s third law.

Related Links:

Floating Shoes / Water Skiing / Walking on Water, Year 2006:

https://youtu.be/Rl6mEfcSqzI

New Propulsion System 2025:

https://youtu.be/jOcQJzqZFws

https://youtu.be/Io3yHXm8AjA

Patent certificate:

https://patents.google.com/patent/EP3565971B8/e

https://worldwide.espacenet.com/publicationDetails/biblio?FT=D&locale=en_EP&CC=EP&NR=3565971B8&KC=B8

https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/EP-3565971-B8



https://www.mohsenbahmani.com

https://www.avaet.com/post/drone-propulsion-systems-innovations-new-technologies-and-leading-manufacturers

https://www.linkedin.com/in/mohsen-bahmani-95b6ba128/

https://www.instagram.com/m.bahmani/

https://x.com/mohsen1bahmani

https://www.youtube.com/@mohsen.bahmani