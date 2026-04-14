What We’ve Learned Designing SaaS Products for Startups and B2B Companies

After working with dozens of SaaS and B2B teams across fintech, procurement, cybersecurity and AI-native products, a few hard lessons keep coming up, often the same ones, at the same moments.

Most startups don’t come to us saying, “We need a better product.” They come saying, “We need better-looking screens.” That gap, between what they think they need and what’s actually holding them back, is where almost every engagement begins.

Over the years, we’ve worked with early-stage founders, Series A teams scaling fast, and B2B companies trying to close enterprise deals with a product that wasn’t built to impress anyone. Here’s what we’ve learned, sometimes the hard way.

Discovery feels like a waste of time. Until it isn’t.

When we start a new engagement, we ask a lot of questions before opening Figma. Who exactly is your user? What’s your acquisition channel? What does your ICP look like? How do users first encounter the product?

A surprising number of founders get uncomfortable at this point. Not because they don’t want to answer, but because they haven’t thought through these things in detail. The answer to “who is your user?” is often, “Everyone, really.” That’s a signal, not an answer.

Discovery isn’t a delay. It’s the work that makes everything else go faster.

We’ve learned to hold the line on this. Every engagement should begin with a discovery workshop, even a lightweight one. The output isn’t a deck no one reads. It’s the foundation that every design decision gets made against: which flows to prioritize, which edge cases to defer, what the onboarding should actually say. Without it, we’re guessing, and so are you.

In the age of AI, discovery doesn’t have to slow things down. We now run discovery in parallel with early prototyping. As we learn more, the prototype gets sharper. Speed and rigor aren’t opposites.

Products built by engineers work great, for engineers.

We see this constantly. A team ships a product that’s technically comprehensive. Every feature is there. Every edge case has a UI. It’s essentially a Swiss Army knife. And yet users bounce, demos fall flat, and the support queue fills up with “how do I do X?” tickets.

The problem isn’t the functionality. The problem is that the product was designed around how the system works, not how the user thinks.

When engineers design product screens, they surface everything at once. The mental model is the database: here are all the things you can do. But users don’t come to software thinking about capabilities. They come with a goal. “I need to approve this request.” “I need to see what happened last week.” “I need to run this report before my call.”

A screen that answers that specific goal, clearly, quickly, without distraction, is a well-designed screen. The rest can wait one level deeper.

We also see engineering teams draw the wrong inspiration. Jira is a common reference. So is Salesforce. These are powerful tools, but they were built for daily power users who’ve spent years learning them. Building a new product to look like Jira is not a design strategy. It’s a shortcut that costs you every user who doesn’t have the time or patience to figure it out.

In B2B, efficiency is the experience.

Consumer product design is about delight. B2B product design is about speed. These are not the same problem.

Your users are not choosing your software for fun. They’re using it to do their job. If the software makes their job harder, if they have to watch a tutorial every time they try something new, if they can’t find the thing they do every day, if approving a request takes six clicks when it should take two, that frustration compounds. Every day.

The most senior users of B2B software are often the ones with the least time: founders, C-suite, operations leads. If those people open your product and can’t orient themselves within seconds, you’ve already lost them.

Design for the user’s Tuesday afternoon, not their first impression.

Good B2B product design asks: what are the four things this user needs to do every day? Those four things should be surfaced, obvious, and fast. Everything else is secondary. When software gets out of the user’s way, they don’t notice the design at all, and that’s the point.

The moment startups finally take design seriously.

Almost every serious design engagement we’ve had started the same way. Not with a founder waking up and deciding to prioritize design. It starts with a moment of friction that can no longer be ignored.

The first users are usually friends, colleagues, people in your network. They give it a shot because they know you. They tolerate rough edges. They figure things out. But once you move outside that circle, once you’re selling to strangers, those tolerances disappear.

Cold users are honest. They don’t owe you patience. If they can’t figure out the product in sixty seconds, they won’t tell you what’s wrong. They’ll just leave. And you’ll see it in your trial-to-paid numbers, in your onboarding drop-off, in the features you ship that nobody uses.

Sometimes the signal is a salesperson who stops feeling confident in demos. Sometimes it’s a big enterprise prospect who asks for a walkthrough and the product suddenly looks like it wasn’t built for that audience. These moments are uncomfortable, but they’re also the right moment to invest.

Design thinking has to start before any screen is designed.

If there’s one thing we’d want every founder to internalize before hiring a design agency, it’s this: designing pixels is the easy part. The hard part is deciding what to show, what to hide, how to connect two things, what the next best action should be after a user completes something, and how someone new will figure all of this out without asking for help.

That work, product thinking, design thinking, has to happen before anyone opens a design tool. The founders and teams who understand this get dramatically better outcomes. Not because the designers are better, but because the brief is clearer, the decisions are faster, and the output actually maps to how real people use the product.

The startups that are still treating design as a finishing step, something you do to make the product look nice before a fundraise, are playing a different game than the ones who treat it as a core part of how they build.

Fluidesigns is an AI-native SaaS product and website design agency. We work with Series A and B startups who are ready to make design a competitive advantage, not an afterthought.